Nigerian music lovers have been hit with shock over Davido's replacement with Burna Boy on the viral Tshwala Bam remix

Legit.ng reported days back that a video of the Unavailable crooner singing and dancing to the amapiano jam left many South Afrcians unimpressed

A video of Burna reportedly delivering his verse for the feature made the round online, triggering tonnes of hot takes

South African music producers TitoM and Yuppe have been on the lips of Nigerians following recent reports that they are allegedly not working with Davido on their viral song Tshwala Bam remix.

A few days back, the Timeless crooner became the talk of the town after a video of him hopping on the Tshwala Bam remix went viral on social media.

Burna Boy reportedly replaces Davido on Tshwala Bam remix. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido

The video of the star grooving to the song preview was posted by slikouronlife on their Instagram page.

After sharing the video on social media, many South Africans weren't impressed with the Sensational hitmaker's remix of the song.

Perhaps this is what is fuelling the reports that TitoM and Yuppe replaced him with his arch-rival, Burna Boy.

Although a couple of videos sighted online by Legit.ng saw the back view of man similar to that of the Grammy winner, giving off his vocals in a studio session.

The clip shared by Bolonmusic stated that Burna was working on a feature for the Tshwala Bam remix.

The infectious South African amapiano tune has had everyone from Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond swaying their shoulders, waist, and lightly stamping their feet to its desirable beats.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy on Tshwala Bam remix

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iampacesetter:

"Burna will drop his verse, collect his money and move on but Davido will drop his own and then keep promoting it. He will promote both the artist and the song."

st_ice_:

"If to say I be davido I for leave Nigeria go base for village."

curvygirls_plug:

"Those of you that always troll this guys I doubt if everything is well with you at home. Because you can’t be this bitter if every are okay with your life."

sense___88:

"I think Odogwu is better Abi what did you think?"

pretty_elomma:

"Why na. But why davido wan spoil the song?"

abrahamrussia:

"This is really Sad just because this guy papa get money the worst him self no dey hear word he go dey jump from one pls to another."

user.mapariwo:

"E Go shock una nah Burma and Davido de the remix."

