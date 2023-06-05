Popular actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media with a photo of herself in an office

The actress' location read Abuja, and from indications, she is yet to return to Lagos after President Tinubu's inauguration

Eniola Badmus' photo has raised questions as netizens wonder if the office is hers or someone else's

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus might have pitched her tent in Abuja following President Tinubu's inauguration.

In a post on her page, the movie star shared a photo of an office with an enormous exquisite and expensive-looking table that took up half of the room.

Eniola Badmus shows off office Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Standing behind the table, beside a chair, the actress sported a smile and, in her caption, motivated her followers.

Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Mondays are for go getters…..Go out there and make a change.#eniolabadmus."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus's post

gazinijulian:

"Na watin dey hungry you since "

gentlegiantcomedy:

"It's goal not go okay . Next time don't make such mistakes again."

officialtamar:

"You get fine office sha."

iamolaitan001:

"Eni it your time enjoy. Headache for who want am. Big love from Austria."

northerncash2:

"So na your new office be this?"

cindy.dollarrr:

"Na Abuja you dey stay now?? Quilox go miss you."

dorisekpemogu:

"Are u scared to sit on the chair."

onyeka11:

"Beautiful space, God bless the office."

marcwilsonsolomon:

"After all the insults this lady receives during the election, all the people criticizing her are the ones congratulating her now MAY GOD ALMIGHTY NO SHAME US. THE REJECTED STONE IS NOW THE CORNER STONE."

waterblanker:

"Mama this table no be child’s o."

iam_adelarry:

"That's an expensive desk."

victoremelataobiofficial:

"This office is exceptional."

ngowariofficial:

"This Office loud ooooo."

Eniola Badmus receives certificate of appreciation from Tinubu’s son

Actress Eniola Badmus' effort to ensure that the Renewed Hope Concert for President Tinubu was rewarded.

The movie star happily took to social media with a post of the certificate of appreciation she got from Tinubu's son Seyi.

Eniola also shared photos of moments from the certificate presentation as she thanked the president's son in her caption.

