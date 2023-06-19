Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci has received her official plaque from the world records body

A video she posted on Twitter shows when the plaque was delivered to her and she was so excited having it in her hands

Although, she is yet to do the unboxing, the plaque comes a few days after she was named the record holder for the longest cookathon

Popular chef, Hilda Baci has taken delivery of her official Guinness World Records plaque.

Hilda became the Guinness World Records holder for the longest cookathon after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda Baci was joyful after receiving the plaque. Photo credit: Twitter/@hildabacicooks.

Source: Twitter

In a viral statement published on June 13, the world records body officially declared that Hilda broke the world record and had snatched it from Lata Tondon.

The GWR wrote in the declaration:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."

Now, Hilda has received the official plaque and she posted the video to share the good news with her fans on Twitter.

She was seen in the viral video receiving the plaque and smiling with so much joy and uncontrollable excitement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Hilda Baci receives official Guinness World Records plaque

@SterlingUkpe said:

"This happiness is contagious. Congratulations Hilda. You deserve it all."

@daboskii said:

"Congratulations Hilda Baci. We're waiting for you unboxing video. Please add ASMR noise to it for maximum satisfaction."

@_eddiegreat said:

"Congrats Hilda. I remember in primary school, you really aspired to achieve this. Now you finally have it. Dreams really comes true."

@OnyinyechiJen15 said:

"Congratulations baby girl. We're waiting for the unboxing."

@OlamideAyeni10 said:

"Congratulations Hilda. The way you scream is so cute."

Chef Dammy to hold new cooking marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy announced her intention to hold a new cookathon.

According to the Ekiti chef, the new cookathon would see her cooking for 150 hours.

Many reactions trailed her declaration especially as her first 120-hour cookathon as plagued by controversy.

Source: Legit.ng