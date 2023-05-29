Iya Gbonkan has stirred mixed reactions on social media with a video of her making a request

The veteran actress noted that she has worked too long in the industry not to have a car

According to Iya Gbonkan, she walked about and uses public transport despite her age and status

Veteran actress Iya Gbonkan is feared in real life because of her fearful and supernatural roles in movies.

In a video sighted online, the actress noted that some people who know her today had not been born when she started her career in Nollywood.

She added that despite her age and work experience, she still treks about and uses public transportation from one place to another.

Iya Gbonkan expressed the need to be celebrated during her lifetime, and not when she is dead, and to buttress this point, she said that any cow sent for her burial will become bitter after being cooked.

The actress, grateful to still be alive, asked Nigerians and her fans to buy her a car because she deserves it.

To drive her point home, Iya Gbonka issued a subtle threat.

Netizens react to Iya Gbonkan's video

orekelewah:

"Is this to the general public or her family members?"

moyotheshawty:

"But like who will be driving her around if she gets the car? How about driver’s salary? How about car maintenance and fuel?"

hiebywhumey:

"Me wey dey watch your movie sef no get car! I still dey collect change from maruwa and okada drivers "

teni.harj:

"How can one react to this type of subtle threat like this? You people should help mama ooo."

lifeas_somamutah:

"I don’t understand. She doesn’t have kids? Or family members?"

stoneheart60:

"Make una buy mama car abeg oo me I no wan jam her inside public bus na to fly window go out"

ewaoluwao:

"Fear sev dey catch me to type…this woman movies dey scare nonsense for my body."

Drama as Bimbo Ademoye features Iya Gbonkan & Abeni Agbon in comic video

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye stirred hilarious reactions with a new episode of her popular series titled “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion.”

Bimbo, who plays the role of Iya Baraka, a therapist in the new skit, featured popular Yoruba movie veterans Iya Gbonkan and Segilola Abeni Agbon, who are famous for acting as witches in movies.

The skit also featured actress Jemima Osunde, who played the role of a depressed wife. She booked a therapy session for Iya Gbonkan, who acted as her mum and Abeni Agbon, who acted as her mother-in-law.

