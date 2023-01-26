Hours after singer Portable Zazu gave hints about some relationship issues with a cryptic post he shared, more details have emerged

This comes as purported chats between the singer’s second wife and her alleged lover have gone viral

In the chat, she professed love for her alleged lover while confessing she didn’t want to marry Portable

Controversial singer Portable Zazu is currently trending as more details about his relationship with his second wife emerged online.

Recall that Portable had earlier taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post about a woman in a relationship promising another man love.

Portable's second wife reportedly professed love for her alleged lover. Credit: @portablebaeby @ifa_korede_zazu

Source: Instagram

However, purported chats between Portable’s second wife and an alleged love have emerged on their son’s Instagram page.

In the chat, the lady confirmed to her alleged lover that she was pregnant and would not be aborting it as a pastor kicked against it.

She also professed her love for her partner as she confessed that she didn’t want to marry Portable.

See a screenshot of the chat below:

A screenshot of the chat between Portable's 2nd wife and alleged lover. Credit: @ifa_korede_zazu

Source: Instagram

Portable organises carnival-like naming ceremony for 2nd wife

Legit.ng reported how the Zazu crooner went all out for his second wife Honey Berry as he organised a lavish party to mark their son's arrival into the world.

The excited wife took to her Instagram page to share a clip from her son's christening and also shared several videos from the party on her page.

Portable's bar was used to receive guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.

As many expected, many people turned up at the event, with different music blasting from the speakers.

Obi Cubana shares pics as Portable, wife and son visit him

Popular businessman Obi Cubana hosted singer Portable with his wife Bewaji and their son at his office.

Sharing photos from the visit on his Instagram page, the businessman announced that the entire Zazu team pulled up at his Odogwu bitters headquarters to see him.

The reason for the visit was as a result of Portable being a brand ambassador for Cubana's Odogwu bitters.

A picture showed Obi Cubana with the singer's little son, who made himself at home and played on the table he was placed.

Source: Legit.ng