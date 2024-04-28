Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Ketu, Lagos state - Venerable Superior Evangelist Tosho Oshoffa, the host shepherd of the international headquarters of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), has said no law forbids polygamy in their Christian denomination.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch published on Sunday, April 28, Oshoffa stated that many important figures in the Bible had more than one wife, such as Esau, Jacob, Elkanah, David, Samuel, and Solomon.

A prominent cleric, Olatosho Mathew Oshoffa, has said the Celestial Church of Christ is not opposed to a man marrying more than one wife. Photo credit: @CelestialVisio4

Source: Twitter

He said his late father, Reverend Samuel Bilewu-Oshoffa, married 13 wives.

The quinquagenarian noted that his father was a humanitarian and a spiritual man to the core who was already a polygamist before God called him to work for the Celestial church.

His words:

"Tell me in the Bible, which prophet of God had only one wife? Do your research (addressing the reporter) and tell me.

"Secondly, if God were to judge by the number of wives, my father would have been the first to be disqualified as the founder of CCC, because he was already having three wives before God called him."

Oshoffa added:

"Anyone who desires to marry only one wife is allowed to do so. The church allows it. In the same way, the church does not have a law that binds a clergy to have only one wife. So you have a freedom."

