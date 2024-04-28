Tony Elumelu trended online on Saturday, April 27, after he shared pictures from his Yoga session

The billionaire has now shared a series of videos from his Yoga session, which has also gone viral

Tony Elumelu's videos and pictures have stirred hilarious reactions as netizens expressed concerns

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, who is the chairman of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, caused a buzz on social media on Saturday, April 27, after he posted pictures from his Yoga session.

The billionaire, who turned 62 in 2024, has continued to devote himself to staying.

Tony Elumelu shares pictures and video from yoga session. Credit: @tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

In a series of pictures which he shared online, the billionaire assumed daring yoga postures for someone his age.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in a caption:

"Get into my yoga flow."

Following the reactions that trail the pictures, Elumelu has also shared videos from his Yoga session.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tony Elumelu in 2023 revealed that even though he is in his 60s, he does not feel his age. He described his commitment to fitness as a long-term one.

Netizens react to pics from Tony Elumelu's yoga session

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below;

__perock_03:

"My Oga small small ooo I still get little change inside my UBA."

paulthebondservantofchrist:

"Yoga is worship of satan. Sir, you are Catholic and now yoga! The real poverty is walking in darkness and not being saved in Christ."

general_dc0l:

"Poor man go think say na punishment."

itz_ibzidon:

"Small small ooo….Before dem debit us say one bone for ur waist side don shift."

drealjosh:

"My mama money still dey UBA abeg."

Aunty_Alari:

"First frame is me begging you to take it easy because I still got 5k in my account ."

mister_ade5

"Small small Abeg i no Dey use my money play o."

Engr_Ashile:

"Easy oh I have 7300 in my account."

Elumelu shares throwback pics

Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu stirred up a debate with a throwback picture he recently posted on social media.

Elumelu, on Thursday, April 25, joined the popular 'Throwback Thursday', also known as 'TBT.'

He posted an old picture of him and his wife, Awele Vivian Elumelu, at an event.

