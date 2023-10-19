33 best 2000s rappers: top hip hop artists of the era

Hip-hop music continues to evolve every day. The 80s and 90s were dominated by underground rap music, but the 2000s ushered in a new era of mainstream rap music. Many artists emerged during this period, and many people embraced hip-hop music. Who are the best 2000s rappers that dominated the decade?

American rappers 50 Cent, Eve, and Ludacris. Photo: @50cent, @therealeve, @ludacris on Instagram (modified by author)

Undoubtedly, the 2000s played a significant role in writing hip-hop's history. It was when big names in the hip-hop world sprouted, and interestingly, the rap style also changed. With many people starting to accept rap music, 2000s rappers gained immense popularity.

33 best 2000s rappers

Who are the best rappers of the 2000s? Many artists emerged during the period, with rappers in a cut-throat competition to outdo each other. While choosing the best among them is challenging, some rappers stand out and remain relevant until now.

Best male rappers from the 2000s

Most male bigwig rappers came up in the 2000s. They defined the hip-hop style in the decade and, as a result, gained fame and wealth. Which male artists are in the 2000s rappers' list?

1. Jay-Z

Jay Z attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) is an American rapper and record producer. He is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time and has been in the music industry since 1994. His career peaked in the 2000s when he released hits such as Young Forever, Empire State Of Mind, and Run This Town.

2. Kanye West

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The Atlanta-born rapper, also known as Ye, features among the best 2000s rappers. He came into the music industry as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records and later started releasing his songs. His notable pieces in the 2000s include I Wonder, Flashing Lights, Heartless, and Stronger.

3. 50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent performs onstage during "The Final Lap" tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Curtis James Jackson III, known as 50 Cents, is an American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur. His musical journey commenced in 1996, peaking in the 2000s when he released four out of his five studio albums. His songs in the period are In Da Club, Many Men, Window Shopper, and Baby by Me.

4. Eminem

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

His real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and he was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, United States. He is lauded among rappers who popularised hip hop in middle-class America. He rose to stardom in the 2000s after releasing multiple hits, including Mockingbird, Superman, Till I Collapse, and When I’m Gone.

5. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Dr. Dre was born Andre Romell Young and has been in the music industry since the 1980s. He was part of the gangsta rap group N.W.A before going solo in the 1990s. He is credited with launching the careers of many musicians as a producer. Some of Dr. Dre’s famous hits are Natural Born Killaz, Bad Intentions, and Gospel.

6. Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena. Photo: Henning Kaiser

Snoop Dogg is one of the American rappers with a successful career lasting decades. He is among the pioneers of gangster rap, but his career peaked in the 2000s when he collaborated with bigwigs such as Dr.Dre, Eminem, and Pharrell Williams. His notable songs during the decade are Drop It Like It's Hot and Lay Low.

7. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park, Great Lawn in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Trevor George Smith Jr, famous as Busta Rhymes, is one of the fastest rappers ever. The New York-born rapper has released numerous hit songs since his career started in the 1980s. His hits in the 2000s include Break Ya Neck, I Know What You Want, and Touch It.

8. Method Man

Method Man performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Method Man was born Clifford Smith, Jr., and his music career started in 1992. He is part of the group Wu-Tang Clan and one of half of the duo Method Man & Redman. The rapper’s top songs in the 2000s include What's Happenin', Shame, Part II, and Say.

9. Drake

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Aubrey is a rapper and singer from Canada. His music career took off in 2006 when he released his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement. His hits during the decade include Street Cred, Best I Ever Had, Enjoy Ya Self and The Calm.

10. The Game

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, aka Game, performs onstage during the Supafest Music Festival at Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm

Jayceon Terrell Taylor (The Game) became famous after releasing his album The Documentary in 2005. It is his best-selling album and continued to hit the airwaves after releasing Doctor's Advocate in 2006. His hits are Poppin' Them Thangs, Wanna Get to Know You, My Life, and Smile.

11. Ludacris

Ludacris performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Ludacris is one of the rappers from the early 2000s who gained prominence during the decade. Born Christopher Brian Bridges, he started singing at a young age but gained recognition in 1999. In the 2000s, some of his top singles included Blueberry Yum Yum, Southern Hospitality, Get Back, Area Codes, and Money Maker.

12. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

His real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., born in Louisiana, United States. He is regarded as one of the voices that changed hip-hop style in the 2000s. He is also considered one of the best rappers ever. His major 2000s hits are Fireman, A Milli, Lollipop, I’m Me, and Got Money.

13. Jadakiss

Jadakiss attends the Starter x MLB Bronx Bubble Jacket Unveiling at the MLB Flagship Store in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Jason Terrance Phillips (Jadakiss) ventured into music in the 1990s. However, the 2000s saw his career grow as he released numerous songs in the decade. Some of his popular songs are We Gonna Make It, By Your Side, The Champ Is Here, and Letter to B.I.G.

14. Nas

Nas performs onstage during Leg 2 in North America of the NY State of Mind Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Brett Carlsen

He was born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones and is one of the big names associated with East Coast hip hop. Nas is another rapper who thrived in the 2000s with hits such as Get Down, One Mic, Just a Moment, Ether, and Rule.

15. Ice Cube

Ice Cube performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Ice Cube came into the limelight as a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A and later enjoyed a solo career in the 1990s and 2000s. His albums during the decade are War & Peace, Laugh Now, Cry Later, and Raw Footage. His best songs are Gangsta Nation, Why We Thugs, and Until We Rich.

