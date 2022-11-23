Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin has shared exciting news about renewing her marital vows with her husband

The comedian, who shared some cute pictures of her and her husband, said they would get married again in April 2023

Real Warri Pikin said their wedding this time would be done in the way they have always wanted it

Popular comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin has left many of her fans gushing after she took to social media to announce she is getting married for a second time to her husband.

According to the comedian, she and her hubby would renew their marital vows in April 2023, making it their 10th wedding anniversary.

Comedian Real Warri Pikin shares cute pics of her and hubby. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely pictures of her and her man, Warri Pikin revealed that she and her husband's second wedding would be done the way they have always wanted.

She wrote:

“It’s official we are getting married again! This time the way we have always wanted it. First of all let’s finally have my Dream engagement (DIAMOND). We are coming. APRIL 2023 Anticipate”.

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Real Warri Pikin and hubby are set to marry again

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"chief bridesmaid ❤️❤️na me ooo."

mosesbliss:

"God I see what you’re doing❤️❤️."

bettyirabor:

"I wan apply as brides maid o."

efelucky630:

"Avvvw this time the way we have always wanted me hmmm dis statement got me I pray a day like dis come for me too ."

sainttracys:

"Chai, we can’t wait! You guys deserve the best!"

coprakary:

"Any man wen they make he wife laugh like dis. Na daddy and father and senior man Plus bestie at same time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

abuja_big_baby:

"I’m waiting for aso ebi congratulations mama❤️❤️ this one sweet me ."

Warri Pikin recounts how financial challenges

In a report via Legit.ng, Real Warri Pikin revealed that life was not as rosy for her as many of her fans would assume.

Real Warri Pikin, in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, recounted some of the financial challenges she and her husband had in 2018.

The comedian revealed things were so tough that she attempted to kill herself and was taken to three different hospitals before she regained consciousness.

