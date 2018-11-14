Top 20 best rappers in the world right now: profiles, popular songs
Did you know hip-hop music triggers the parts of the human brain that control motor function, language, nerve functions, and motivation? Over the years, many artists have released hit rap jams. Some of them have made the list of the best rappers in the world.
Many hip-hop fans are curious about the best rappers in the world in 2022. Below is a compilation of the top stars you should listen to in 2022. They have released award-winning tracks and albums in their music careers.
Best rappers in the world right now
Below is a list of the top 20 best rappers of all time. These artists ranked based on their fame and the popularity of their music. They have fans from different parts of the world.
20. Chance the Rapper
- Full name: Chancelor Jonathan Bennett
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 16th April 1993
- Most famous hits: No Brainer, Sunday Candy, Holy, Juke Jam, Summer Friends, Cocoa Butter Kisses, and No Problem
Chance the Rapper is among the best rappers right now. The 29-year-old star has been one of the highest-paid artists in the world in recent years. He has a net worth of $25 million.
He released the single Windows in December 2011 and was highlighted in Complex magazine as one of the 10 new Chicago rappers to watch. On 12th February 2017, he won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album Grammy Awards.
19. Lil Baby
- Full name: Dominique Armani Jones
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 3rd December 1994
- Most famous hits: Drip Too Hard, Detox, Right On, In A Minute, Do We Have A Problem?, Freestyle, Woah, and We Paid
Lil Baby released his debut mixtape, Perfect Timing, in April 2017. In July 2017, he followed it with Harder Than Hard. He released two more mixtapes that year.
Many of his tracks are Platinum certified. He has been nominated for three Grammys, and his net worth in 2022 is $5 million.
18. P. Diddy
- Full name: Sean John Combs
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York City, USA
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 4th November 1969
- Most famous hits: Last Night, I'll Be Missing You, Come To Me, Satisfy You, Shake Ya Tailfeather, and Hello Good Morning
P Diddy is one of the highest-paid and richest celebrities in the world. Besides being one of the best rappers in 2022, he is a fashion designer, record producer, film producer, entrepreneur, and screenwriter.
He has a net worth of $900 million. He started his music journey as an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He left Uptown to establish his label, Bad Boy Entertainment.
17. 50 Cent
- Full name: Curtis James Jackson III
- Place of birth: Queens, New York City, USA
- Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 6th July 1975
- Most famous hits: In Da Club, 21 Questions, P.I.M.P., Is This Love, Window Shopper, Disco Inferno, Patiently Waiting, and Outer Control
50 Cent gained popularity when he released a controversial underground rap single, How To Rob. He released multiple songs afterwards. His tough childhood inspired his music.
Eminem noticed and mentored him. His studio albums have sold over 21 million units, and he has a net worth of $40 million.
16. Coolio
- Full name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.
- Place of birth: Compton, California, USA
- Age at death: 59 years
- Birthday: 1st August 1963
- Date of demise: 28th September 2022
- Most famous hits: Gangsta's Paradise, Hit 'Em High, Too Hot, The One, See You When You Get There, and Fantastic Voyage
Coolio was a Grammy-winning American rapper and actor with net worth of $1.5 million at the time of his demise on 28th September 2022. He became a superstar in 1994 when he released his debut single, Fantastic Voyage.
He released eight studio albums and sold over 70 million records.
15. Tyler the Creator
- Full name: Tyler Gregory Okonma
- Place of birth: Ladera Heights, California, USA
- Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 6th March 1991
- Most famous hits: New Magic Wand, See You Again, WusYaName, I Think, Are We Still Friends?, Who Dat Boy, and Earfquake
Tyler the Creator is a record producer, rapper, actor, television personality, and screenwriter with a net worth of $16 million. Tyler self-released his debut solo mixtape, B*stard, on 25th December 2009.
He released his debut album, Goblin, in May 2011. His fifth studio album, Igor, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
14. Future
- Full name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 20th November 1983
- Most famous hits: Mask Off, pushing P, Turn On The Lights, Love Me, Life Is Good, Low Life, and Codeine Crazy
Future started releasing mixtapes in 2010. DJ Esco played his songs at Magic City, a popular Atlanta str*p club, making him gain popularity.
In 2011, Future was approached by Epic Records. He signed the record contract with the label. Shortly after, he released the mixtape Streetz Calling, which became his most successful mixtape. Today, he is worth $40 million.
