A well-to-do Nigerian man in his late 20s is seeking a woman willing to carry a child for him for a N20 million reward

According to him, he has lost interest in settling down since coming out of his only serious relationship that went bad

Apart from the N20 million, the prospective lady would deliver the child abroad and he would cover all the expenses

A 26-year-old Nigerian man, who has given up on love and marriage, has said he wants a lady willing to carry and bear a child for him.

@Wizarab10, who made the appeal on Twitter on behalf of the man, explained that the potential lady would be given N10 million before commencement and another N10 million after the successful delivery of the child.

Sharing screenshots of the man's request in his DM, @Wizarab10 added that the child would be given birth to abroad, with expenses to be covered by the man.

From the screenshot the netizen shared, the unidentified man described himself as 100 % successful and earning well.

According to the man, he has been in only one serious relationship all his life but it ended badly and resulted in him losing interest in settling down.

Conditions for prospective child bearer

He said the lady should not be older than 35 and should note that she is not expected to lay claim to the child or show up ever again after the completion of the job.

He added that the person is expected to raise and care for the child for the first important months and that the balance of N10 million would be paid after that.

People react to the 26-year-old's request

@reignestt said:

"Why not disguise and move to a small location then see if love is hard to find or not.

"Na small thing to run."

@obisezekuna said:

"Just talk say you need baby mama. At 26 you’re already tired of love, relationship and family? You well so? All this shalaye no dey necessary.

"No be only 20m mo 200m."

@IamNosa said:

"Many Men find it challenging to fall in love again after having their hearts broken.From personal experience,I have noticed that the pain can be so intense that it can hinder their ability to love again. It takes multiple therapy sessions to heal and move forward."

@Hadhanr said:

"Just ensure your agreement with whoever you choose / shows interest is documented just Incase.

"Personally, I feel you still have time but then again, whatever works for you."

@AYA_NAKAMURA_XX said:

"You’ve been in only 1 serious relationship at 26 and all of a sudden you’re given up on love ??? Who told you the lady that’ll carry ur child won’t use it against u in the later future? In as much as the child needs a father figure for life ...the child also needs a mother figure."

