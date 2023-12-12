BabyTron’s age, height, real name, parents, net worth

BabyTron is a rapper from the United States. He rose to fame when the song, Jesus Shuttlesworth, from his debut album Bin Reaper, went viral in 2020. He is among the fastest-growing rappers in America, with hits tracks such as 100 Bars and Out on Bond. What is BabyTron's age?

BabyTron performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

BabyTron began rapping while in high school. He later became a member of the trio band ShuttyBoyz. He has collaborated with notable artists such as Sada Baby, Icewear, Peezy, Vezzo and Lil Yachty. BabyTron's bio has all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name James Edward Johnson III Nickname BabyTron Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Mr Sadistic Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Ypsilanti High School Profession Rapper Net worth $500,000–$1 million Instagram @babytron

What is BabyTron's age?

He is 23 years old as of 2023. The rapper was born on 6 June 2000. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is an American national of mixed descent.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. His real name is James Edward Johnson III. BabyTron's dad is a legendary rapper known by the stage name Mr Sadistic. The rapper was raised alongside his sister. He attended Ypsilanti Lincoln High School and graduated in 2019.

BabyTron in an orange Marvin (L) and a green cap holding a microphone (R). Photo: @BabyTronSB on Facebook (modified by author)

Career

BabyTron started his rapping career as a teenager while he was still in high school. He met StanWill and TrDee, and the trio launched the rap group ShittyBoyz. They released their first song, No Hook 3, in January 2018. They have also released albums such as 4-Peat, Just Because and Trifecta.

The American rapper later began to release his solo tracks. On 30 October 2019, he released his hit debut album, Bin Reaper, which included collaborations with rappers such as Lil Yachty. He has since released nine albums as of this writing. In addition, he has released several singles and EPs, such as Pre-Game, Dookie Brothers and Out on Bond. Below are some of the rapper's top hit songs:

Year Songs 2018 Jugg Mesiah 2018 Heat Check 2019 Punch God 2 2019 Flawless Victory 2020 New Year Same You 2020 Larry Lobster 2020 Blizzard Talk 2021 Cade Cunningham 2021 Day In Ferndale 2022 Chess Players 2022 Blah Blah Blah 2023 See Yall in June 2023 Psilocybin 2023 $1 m

The rapper also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he uploads his music videos. The channel currently has 333 thousand subscribers.

What is BabyTron's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, the American rapper's alleged net worth ranges between $500K and $1 million. His music career is believed to be his primary source of income.

What happened to BabyTron?

James sitting on a drum (L) and in a green Marvin and white T-shirt (R). Photo: @BabyTronSB on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In February 2023, the rapper was arrested in Van Buren, Michigan, United States, for allegedly owning controlled substances. He was later released on bond in the same month. Upon his release, he was inspired to release an EP titled Out On Bond.

BabyTron's height and weight

The American artist is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about BabyTron

How old is BabyTron? The American hip-hop artist is 23 years old as of 2023. When is BabyTron's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 6 June. What is BabyTron's real name? His real name is James Edward Johnson III. Where is BabyTron from? The musical artist hails from Detroit, Michigan, United States. What is BabyTron's ethnicity? He is of mixed descent. What is BabyTron's nationality? He is an American citizen. Who are BabyTron's parents? His father is rapper Mr Sadistic, while his mother's identity is unknown. What is BabyTron's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and $1 million. How tall is BabyTron? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

BabyTron's age is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 June 2000. BabyTron is an American rapper known for Out on Bond, 100 Bars, and Icecream. He is a member of a music group, ShittyBoyz.

