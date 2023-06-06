Controversial singer Portable Zazu has welcomed a fifth child with Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde

The excited mother shared the good news on social media on Tuesday, June 6, as she expressed gratitude to her maker

This has stirred mixed reactions among netizens, while many congratulated Portable and the actress, many chose to criticise the Zazu singer

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi, who is his latest baby mama.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bolarinde shared the exciting news on her Instagram page while tagging the Zazu crooner in the post.

Actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde welcomes her first child. Credit: @portablebaeby @ashabi_simple

She also shared cute pics of their baby boy named Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan and a picture of her showing off her baby bump.

While Portable already has other kids with his wife and some baby mamas, his son with Bolarinde is her first.

An extract from the actress' post read:

"He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo."

See her post below:

Netizens react as Portable and actress welcome new baby

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hagman_dc:

"We’re just getting started, Another one OTW!"

diamondprincesss01

"There’s something you girls/women are not telling us About portableAbi him too be yhemo Lee ‍♀️."

sweetextdear:

"Make this money wey una tebati sha no finish."

iamyetundebakare:

"Huge Congratulations to you my darling ASHABI ♥️ Olorun awo won po ♥️."

nnenna_blinks_:

"E be like portable go be Nigerian Nick cannon."

angelicseer_tarotreal:

"The first wife no send she don comot with G WAGON GO SEE HER SMALL BOBO FOR CORNER ! Cos I hope so ????"

tolly958':

"My Gender can open leg for anything as long as money is involved "

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Baboon just dey drop em infant everywhere for zoo."

portablelisa:

"Portable go soon pass 2baba."

