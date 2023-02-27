Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has stirred reactions online with some revelations she's made in a viral clip as she joins the political debacle within the Yoruba movie industry

Adunni lambasted some Nollywood actors for being camped in a hotel for two months by a Nigerian presidential candidate to campaign for him and were paid just 90k for this

This is coming after controversial actors Lege Miami and Iyabo Ojo dragged each other's behind on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

UK-born Nigerian actress Adunni Ade seems to have reached her limit after watching how her colleagues like Lege Miami, Iyabo Ojo, Dayo Amusa and others dragged each other on Instagram over the ongoing Presidential election.

In reaction to the political debacle with the Yoruba movie industry, Adunni Ade made some ridiculing revelations of how much some Nollywood practitioners were paid to the campaign.

Video of Adunni Ade calling out her Nollywood colleagues goes viral. Photo credit: @adunniade/@iyaboojofespris/@legemiami

Source: Instagram

Adunni alleged that some of her colleagues who are now online clamouring for a particular candidate were lodged at a hotel for a couple of months and only got paid 90k for their campaign for that presidential contestant.

Watch Adunni Ade's video making dirty revelations about Yoruba actors below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to Adunni Ade's viral clip calling out Yoruba actors that collected money to campaign

@kennypee__:

"God bless you Adunniade, team say it as it is...Awon alatenuje, elebi."

@chinonso_:

"Yes.. empathy is the word. Even if you’re in a seemingly good position empathy would lead you to put yourself in other peoples situation so that you can feel what they feel, that will then inform your decision."

@deablo2020:

"I didn’t hear the Yoruba part but I still believe everything you said is true."

@grandeza_by_design:

"I was in the same polling unit with her yesterday and I was amazed at all the sacrifices she made, even after she voted early, she still stayed with us in the sun and rain and was with us every step of the way!until the votes were counted."

@holluwaniphemmie:

"Adunni wetin you do wrong now, why you go Dey address Aminatupapa in English? she won’t get the point now."

@ttlopemi:

"She said what she said and didn’t stutter. Deal with it."

@paragon_kris:

"And she usually just minds her business but anyone with a conscience would speak up. Thank you Adunni."

@battalion4049:

"Na Lege collect 90K. I get the screenshot AJE."

@ianosen_i:

"Just a second pls. If they were paid in the millions then it would have been worth it ba? Just asking tho. Clarify your point better pls."

Actor Lege calls out Iyabo Ojo, and screams at the top of his voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yoruba actor Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege, caused a buzz online after he called out his colleague Iyabo Ojo.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Lege was seen screaming at the top of his voice as he claimed the actress was posting fake election results on her Instagram page to convince people.

He called on the actress to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have the final say.

Source: Legit.ng