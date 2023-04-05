Controversial singer Portable Zazu has dropped a new song where he shared his experience with the police

The singer, in a song titled Federal Government Liability (FGL), cleared the air about being a prisoner

Portable further stated that after God, the government was the next in line, which stirred reactions from his followers

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu's experience with the police and the court has inspired him to drop a new song titled Federal Government Liability (FGL).

Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of him vibing to the new song as he recounted his experience with the police, stating that he was not a prisoner.

Portable drops a new song titled Federal Government Liability (FGL) Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner, in a line of his song, further issued warnings to backbiters as he said he would report them to the police.

He said:

"Them carry me go prison I no collect cloth. I am not a prisoner. Talk behind my back and see me call the police. After God na goverment."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's new song

iamlacrown:

"Omo this guy go last for this industry like olumo rock."

niksakintuns:

"I don't always comment on ur page but this time around this is a bomb.... wow."

olalemilukumon:

"Ika of Africa OPOOOOOOO."

rexxiepondabeat:

"E bad ."

kapoofficial:

"Anybody wey sey portable no sabi sing no get good listening ear … Akoi jam ❤️."

sheyisleek:

"After God now na Government. Happy you know this now ."

rasheed_babatunde:

"This one enter oo."

e5quire__:

"How portable take da compose he song in less than a day need to be studied."

morgan_fundz_34:

"Songs full portable head e too gud."

spendogustavo0:

"Actually there's no street artist that's better than you as of now."

Portable gives back to the street

Shortly after his release, Portable Zazu returned to his good deeds of giving back to the streets, Legit.ng reported.

The Zazu crooner, who was granted bail by a magistrate court in Ogun state, shared videos on Instagram of him giving out bread, and soft drinks, among other food items, to people, who gathered around him.

He further spoke about God's grace in his life, adding that his blessing didn't come by luck or chance.

Source: Legit.ng