President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election bid is supported by 31 governors and strong political networks in Nigeria

Incumbency and APC's dominance give President Tinubu significant advantages despite opposition criticisms

Zoning sentiment among southern politicians may hinder prospective northern challengers in the APC ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu enters the 2027 elections race backed by the single most powerful political coalition currently operating in Nigeria.

As reported on Saturday, May 17, 2026, by Vanguard, around President Tinubu is an extensive political structure of about 31 governors, a wide network of federal appointees, hundreds of lawmakers, thousands of party loyalists, influential business interests, and deeply entrenched southwest political networks built over decades.

President Bola Tinubu enters the 2027 election backed by 31 governors federal appointees lawmakers party loyalists and strong southwest political networks. Photo credit: @EleluAyoola

Source: Twitter

The newspaper described them as "powerful forces" behind Tinubu.

Within the All Progressives Congress (APC), opposition to his re-election bid remains minimal. A large majority of governors are either directly aligned with him politically or are widely perceived to be operating within the broader orbit of the ruling party’s influence.

Governors remain among the most decisive forces in Nigerian elections because they control state structures, local mobilisation networks, party agents, grassroots patronage systems and enormous political influence within their states.

2027 election: Tinubu commands structure

Beyond governors, Tinubu also benefits from the enormous advantages attached to incumbency itself. The APC controls federal power.

Ministers, special advisers, board appointees and senior political office holders remain politically invested in the survival of the administration. Within the National Assembly, the president also retains enormous influence through party dominance and elite alliances cultivated over decades.

The president’s longstanding relationship with sections of the business elite also strengthens his position financially and strategically.

Even many opposition politicians privately acknowledge that Tinubu’s greatest strength is not popularity, but structure.

2027 election: Institutional bias debate surfaces

There are also persistent perceptions that incumbency naturally creates institutional advantages in areas ranging from security coordination to regulatory confidence. Critics sometimes argue that the ruling APC often enjoy indirect systemic advantages because state institutions tend to operate more comfortably around established power.

There is no incontrovertible evidence that institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), the judiciary or security agencies are acting improperly. Still, perceptions of institutional sympathy toward incumbents remain common within Nigerian opposition politics.

APC's Nentawe Yilwatda and Felix Morka say President Tinubu does not need institutional manipulation to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Felix C. Morka, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda

Source: Facebook

APC eyes fragmentation in opposition

Furthermore, Tinubu benefits from another strategic reality: zoning sentiment. Despite growing frustration over the economy, many southern political actors still believe power should remain in the south beyond one term. That sentiment may quietly weaken the chances of northern aspirants seeking to unseat him.

For the APC, the calculation is simple: if the opposition remains dispersed across multiple rival camps, Tinubu may not need overwhelming public enthusiasm to secure victory. He may only need the opposition to remain divided long enough.

Read more on Bola Tinubu:

2027 election: APC confident of victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, said the party is ready for the polls.

Yilwatda stressed that no force can stop the APC from winning the presidential, governorship, and other seats in Nigeria.

The APC leader dismissed the ADC coalition's chances, describing President Tinubu's administration as superb.

Source: Legit.ng