13. DaBaby
- Full name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 22nd December 1991
- Most famous hits: Hit, Rockstar, Masterpiece, Lonely, Nasty, Neighbourhood Superstar, Suge, Baby Sitter, and Baby
Initially, DaBaby released music under the moniker Baby Jesus. His music career started in 2015 when he released the mixtape Nonfiction. He released two more mixtapes that year.
Following the success of his mixtapes, he signed a seven-figure deal with Interscope Records and released his debut album Baby on Baby in March 2019. Today, he has a net worth of $5 million.
12. Lil Wayne
- Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
- Age: 40 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 27th September 1982
- Most famous hits: Lollipop, Mirror, Bedrock, A Milli, How to Love, Sucker for Pain, She Will, Love Me, Forever, and Wockesha
Lil Wayne has an estimated net worth of $170 million. The musician's career began when he joined the group Hot Boys in 1997. The group did relatively well.
At 17, he decided to pursue a solo career. In 1999, he released his debut album, Tha Block is Hot. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he released Tha Carter.
11. Wiz Khalifa
- Full name: Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Minot
- Place of birth: North Dakota, USA
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 8th September 1987
- Most famous hits: See You Again, We Own It, Speed Me Up, Something New, Go Hard or Go Home, Shell Shocked, Black and Yellow, and Young, Wild, and Free
In 2005, Wiz Khalifa released his first mixtape, Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistovania. The following year, he released his debut album, Show and Prove. In 2006, Rolling Stone called him an "artist to watch."
The artist has since released multiple successful singles, albums, and mixtapes. See You Again ft. Charlie Puth reached number one in several countries. Wiz Khalifa has a net worth of $70 million.
10. Dr. Dre
- Full name: Andre Romelle Young
- Place of birth: Compton, California, USA
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 18th February 1965
- Most famous hits: Still D.R.E., Xxplosive, No Diggity, Straight Outta Compton, The Message, The Next Episode, and Keep Their Heads Ringin'
In 1984, Dr. Dre became a member of the electro-hop group World Class Wreckin' Cru. He later met Ice Cube and joined the rap project N.W.A. run by rapper Eazy-E. In 1988, the group released their debut album Straight Outta Compton.
He left the group in 1991 and soon co-founded Death Row Records with Suge Knight. In 1992, Dr. Dre released his first solo album, The Chronic. He has since released multiple albums and mixtapes and has a net worth of $500 million.
9. Post Malone
- Full name: Austin Richard Post
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 4th July 1995
- Most famous hits: Sunflower, Wow., I Like You, Circles, Psycho, Whiter Iverson, Goodbyes, Congratulations, and Better Now
In February 2015, Post Malone's White Iverson was uploaded onto his SoundCloud account. Many people, including Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa, praised the jam. This attracted the attention of major record producers.
In August 2015, he signed a recording contract with Republic Records. He has released multiple albums. In August 2018, Post broke Michael Jackson's 34-year-old record for most weeks on Billboard's Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. He has a net worth of $45 million.
8. Snoop Dogg
- Full name: Cordozar Calvin Broadus
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 20th October 1971
- Most famous hits: Sexual Eruption, Sensual Seduction, What's My Name, Beautiful, B*tch Please II, Gangsta Zone, Sweat, Bad Decisions, and Grandes Ligas
Snoop Dogg's debut album, Doggystyl*, was produced by Dr. Dre and released in 1993 by Death Row Records. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Since then, the artist has released many hit albums and singles. Snoop has a net worth of $150 million.
7. Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 24th October 1986
- Most famous hits: One Dance, God's Plan, No Guidance, Toosie Slide, Sticky, Way 2 S*xy, Nonstop, Massive, and Knife Talk
Drake is among the top 10 best rappers in the world in 2022. He is a producer and rapper with a net worth of $250 million.In 2006, he started releasing mixtapes. Rap icons like Jay-Z inspired his work.
He attained mainstream success following the release of his debut studio album, Thank Me Later. The album hit #1 in Canada and the US and hit #1 on the Billboard 100, #1 on the R&B/Hip Hop and #1 US Rap charts. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
6. J. Cole
- Full name: Jermaine Lamarr Cole
- Place of birth: Frankfurt, West Germany
- Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 28th January 1985
- Most famous hits: No Role Modelz, G.O.M.D., Under the Sun, Stick, Kevin's Heart, Middle Child, and Power Trip
J. Cole is one of the top 10 rappers in 2022. In 2007, the rapper received recognition after the release of his debut mixtape, The Come Up.
