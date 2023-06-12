Portable's latest baby mama Ashabi has sparked reactions on social media with her posts on Instagram

The actress who recently had their son, tagged the singer as her king and source of joy

Ashabi also shared a video of Portable initiating her into his world of slangs, a loved-up moment for them

Contrary to opinions, the women who have had children for Portable, besides his wife Bewaji, are in love with him.

The singer and actress Ashabi recently welcomed their son, and despite the reactions on social media, she gushed over the Zazu crooner.

The actress shared a video of Portable at her residence on a visit, and the singer made it known that he has taken her off the streets.

In another post, she shared a photo of her baby daddy and crowned him her king.

Netizens react to Ashabi's post

As expected, the actress' post sparked reactions online, with many people wondering what she and other women see in Portable.

chilled_st:

"They're probably seeing something in him that y'all can't see "

kharphy_:

"God am I a broom?!!! Cos what in the name of the lord is all this love haaaa portable!!!!! "

bababayo:

"None of them would have given him a child if not for money , the first wife is the real deal God bless her and give the rest the remaining blessing "

ah_dah.eze:

"Nawa! Girls dey chop sha."

bennysouzamedia:

"Well... as long as you have fame and money for some women, you become their king regardless of how unrefined you are!"

Portable’s 2nd baby mama who reportedly cheated on him stirs reactions with love message

Barely days after Portable Zazu welcomed a new baby with another lover, his second baby mama, Keji, reached out to him in a sweet message she shared.

Keji, who reportedly cheated on Portable, revealed that she would rather spend one moment holding him than a lifetime knowing she could never do such.

She also appreciated the singer for what he has been doing for their son, as she declared she was back to him.

