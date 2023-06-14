Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush Eby, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today, June 14

Months before the celebration, the billionaire businessman revealed that his wife requested a ball, and she would have it

A video of the beautiful, lavishly decorated venue for Obi Cubana's ball has sparked reactions on social media

Obi Cubana promised his wife, Lush Eby, a grand ball for their 15th wedding anniversary, and the billionaire kept his word.

In a post sighted online, all is set to welcome guests to the most anticipated event of the year yet.

Obi Cubana wows netizens with anniversary ball

Source: Instagram

From indications, the event will go down in a garden transformed into a hall with canopies and beautiful flowers hanging from the roof.

Every corner of the place displays the couple's loved-up photos specially taken to celebrate their big day.

The long tables guests will sit at has enormous and beautiful flower decorations and lights.

Watch the video below:

Obi Cubana also shared a video showing off his outfit for the night.

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's video

Nigerians already know that the ball will be lavish, and many people look forward to the event.

Read comments gathered below:

rhemzybrown.surprises:

"Congratulations to them , more bliss .. na the wedding I dey go so "

sommyclassicalsommy:

Chai,God punish poverty."

lizzysopendiary:

"On behalf of online attendees, I am here for it"

chloe_logistics:

"Na Anniversary party dey reign if you like keep believing marriage is not sweet"

sandypreneur:

"Let me lay my bed here! It's about to be a lituation "

iammorenita:

"Wow, this is beautiful"

real_ritaaje:

"Decor so lit"

kamlol_events:

"E choke beautiful ambience."

oluchi_blessed:

"Congratulations Honestly the way marriages break these day, there’s need to be celebrating wedding anniversaries big cos e nor easy."

Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby marked their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 14.

An excited Cubana flooded his social media timeline with cute pictures of him, his wife and their children.

The businessman also expressed gratitude to God as he revealed Lush Eby would finally get the anniversary ball she so much wanted on Wednesday night.

