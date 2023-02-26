Yoruba actor Lege has shared a video of him calling out his popular colleague Iyabo Ojo over posting electoral results on her page

According to Lege, the Yoruba actress is pasting fake election results on her timeline to convince people

Lege’s action has sparked different reactions from many of his followers, with some dragging him for calling out Iyabo Ojo

Yoruba actor Adams Kehinde better known as Lege, has caused a buzz online after he called out his colleague Iyabo Ojo.

Lege,, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, was seen screaming at the top of his voice as he claimed the actress was posting fake election results on her Instagram page to convince people.

Lege claims Iyabo Ojo is sharing fake result online. Credit: @legemiami @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

He called on the actress to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have its final say.

In his words:

“Madam Iyabo Ojo you are the one I am talking to right now. you are posting fake result to convince people, All Nigerians Iyabo Ojo is posting fake result. let INEC have the final say. We too have a lot of result, I post on my page as well but she is posting fake result.”

Netizens react as Lege calls out Iyabo Ojo

See some of the reactions below:

laidebakare:

" Wahala! Wahala! Wahala!!!!!"

stephenolawumydiya:

"You will soon collect from her watch out! ."

bsquareventures:

"Abeg keep quiet joor.."

deborahewedafefilms:

"So it is you we should follow? You that posted fake result! I hope the INEC you mentioned is not bought over?"

bunmzyb:

"What’s with the noise? You don’t have to shout pls."

gold_timmie:

"If you're a good citizen you don't have to tag her. Mind your business Oga."

lovethola514:

"Oloriburuku ni Lepa...pressure ti mu gbogbo yin...Eyin Tinubu supporters....criminal set of people."

torchdash:

"Heart attack everywhere for them , ndi ala."

crown_ewa:

"Dis 1 no normal o, is she posting results? She’s posting what’s happening in different polling units nt results."

edeesther3:

"Oga go and sleep and leave her alone."

Iyabo Ojo condems bullying

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo revealed her preferred choice for the 2023 presidential election.

The actress revealed this while condemning those who bully others for their choices even though it's a democracy.

The mum of two went further to remind Nigerians that most of the politicians, even though they look like enemies to their supporters, are friends behind closed doors.

