The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has apologised to Ms Asabe Waziri corruption allegations levelled against the NNPCL staff

HURIWA, using the FOI Act, had requested details about Waziri's employment, salaries, benefits, date of enlistment, and alleged acquisition of properties from the NNPCL

The rights group clarified that the FOI request was made based on the best of intentions and not to malign or discredit you Ms Asabe

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based human rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Friday, April 26, apologised to Ms Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited over corruption allegations.

HURIWA had written to the NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), to seek clarification on Ms Waziri's employment status.

HURIWA wrote the NNPC Limited's (GCEO), Mele Kyari, to seek status of one of his staff, Ms Asabe Waziri.

Why we sent FOI request on Asabe Waziri's probe - HURIWA

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, HURIWA's national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, explained that the rights group's decision to send the FOI request to the NNPCL was based on best intentions and not to malign or discredit Ms Waziri.

The letter signed by Comrade Onwubiko reads:

"On behalf of our organisation, we write to tender our sincerest and unreserved apology to you for our decision to write to your employer.

"We apologise for whatever insinuations of official misconduct unbecoming of a public officer or of corruption that may have been perceived from our FOI letter to your employer.

"This is totally unintended, as we hold you in high esteem. We wish to let you know that we never did that letter on behalf of anybody, but it was a decision of our organization, and our intentions are of the best of intentions and not to malign or discredit you.

"We once more, extend to you our apology. Whilst believing that our explanation is satisfactory, we hereby assure you of our highest honour and consideration."

