Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife, May Edochie, have lost their first son and second child, Kambilichukwu Edochie

The report revealed Kambilichukwu was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious following a game of football

The sad incident has thrown many on social media into mourning as netizens pen tributes to Kambilichuwku

Popular movie maker and politician Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, have lost their first son, Kambilichukwu.

The report via Vanguard revealed the actor’s first son was rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's son's demise. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the report, May’s sister, who was at the scene, revealed Kambilichukwu read throughout the night in preparation for his exam. After his exam, he joined his mate to play football, and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital, where the doctors' effort to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Netizens mourn Yul Edochie's son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens pen tributes to the actor's son.

jjiwinifred:

"When I first saw this I prayed it was a lie."

stubborndiva1:

"God pls protect may and her children. Polygamy is a no no, because you will have to fight so many spiritual attack."

___luchijessy___:

"Omg I heat hearing such news No one deserves to loose a child May God almighty comfort the family."

un_knomw04:

"Make men dey extra careful for this generation oo cos before all the wahala nothing like this happened."

05nmoka:

"God pls let dis not be through, May went through A lot last yr pls let not face worst dis yr."

rachi.xx:

"Jesus Christ."

mayboii_zona:

" polygamy… once it sets in, family scatters from left right and center."

hossy_flow_:

"Why do I feel it’s a clear example of when the edge is broken the sapient bite. It’s a pity."

trina_joness:

"Oh my gosh ‍♀️ ahhhhhh."

jo.hnjohnson6229:

"I blame the mother for leaving her children and house because the husband marry a second wife. Nonsense."

