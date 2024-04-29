The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established in 1978, and since then, some candidates have stood out due to their academic performance.

Each year, some candidates perform so well in JAMB that they deserve special media and public applause.

Candidates are now awaiting the release of the 2024 JAMB result, but a little throwback shows us some of the students who came tops in past JAMB-UTME.

Here is the list of the top scorers in JAMB from 2013 to 2023, as compiled last year by TheCable Lifestyle.

2013 top scorer in JAMB

The top score in JAMB in 2013 was Olise Israel Chukwunalu who scored 299 in the examination.

The young man would later gain admission into the University of Ibadan, where he studied medicine and surgery.

He now works as a medical doctor having completed his education in UI.

JAMB 2014 top scorer

Onomejoh Princewill was the top scorer in the 2014 JAMB UTME after bagging a score of 299.

Onomejoh went on to study for a degree at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) where he graduated with first class.

He was also the best-graduating student from the institution’s faculty of arts during his set.

2015 top scorer in JAMB

In 2015, Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine emerged as the highest-scoring JAMB candidate.

Ilukwe scored Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, scored 332 in JAMB and went to study at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in England.

After bagging a degree in law, Ilukwe has now become a lawyer and consultant in the UK.

JAMB's top scorers in 2016

There were two top scorers in JAMB in 2016 as two candidates got the same top scores.

Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue and Anonye Victory Emenike were the JAMB top scorers in 2016, scoring 359 each in the nationwide examination.

As of 2023, Adesuwa was a medical student at UNIBEN. Anonye, on the other hand, is a student of medicine and surgery at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

2017 JAMB top scorer

Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide was the candidate who scored the highest mark in the 2017 JAMB.

Akingbulugbe scored 353 to clinch the top position. However, according to TheCable, his present academic heroics are unknown.

Top scorer in 2018 JAMB

Galadima Israel Zakari got the highest score in the 2018 JAMB UTME haven obtained 364 marks in aggregates.

Galadima, who is from Borno state, lost his dad as a child, but he still did well academically. He graduated from Faith Academy in Ota, Ogun state.

He went on to Covenant University, where he is studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The then Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, who is now the Vice President, awarded him a N5 million scholarship.

2019 top scorer in JAMB

Ezeunala Ekene Franklin scored 347 in the 2019 UTME JAMB. He graduated from Meiran Community Senior High School in Lagos.

Ezeunala was 15 years old at the time, and it was reported that UNILAG was considering him for admission.

Though not confirmed, it was understood that he got a scholarship to study at Columbia University in the United States.

2020 JAMB top scorer

In 2020, Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes emerged as the highest-scoring candidate in JAMB.

The graduate of Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele, in Ogun state, topped the scores with 365.

Agnes is in Mechanical Engineering at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, United States, under the institution’s Karsh scholarship programme for international students.

JAMB top scorer 2021

Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem was declared the top scorer in the 2020 JAMB having scored 358 over 400.

Monwuba is an Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering at the University of South Florida in the United States.

Top JAMB scorer for 2022

Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi emerged as the highest-scoring candidate in 2022.

Adebayo, who hails from Ekiti state, scored 362 to clinch the top position.

Not much is known about his latest academic heroics.

2023 top scorer in JAMB

Nkechinyere Umeh was the top scorer in the 2023 JAMB UTME, and many organisations and individuals celebrated her feat.

Nkechinyere scored 360 over 400 to clinch the top spot in the examination.

She was a student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Ogun state, and was later offered a full scholarship by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

2024 JAMB top scorer

The 2024 JAMB result is still being awaited. When it is released, the public will know who scored the highest mark for 2024.

Lady shares experience writing JAMB Use of English

Meanwhile, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

