Actress Toyin Abraham has been under intense criticism ever since she declared support for APC presidential candidate

While reacting to a netizen who said Toyin would watch her next movie alone, the actress, in a response, declared she is not a social media actress

The actress’ statement has further sparked reactions online as many netizens continue to drag her

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has continued to stand by her support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu despite the criticism that has trailed her action.

In response to a netizen who warned her of the consequences of her choice, she declared that she is not a social media actress.

Toyin Abraham says she has grassroot support. Credit: @toyinabraham

The drama started after the netizen identified as Erica stated that should Toyin release another movie, the actress would watch it alone.

“Let Toyin Abraham mistakenly release movie again. She will watch it alone in Tinubu’s parlor,” the netizen wrote.

In a response, Toyin said she is a grass root actress with loyal fans who respect her choice.

In her words:

“You think I’m a social media actress or I got my fame from social media..Omoh I’m grass root to the core and you see those ones they’re loyal to the core cos they respect people’s choice and they know I have right to choose whoever I want.”

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's comment

See some of the reactions below:

afomamatilda:

"Grassroots dey go cinema? Abi them get Netflix login? Dey play."

theafobaje:

"So you mean she can’t decide which candidate to campaign or vote for? It has to be your candidate?"

johanafashionstyle:

"Aunty if you aren’t a social media actress I dare you to disabled your social accounts and continue with your industry carrier and bring us the results after only 1 year."

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

