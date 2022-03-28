Goth Egg’s biography: age, height, real name, nationality, net worth

Goth Egg is a social media celebrity, TikToker, adult film actress and model from America. She gained popularity after she shared a video titled How to Say I Love You on TikTok.

Working out. Photo: @goth_egg

Source: Instagram

Lee is popular on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. She is also in the top 0.01% creators on OnlyFans.

Profile summary

Real name: Lee/Leah

Lee/Leah Famously known as: Goth Egg

Goth Egg Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 March 2000

24 March 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Pennsylvania, United States

Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: California, United States

California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet: 4’10’’

4’10’’ Height in centimetres: 147

147 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, adult movie actress, social media personality

Model, adult movie actress, social media personality Net worth: $200,000-300,000

Goth Egg’s biography

The model posing for a photo in a black attire. Photo: @goth_egg

Source: Instagram

What is Goth Egg’s real name? The Instagram star's name is Lee or Leah. She was born not far from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

How old is Goth Egg?

As of 2022, Goth Egg’s age is 22 years. She was born on 24 March 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Goth Egg’s nationality?

The adult movie actress holds American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

Career

The popular TikToker started uploading lip-sync and dancing videos on her TikTok account in 2020. Her videos went viral, and within one year, her followers surpassed 2 million. Currently, her TikTok account has more than 3.1m followers.

In 2020, Goth also created a YouTube account called Goth Egg. However, she is not active and has shared only a few videos. As of now, she has over 29k followers. She is also active on Instagram and Twitter. She uploads her photos and gives daily life updates. Currently, she has over 953k followers on Instagram and over 469k followers on Twitter.

Goth Egg looking at her phone. Photo: @goth_egg

Source: Instagram

Egg also has an account on OnlyFans. She creates premium content for her fans for a monthly subscription of $9.99, including adult photoshoots and videos.

What is Goth Egg’s net worth?

According to Celebs Life Reel, she is allegedly worth between $200k and $300k. However, the model herself has not confirmed this number.

How tall is Goth Egg?

Goth Egg’s height is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres), and she weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Goth Egg

The OnlyFans star has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. She likes trying on different wigs and dyeing her hair different colours.

Apart from OF, her adult content can be found on Reddit.

She comes from an Italian family.

She is an avid cat lover and has pet cats named Eggroll and Napkin.

Leah likes to paint during her leisure time. She has a dedicated art page on Instagram.

Lee has three visible tattoos on her arms, namely an anime-themed armband on her bicep, a cat with five eyes on her shoulder and a set of three eyes on her forearm. She also has a small line tattoo on her cheek.

Goth Egg has become famous across social media platforms. She posts content regularly, and most of her posts go viral within a twinkle of an eye. She is also monetizing her fame on OnlyFans.

Source: Legit.ng