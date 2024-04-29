A little girl had her hair fixed at a salon, and the hairstyle got netizens wondering why her mother chose that for her

The hairstylist fixed a frontal wig, and the process showed how disturbing it was for the young child

Many netizens tackled her mother and blamed her for not considering the age of the little girl before fixing the hair on her

A mother took her little child to a salon to fix a lace frontal wig, and the video got mixed reactions from netizens.

A little girl gets a frontal wig hairstyle. Image credit: @skysalonmb_24hrs

Source: TikTok

The stylist took her time to fix the hair on the girl's head. At one point, the mother had to bend the girl's head to enable the hairstylist to work properly.

After the hairstylist took off the band holding the hair in place on her head, she styled the hair accordingly. The style looked beautiful, but it was perceived to be too mature for a little child.

Many people queried the motive behind the mother's action, and they advised her to allow the child to enjoy her childhood without forcing adult hairstyles on her.

Check out the video of the little girl's hair below:

Reactions trail little girl's hair

Check out some of the comments about the little girl's hairstyle below:

@littledropsasooke22:

"Some parents need mental care."

@an_gel_vee:

"Why won't you just let kids be kids for goodness sake."

@jutoks_african_fashions:

"Can you all please let baby be babies? You this new-generation mum. And stop damaging the kid's brains in the name of fashion."

@thislolagirl:

"Throw the mum and hairdresser in jail."

@herbal_affairs_empire:

"Let kids be kids!"

@nickodus_stitches:

"When Pablo marry Pablet = Pablettin."

@thereal_blondie:

"Why won’t they let children be kids? What happened to beautiful beads?"

@seamsbydaphne:

"All these Iyawo Pablo are doing too much, honestly."

@comfendy:

"Lost childhood."

@blackgurrrl:

"Is that scissors not big? Well, I don't blame the stylist."

Mum installs frontal wig on baby's head

Legit.ng earlier reported about another Nigerian mother who decided to add an extra layer of beauty to her daughter, and she took her to a salon for a hair makeover.

The mother bought a baby frontal wig and had it installed on the child, but some netizens did not find it funny.

While there are some people who liked the child's beautiful appearance, others condemned the mother and the hairstylist.