Shortly after releasing The Come Up, he was contacted by Jay-Z and signed to his record label Roc Nation. J. Cole has worked closely with other music superstars, and is worth $60 million as of 2022.
5. Travis Scott
- Full name: Jacques Berman Webster II
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 30th April 1992
- Most famous hits: The Scotts, 5% Tint, Can't Say, Love Galore, TKN, Goosebumps, Antidote, Mamacita, Sicko Mode, and 90210
Travis Scott is one of the top 10 best rappers in the world. In May 2013, he released his first solo full-length project, a mixtape titled Owl Pharaoh. Before then, he was in rap groups.
His first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015 by Grand Hustle and Epic Records. It had guest appearances from top artists, including Kanye West, Quavo, Juicy J, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Swae Lee. The rapper has a net worth of $60 million.
4. Jay-Z
- Full name: Shawn Carter
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 4th December 1969
- Most famous hits: Empire State of Mind, Run This Town, Song Cry, N*ggas in Paris, Otis, Young Forever, and Brooklyn Go Hard
Jay-Z is a rapper, producer, songwriter and businessman with a net worth of $1.3 billion. He showed his love for music since childhood. He regularly woke up the rest of the family at night, beating out drum patterns on the kitchen table.
His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, sold 1.5 million copies in its first year. Since then, he has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won 22 Grammy Awards.
3. Kanye West/ Ye
- Full name: Kanye Omari West
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Age: 45 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 8th June 1977
- Most famous hits: Praise God, Runaway, Can't Tell Me Nothing, All of the Lights, Black Skinhead, Heartless, and Flashing Lights
Ye is a producer, rapper, fashion designer, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $6.6 billion. Ye gained widespread fame following the release of his 2004 album, The College Dropout.
Today, Ye is one of the most successful and awarded musicians on the planet, with 21 Grammy wins. In recent years, he has pivoted away from music to the business world.
2. Kendrick Lamar
- Full name: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth
- Place of birth: Compton, California, USA
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 17th June 1987
- Most famous hits:
Lamar released his first mixtape, Youngest Head N*gga in Charge, at 16. He immediately attracted the attention of local record labels. Initially, he used the stage name K. Dot but later opted to use his real name.
He signed with Top Dawg Entertainment in the early 2000s and has since released multiple mixtapes and albums. He is worth $75 million as of 2022.
1. Eminem
- Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
- Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Birthday: 17th October 1972
- Most famous hits: Till I Collapse, Superman, Godzilla, Killshot, Mockingbird, Stan, Rap God, Lose Yourself, and The Monster
In 1996, Eminem released his debut album Infinite, through a record company called Web Entertainment. At some point, he adopted the edgier, violent persona called Slim Shady and released an album with the same name.
In May 2000, he released The Marshall Mathers LP, which became the fastest-selling hip-hop album in history and sold over 21 million copies. Today, the artist is worth $230 million.
Who are the top 10 rappers?
The top 10 rappers in 2022 include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J.Cole, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, and Dr. Dre. These artists are known for their hit music.
Who is the greatest rapper in 2022?
The greatest rapper is arguably Eminem. He is known for his speed of rap and for releasing hit music. He has won multiple awards, including Grammys.
Who are the best rappers in the world?
The best rappers in the world include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J.Cole, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, and Dr. Dre. There are numerous other amazing artists from different parts of the world.
Who is the No 1 rapper in the world?
The number one rapper is arguably Eminem. He is known for hit jams such as Till I Collapse, Superman, Godzilla, Killshot, Mockingbird, Stan, Rap God, Lose Yourself, and The Monster.
Who is the best rapper of all time?
Many people agree that Eminem is the greatest rap artist of all time. He has released albums, mixtapes, and singles that have done exceptionally well on different charts.
Who is the GOAT of rap?
Eminem is the GOAT of rap music. The Missouri-born artist started rapping in his early teens. He has honed his skills over time and is now one of the most celebrated artists on the hip-hop music scene.
The best rappers in the world have dominated music charts in various countries. They have also made significant amounts of wealth from their music careers.
