Who were Diddy's girlfriends? Complete list of everyone he has dated

Diddy is among the most influential hip-hop producers of the past three decades, having released multiple chart-topping albums and singles. As a successful singer, rapper and record producer, fans have been curious to know more about his personal life, especially his dating life. So, who are Diddy's girlfriends from the past?

Diddy gained mainstream recognition as the Notorious B.I.G.'s label boss and manager. Diddy boasts three Grammy Awards, a Guinness World Record for "Most Successful Rap Producer" in 1997, and two MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper has also repeatedly hit the headlines for his romantic life. JLo and Cassie Ventura are among Diddy’s ex-girlfriends, though the list doesn't end there.

Profile summary

Full name Sean John Combs Popular as P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1969 Age 54 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Harlem, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Melvin Earl Combs Mother Janice Combs Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 School Mount Saint Michael Academy College Howard University Profession Rapper, singer, record producer, entrepreneur, actor Instagram @diddy Facebook Twitter (X) @Diddy

Diddy's girlfriend history

The American hip-hop artist has had many relationships with high-profile ladies in the entertainment scene, including Cassie, Lori Harvey, and Yung Miami. Learn more about his past relationships below:

Yung Miami (Caresha Browlee)

Rumours of P. Diddy and Yung Miami’s dating began circulating in 2021. In June 2022, Diddy appeared on an episode of Yung Miami's podcast Caresha Please, broadcast on his network Revolt TV, where he confirmed that they were dating.

Caresha is a rapper and member of the hip-hop duo City Girls. On 26 September 2022, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, clarified the nature of their relationship in an interview with XXL Mag.

We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single. He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating…I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.

Miracle Watts

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Miracle Watts were rumoured to be dating around 2021. Fans speculated that the duo had a thing since they were spotted together at Diddy's New Year's Eve Party. Miracle Watts is a model, actress, and social media influencer. However, the dating rumours between the two were confirmed.

Lori Harvey

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Lori Harvey were rumoured to have dated in 2019, but both parties kept their personal lives private. Lori Harvey, a rising model and the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, has gained recognition in the fashion industry.

Gina Huynh

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Gina Huynh’s dating rumours began swirling in October 2018. Gina Huynh is a model and social media personality. Huynh's relationship with Diddy started when he was on-again and off-again with Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

Several breakups and reconciliations have marked Diddy and Gina's relationship. In a 2019 interview with Tasha K, Gina alleged that Diddy physically abused her.

He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me. He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one… he's always told me that it was just only us too but um, I don't believe him because I always catch him like texting other girls and stuff like that.

Cassie Ventura

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura dated from 2007 to 2018. They met when Cassie was signed to Diddy's record label, Bad Boy Records. P. Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassidy, is a singer, actress, and model. They publicly confirmed their relationship in 2012, when they began attending events together.

They were first seen together at Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show and also attended Diddy's own Paris Fashion Week event together. The couple split in October 2018. Cassie and Diddy broke up due to allegations of sexual assault, which Cassie publicly addressed in November 2023 when she filed a lawsuit against him.

Kim Porter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had an on-and-off relationship with American model and actress Kim Porter from the early 1990s until 2007. In a 2006 Essence interview, Diddy revealed that he first met Porter at the studio with her ex-boyfriend.

The first time I saw her, she was at the studio with her ex-boyfriend. I wasn’t trying to holler at her or anything, but I was admiring her — her lips, her eyes, her mouth, her shape, her energy — and thinking, ‘I wish I had a girl like that.

In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child together, Christian, but they went separate ways the same year. They later reconciled in 2003 and welcomed twin daughters, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, in 2006. However, they split for good in 2007. Unfortunately, Kim Porter tragically passed away in 2018.

Cameron Diaz

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cameron, an actress and former model, were rumoured to have dated briefly between 2008 and 2012. The former model and Diddy met at an Oscars after-party in 2008. The relationship was brief, ending within a few months.

Jennifer Lopez

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez, a singer, actress, and dancer, dated met in 1999. They allegedly started dating after meeting on the set of Lopez's If You Had My Love music video in 1999. During a 2003 Vibe interview, Lopez revealed that Diddy was the first man to cheat on him.

After my first divorce, I wasn’t trying to be exclusive with anybody, but Puff came at me hard. He said he looked at me and fell in love and made me love him, too. We started a very tumultuous affair, because it was the first time I was with somebody who wasn’t faithful… He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.

P. Diddy and JLo's relationship lasted for two years, and they broke up in 2001.

Sarah Chapman

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Sarah Chapman, a skincare entrepreneur, were rumoured to have a thing in the early 2000s. The specifics of their relationship timeline are unclear, but they share a daughter named .

Misa Hylton Brim

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton Brim, a stylist and fashion designer, dated in the early 1990s. Misa Hylton and the rapper met in the early days of Diddy's career. They parted ways in the mid-1990s but share a son, Justin Combs.

Naomi Campbell

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Naomi Campbell, a supermodel and actress, were rumoured to have dated in 2001. Neither party addressed the dating rumours, but they seemed pretty close.

FAQs

Who is P. Diddy? P. Diddy is an American rapper, singer, record producer, entrepreneur, and actor. How old is Diddy? Diddy is 54 years old as of June 2024. Who is P. Diddy’s wife? The American rapper is not married. Who did Diddy date? Diddy has dated several high-profile women, including Cassie Ventura, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Porter, Lori Harvey, and Yung Miami. How long did Cassie date P. Diddy? Cassie and P. Diddy dated for approximately 11 years, from 2007 to 2018. How long did JLO and Diddy date? Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dated for about two years, from 1999 to 2001.

The former Diddy's girlfriends include accomplished women from various fields, including music, modelling, and entrepreneurship. While some of his relationships have been publicly acknowledged and well-documented, others remain speculative and mysterious.

