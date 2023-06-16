Veteran Nollywood actress, Iya Gbonkan, has remained in high spirits after receiving help from kind Nigerians

A video made the rounds showing the movie star in her newly completed house after fans donated to the cause

According to Gbonkan, she is filled with so much joy and never believed she would live in a good house

Veteran Nollywood actress Iya Gbonkan has made headlines after a video of her in her new house went viral.

In the video, the movie star was seen with the pastor, Gabriel Agbala, who helped her cause by calling out for donations on her behalf.

Fans speak on actress Iya Gbonkan's reaction to her completed house. Photos: @simply_oreke, Agbala Gabriel Global Page / Facebook

While speaking with the pastor, Iya Gbonkan explained that she was so happy to the point of not feeling hungry all day.

According to the Yoruba movie star, she never thought she could live in a house as good as the one she got.

In her words:

“I haven’t been hungry all day because I am happy. I never thought I could live in a good house.”

In the video, the pastor explained that the house had upgraded from having just a well to having a borehole and running water from all its taps. He added that there was also a standby generator for the movie star.

All these came after the actress expressed the need to be celebrated during her lifetime and not when she is dead.

See the video below:

Fans react to Iya Gbonkan’s good fortune

The video of Iya Gbonkan in her newly completed house raised comments from fans after it went viral. Many of them joined her to celebrate.

Read some of the comments below:

realjulie904:

“Congratulations to mama, God bless all the givers they will never lack. Mama you will live long in God's greatness and in sound health ma.”

jolly_aroma_and_skincare_spa:

“This is called Ayo ojo ale Congratulations ma.”

queen_bola_akin:

“Congratulations.”

adetoyifunke74:

“Congratulations.”

alhaja_ay_akorede2:

“Congratulations.”

