Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now caused a buzz over her recent exchange with the Lagos state government

The movie star took to social media to reveal how she received a letter to pay N18 million in tax within seven days

A number of netizens reacted to her post with many claiming it was a targeted attack over her lack of support for APC during the presidential election

Top Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is once again in the news after she called out the Lagos state government over a letter she had received to pay N18 million tax.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a photo of the letter where she was told to pay the huge amount within seven days.

Iyabo then accompanied the post with a lengthy caption where she tackled the Lagos state government on how they came about the ‘outrageous personal income tax’. She lamented about how she has already been made to pay huge amounts for her business, house and other things and was now given seven days to pay N18 million.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo cries out after Lagos state government told her to pay N18 million tax in 7 days. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @jidesanwoolu

Not stopping there, the movie star also recounted how they had previously asked her to come to their office to explain and declare what she earns which she did alongside a tax consultant.

In her words:

“You did not respond to my letter bcos you want me to pay an outrageous amount that I do not have…make I go thief ni? I ask again, how do you people come up with such outrageous bills?”

Also in the lengthy note, Iyabo Ojo went ahead to ask the government what they have ever done for her. She explained how she has single-handedly raised her children and others without help from the government but they feel entitled to reap over 100% from where they did not sow.

On a final note she wrote:

“I have worked, and I'm still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but .... yet you just sit in your office and come up with different outrageous bills. Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sown .....

Since you guys insist ......You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kilI me for all I care ... we all will die one day & i will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone's faith... what i do not have i can not give.”

See a screenshot of her now deleted post below:

Netizens react as Lagos state demands Iyabo Ojo pays N18 million tax in 7 days

Shortly after the actress took to social media to call out the Lagos state government, her post made the rounds and raised a series of comments. Some netizens believed it was a targeted attack at her for not supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential election.

Read what some of them had to say below:

_big_memphis_:

“Problem for who no support APC ”

unwana_kingz:

“I feel like they're trying to get back at home because she didn't APC during the election.....lol very petty way of getting back.”

joyndii:

“I don't understand these people really”

martinmoselle:

“See government that can’t even provide basic amenities for its people, no electricity and nothing, and you want people to pay tax? Rubbish”

teeto__olayeni:

“They are trying to get at her for not supporting them during the last election”

barrrie_:

“Sanwoolu’s team wan run mama street as she no support them….”

Dbshair:

“18million naira tax for a government that struggles to provide daily 10 hours electricity, basic health care amenities for it's citizens and worst of all bad roads”

anuiliamoon:

“This is blackmail! Nigerians online, we all know they are attacking her for not supporting them and exposing their deceit! What callousness! Nigerian system and manipulation ”

ehumadumiracle:

“18 million for tax??that’s absurd ,how much is she earning ??nigeria suppose don get series for Netflix cause they are extra ordinary everyday”

betty.afolami:

“It’s giving witch hunting due to political differences. Cos Wtffff is 18 million she get factory?”

Iyabo Ojo declares support for Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Iyabo Ojo declared her support for Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour during the Lagos state governorship election.

She put up a photo of GRV, as he is fondly called, and declared him a true Lagosian and son of the soil.

In her hashtags, Iyabo made it clear that she has a right to her choice and that she is fully for the Obidient movement.

Source: Legit.ng