Bukky Adekogbe Raji, aka Aminatu Papapa, and her colleague Adunni Ade, got into an online spat over support for Bola Tinubu

Adunni came out to question a group of Yoruba celebrities who allegedly collected peanuts to stand with the APC flagbearer

Raji then took to Instagram Live to call out Adunni over her claims against Yoruba actors who attended Tinubu’s political rally

Popular Yoruba actress Bukky Adekogbe Raji better known as Aminatu Papapa has tackled Adunni Ade for shading a sect of actors.

In a recent video, Adunni questioned why a sect of Yoruba actors was supporting Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress when it was obvious that the nation needed a leader with brilliant ideas.

Actress Bukky Adekogbe slammed her colleague, Adunni Ade, over election choices. Credit: @aminatupapapa, @adunniade

Source: Instagram

She claimed that most of the Yoruba celebrities who attended Tinubu’s political event were paid peanuts (N90k).

Aminatu Papapa responded by going live on Instagram and asking Adunni why she was upset over their support for Tinubu.

The actor added that they attended Tinubu’s event out of affection for him and not for financial benefit.

Aminatu alleged that Adunni recently aborted a baby for a married man.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Bukky's claims

honeyojukwu:

"Abeg INEC please be fast! let these women stop disgracing themselves."

nebbiie:

"Women are so quick to sl*t shame and drag other women easily when they don’t have anything else to use as a comeback, it’s disgusting."

chi.victor.5095:

"But Adunni didn’t mention names naa."

bettyruth007:

"Her pregnancy, her ab*rtion her choice . That’s not Nigeria’s problem but you taking bribe and forcing a bad leader is our Nigerians problem."

herjeekeh:

"Why person wey wear natural hair go fine pass person wey wear wig."

onaopemipo_2018:

"So because MC oluomo helped her she should vote for someone that is not competent. Ani gbogbo yin se alatenuje ni yin walai . Atenuje lo pa sule igbira . Atenuje lo ma pa gbogbo yin. I don't even know if you people know the meaning of competence. Awon ole osi ."

lynchris_collectibles:

"Ok na you collect the 90k because she didn't mention names ,please speak English and use some filter, but keep this your story later we have a bigger issue for now."

Source: Legit.ng