16. T.I

T.I. performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. (T.I.) is considered one of the pioneers of trap hip-hop music, alongside Gucci Mane and Jeezy. He made his name in the 2000s by releasing popular hits such as Live Your Life, What You Know, and Bring Em Out.

17. Rick Ross

Rick Ross visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

William Leonard Roberts II, famous as Rick Ross, is one of the major names in the hip-hop world in the 2000s. His debut single, Hustlin, was well-received in 2006 and continued to hit the airwaves through the 2010s. Some of his songs of the decade are Mafia Music, The Boss, Cross That Line, and Speedin’.

Best female rappers from the 2000s

Female rappers were also not left behind in this definitive period of rap music. While some rose as solo artists, others gained prominence collaborating with their male counterparts who had already made a name. Here are the notable 2000s female hip-hop stars.

1. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward

Melissa Arnette Elliott, famous as Missy Elliott, is among the best female rappers in hip-hop history. After several collaborations, she commenced her solo career in 1997, and her music peaked in the 2000s. Missy’s notable hits are Lose Control, Work It, We Run This, and Pass That Dutch.

2. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige speaks onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Mary J. Blige, regarded as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, is one of the most influential female rappers of the decade. In the 2000s, she did several collaborations and released singles that defined her career. Her songs include Family Affair, Be Without You, Just Fine, and Take Me as I Am.

3. Eve

Rapper Eve performs onstage as Malaika hosts Malaika10 honoring Barry Segal & Tina Buchan at Espace in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

The Philadelphia-born rapper’s real name is Eve Jihan Cooper. She is the third female rapper whose album, Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders' First Lady became number one on the Billboard 200. Her songs in the 2000s included Satisfaction, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Give It to You, and Tambourine.

4. Da Brat

Da Brat performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

She was born Shawntae Harris-Dupart, and her music career started in 1992 when she signed with So So Def Records. She is among the respected female rappers of the 2000s, having released hits such as What'Chu Like, Miss P., and In Love Wit Chu.

5. Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim attends Fabolous' Birthday Dinner at Bice Cucina in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Kimberly Denise (Lil’ Kim) released four albums with several songs in the 2000s, making her one of the most famous artists of the decade. Her top songs include The Jump Off, Lighters Up, Came Back for You, and Lady Marmalade.

6. Trina

Rapper Trina is seen on stage during Pandora Playback with Trina at Pandora Media Atlanta Office in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Her real name is Katrina Laverne Taylor, and she is among the 2000s rappers who won many hip-hop fans’ hearts. Some of her famous songs include Single Again, Look Back at Me, Step Yo Game Up, and I Got a Problem.

7. Charli Baltimore

Charli Baltimore attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Tiffany Lane, famous as Charli Baltimore, enjoyed immense prominence in the 2000s. She is recognised for hit songs such as Come Test Us, Blak Iz Blak, Down 4 U, and Charli.

8. Remy Ma

Remy Ma speaks during the "There's Something about Remy" panel at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie, was discovered by Big Pun. She gained prominence with Fat Joe’s rap group, Terror Squad. Her hits in the 2000s include Tight, Feel So Good, Whuteva, and Conceited.

9. Lil Mama

Lil Mama attends Focus Features' "A Thousand And One" New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Lil Mama was born Niatia Jessica Kirkland in New York, United States, and began singing as a teen. She released her first album, VYP (Voice of the Young People), in 2008. Some of the album's hits are One Hit Wonder, College, Truly in Love, and Pick It Up.

10. Kid Sister

Kid Sister attends the 2009 mtvU Woodie Awards at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Cory Schwartz

Melissa Lauren Young gained fame professionally as Kid Sister. She featured Kanye West in her single Pro Nails, garnering more fame. She is part of the group Sault, and her hits of the decade are Get Fresh, Right Hand Hi, and You Ain't Really Down.

11. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah performs the national anthem before a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Queen Latifah is one of the early 2000 rappers who revolutionised hip hop. She released several studio albums with numerous songs and received multiple awards during the decade. Some of her top songs are You Can't Stop the Beat, California Dreamin’, and Hello Stranger.

12. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Lauryn Hill features among the best rappers of all time, with the 2000s being a significant success period in her music career. Her popular tracks in the period include I Gotta Find Peace of Mind, Lose Myself, and Selah.

13. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Coppola

Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, Nicki Minaj is usually called The Queen of Rap. She is one of the most influential female voices of the 2000s. Her major hits include Roger That, Go Hard, I Get Crazy, and Shopaholic.

14. M.I.A

British-Sri Lankan rapper Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam aka M.I.A performs during the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

M.I.A is a British rapper who gained fame in the 2000s. She released two studio albums, Arular and Kala. Some of her hits of the decade are Paper Planes, Sun Showers, Jimmy, and Bucky Done Gun.

15. Shawnna

Shawnna during Radio One Presents 2nd Annual Dirty Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals at Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Photo: Rick Diamond

Shawnna was the first female rapper signed to Def Jam South. Before starting her solo career, she was part of the female music duo Infamous Syndicate. Her popular songs are Gettin' Some, Dude?, Take It Slow, and Can't Break Me.

16. Rah Digga

Rah Digga performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Digga was born Rashia Tashan Fisher and was known as a member of the Flipmode Squad, led by Busta Rhymes. Her debut album was Dirty Harriet, released in April 2000. Her hits include What They Call Me, Harriet Thugman, and Imperial.

The 2000s was a definitive period in the history of hip-hop music. The 2000s rappers revolutionised the music genre, and the period saw the rise of many artists. Some of the artists who emerged in the decade have lived to be the industry's bigwigs.

