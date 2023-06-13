Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, are not giving up anytime soon with their social media antics

A video of the couple trended on social media for the umpteenth time; this time, it looked like Judy was up to something

The viral clip recorded when Yul Edochie was ready to drive out when he was stopped by his second wife, who stood in the middle of the road

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have continued to give netizens new scenes from their marital affairs.

A recent post on the actor’s page showed when Judy Austin stopped him on his way out and demanded that he get out of his car.

Judy Austin stops Yul from driving out Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Facebook

Judy Austin was standing at the centre of the road, blocking Yul as he was about to drive out and asking him to get out of his car.

At first, Yul was shocked to see Judy standing in the middle of the street as he was leaving. He said, "Is that not Judy?"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On seeing him, Judy instructed him to turn off the ignition and get down to the car.

The actor questioned her about why he would step out of his own car, and Judy told him that he needed to hear her out, that she wanted them to talk, and that he needed to explain to her why he had sent her friend out of their house. Yul encouraged her to get off the road and talk about it later at home, but Judy persisted on talking about it on the road.

Judy, however, insisted that she was not leaving the road and was ready to strip naked on the road, and she dared him to run her over.

See their video below

Internet users react to Yul and Judy’s video

Akima Mawut:

"And the enemies of this couple are now confused."

Bobo Elastico:

"King and Queen of contents in Nigeria. My fingers always itching to type something positive or negative against haters lol. Yes Nigeria! we love this couple indeed. We should stop pretending. They have been giving us good contents back to back. Use it for your own advantage. For the wise only."

Agbalanze media:

"woman you think is better than your wife and you're cheating on your wife with her is good because you're not living together. Either way it's the same."

JuenaDaily:·

"Imagine those days we all admired all these actors and actresses not knowing that Facebook will come someday and everyone go dey equal lol. Now Yul is a content creator just like me."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin release part 2 of their "fight" video, netizens blast them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are trending for the umpteenth time over their recent social media post where they were seen arguing.

In the video posted on Yul's official Facebook page, the controversial couple were seen engaged in a heated argument.

Yul was heard behind the camera complaining about how fed up he was as he threatened to do something Judy would not like. On the other hand, his actress wife also told him to do his worst.

Source: Legit.ng