Actress Eniola Badmus in a post on her Instagram page casually showed off her gold accessories collection

The movie star adorned her fingers and wrists with different shapes, designs and sizes of rings and bracelets

Fans and colleagues of the actress expressed different opinions in her comments section

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus sent some of her fans and colleagues into a guessing frenzy after sharing a post on her Instagram page.

Badmus shared a throwback photo showing off her numerous gold rings and bracelets.

Netizens hail actress Eniola Badmus Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

To put them in full display, Eniola Badmus wore almost ten rings on her fingers and several bracelets, all in different colours, shapes and sizes.

Bragging subtly, the actress urged netizens to zoom into the photo.

She wrote:

"@tanideji come carry your Aunty ooooowhich kind person be this Eniola Zoom in to it✌✌ throwback picture."

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' post

The actress luxurious photo got hervfans and colleagues hailing her, with some huinting at picking one or two pieces.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

body_fit_weightloss:

"Let the poor breef."

graceogumar:

"Baddoo for a reason."

toyin_abraham:

"I Dey pick my own"

moyolawalofficial:

"Me ayam coming to collect one ring."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Bling bling Aunty. "

lawaltaiyelolu:

"We have seen your collections.... it's ok."

owoye_m:

"Life some people done abuse this woman for this page oo. Now you won’t know who’s real….haaa aye."

roygeneralmadcap:

"Vexination , who's that daring my baddie show Dem ⚡"

kemaruking:

"If u get it, flaunt it joor jare ❤️❤️e"

real_rolake:

"She has eyes for nice jewelry designs."

Eniola Badmus stuns many as she reveals prices of her wears in viral skit

Famous Nigerian movie star turn politician Eniola Badmus trended online after a clip of an interview with skit maker Egungun went viral.

Badmus revealed the cost of her super-expensive wear in the trending clip, which got people talking online.

The Omo Ghetto star noted that her wig cost 700k, and her gold bracelets were five pieces each valued at N1m. Below is a list of things the actress gave their prices.

