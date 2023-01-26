Purported Screenshots of Portable Zazu’s 2nd Wife’s Chats That Exposed Her Cheating on Singer Emerge
- Hours after singer Portable Zazu gave hints about some relationship issues with a cryptic post he shared, more details have emerged
- This comes as purported chats between the singer’s second wife and her alleged lover have gone viral
- In the chat, she professed love for her alleged lover while confessing she didn’t want to marry Portable
Controversial singer Portable Zazu is currently trending as more details about his relationship with his second wife emerged online.
Recall that Portable had earlier taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post about a woman in a relationship promising another man love.
However, purported chats between Portable’s second wife and an alleged love have emerged on their son’s Instagram page.
In the chat, the lady confirmed to her alleged lover that she was pregnant and would not be aborting it as a pastor kicked against it.
She also professed her love for her partner as she confessed that she didn’t want to marry Portable.
See a screenshot of the chat below:
Portable organises carnival-like naming ceremony for 2nd wife
Legit.ng reported how the Zazu crooner went all out for his second wife Honey Berry as he organised a lavish party to mark their son's arrival into the world.
The excited wife took to her Instagram page to share a clip from her son's christening and also shared several videos from the party on her page.
Portable's bar was used to receive guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.
As many expected, many people turned up at the event, with different music blasting from the speakers.
Obi Cubana shares pics as Portable, wife and son visit him
Popular businessman Obi Cubana hosted singer Portable with his wife Bewaji and their son at his office.
Sharing photos from the visit on his Instagram page, the businessman announced that the entire Zazu team pulled up at his Odogwu bitters headquarters to see him.
The reason for the visit was as a result of Portable being a brand ambassador for Cubana's Odogwu bitters.
A picture showed Obi Cubana with the singer's little son, who made himself at home and played on the table he was placed.
