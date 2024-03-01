Where are The Bangles members now? Keeping up with the icons

The Bangles is an all-female pop-rock band from the United States. The band rose to prominence with their hit single Eternal Flame in 1989. They have released other hits, including Manic Monday, Hazy Shade of Winter, and Walk Like an Egyptian. Where are the bangles members now?

Susanna Hoffs, Vicki Peterson and Debbi Peterson of The Bangles attend MusiCares Person of the Year on February 10, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

The Bangles music band was formed in 1981 in Los Angeles, California. Its first EP, Bangles, was released in 1982. Since then, the band has released five albums, including All Over the Place, Doll Revolution and Sweetheart of the Sun. Where are The Bangles members in 2024?

Where are The Bangles members now?

The five-member band split in 1989 due to member conflicts. They reunited a decade later, in 1999, to record the soundtrack Get the Girl for the comedy film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

They went on tour in 2000, and in 2003, they released their comeback album, Doll Revolution. Since then, fans have been curious to know where the band members are now.

Susanna Hoffs

Susanna Hoffs attends the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Full name : Susanna Lee Hoffs

: Susanna Lee Hoffs Date of birth : 17 January 1959

: 17 January 1959 Birthplace : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Roles : Vocalist, guitarist, songwriter

: Vocalist, guitarist, songwriter Other bands affiliated with: Ming Tea, Rainy Day

Susanna Hoffs is the band's lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and backing vocalist. Sussana, Debbi Peterson and Vicki Peterson were among the original band members.

Sussan is a wife and a mother. The singer is married to Jay Roach, a filmmaker and has two sons. Hoffs is also a solo artist. She has released four albums: Susanna Hoffs, The Deep End, Some Day and Bright Lights. Hoffs has collaborated with various musicians, including Matthew Sweet, Aimee Mann and Travis.

Hoffs is also an actress and a novelist. She has featured in films like The Allnighter, Stony Island, and Austin Powers in Goldmember. As a writer, she released her debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, on 4 April 2023. Susan is still an active member of the band.

Vicki Peterson

Singer Vicki Peterson of The Bangles performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name: Victoria Anne Theresa Peterson Cowsill

Victoria Anne Theresa Peterson Cowsill Date of birth : 11 January 1958

: 11 January 1958 Birthplace : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Roles : Guitarist, composer

: Guitarist, composer Other bands affiliated with: Continental Drifters, Redd Kross, Rainy Day

Vicki Peterson is an American singer, guitarist and composer. She was born Victoria Anne Theresa Peterson on 11 January 1958 in Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States. She has been The Bangle's lead guitarist since inception. Vicki is Debbi Peterson's sister, another Bangles member.

Besides The Bangles, Vicki has been with other bands, including Continental Drifters, Psycho Sisters, and Action Skulls. She rejoined the band after the fall and is still a member today.

The lead guitarist is married to John Cowsill, a musician and brother to Susan Cowsill, her Psycho Sisters collaborator. She has two stepchildren through her marriage.

Debbi Peterson

Musician Debbie Peterson of The Bangles performs at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on September 27, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Full name: Deborah Mary Peterson

Deborah Mary Peterson Date of birth: 22 August 1961

22 August 1961 Birthplace: Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States

Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States Roles: Drummer, backup vocalist

Drummer, backup vocalist Other bands affiliated with: Kindred Spirit, Smashbox

Deborah Mary Peterson is a member of The Bangles and Vicki Peterson's younger sibling. She is a drummer and backup vocalist. She was born on 22 August 1961 in Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Debbie started with The Bangles in 1981. She was the lead vocalist for two singles, Be with You and Going Down to Liverpool.

After The Bangles hiatus, she formed Kindred Spirit with Siobhan Maher in 1992. She was also a member of Smashbox at one point.

The Bangles drummer is married to Steven Botting. He is a sound engineer, and the two have been married since 1989. Debbie and her husband have two kids. She is still a member of the band.

Michael "Micki" Steele

The Bangles member, Michael Steele poses for a photo after performing in Munich, Germany, on 14 June 1986. Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz

Full name: Michael "Micki" Steele

Michael "Micki" Steele Date of birth: 2 June 1955

2 June 1955 Birthplace: Pasadena, California, United States

Pasadena, California, United States Role: Bassist

Bassist Other bands affiliated with: The Runaways, Eyesore, Crash Wisdom

Susan Thomas, popularly known as Michael Steele, is an American musician and former The Bangles' bassist. She was born on 2 June 1955 in Pasadena, California, United States. She joined the famous band in 1983 after Annette Zilinskas left.

Michael joined the band just in time for their debut album, All Over the Place. Before joining The Bangles, she was a member of The Runaways, Eyesore, and Crash Wisdom musical bands.

She also worked as a vocalist and songwriter until her disbandment in 1989. Steele Steele returned in 2003 for their reunion album Doll Revolution and continued performing until the following year. She was not part of their 2011 album, Sweetheart of the Sun and is no longer an active member today.

Annette Zilinskas

Bass player Annette Zilinskas of The Bangles performs onstage during KEarth's Totally 80's Show at Honda Center on January 26, 2018, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name: Annette Celia Genevieve Zilinskas

Annette Celia Genevieve Zilinskas Date of birth: 6 November 1962

6 November 1962 Birthplace: Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States

Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States Role: Bass guitarist, vocalist

Bass guitarist, vocalist Other bands affiliated with: Blood on the Saddle, Screamin' Sirens

Annette Zilinskas is a recording artist, bassist and vocalist from the United States. She was one of the original members of The Bangles. Annette was born Annette Celia Genevieve Zilinskas on 6 November 1962 in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Zilinskas performed bass and harmonica on the band's 5-track EP, Bangles. She left in 1983 and joined Blood on the Saddle as the lead vocalist.

Zilinskas started performing with the band again in 2014 before officially rejoining in 2018 after a 35-year break. The artist has been a member of other bands like Blood on the Saddle and Screamin' Sirens. She continues her music career and is still an active member of The Bangles as a bass guitarist.

How did The Bangles get their name?

The group initially had three members and was called The Supersonic Bangs. It was later shortened to The Bangs. According to The Vogue, the band later faced a legal issue which made them change their name to The Bangles.

What are The Bangles members' names?

The band members are Susanna Hoffs, Vicki Peterson, Debbi Peterson, and Annette Zilinskas. Annette Zilinskas was replaced by Michael Steele but rejoined the group in 2018. Michael Steele is no longer a member of the group.

Are The Bangles sisters?

The Bangles are not all sisters, but two of them are. Vicki and Debbie Peterson are blood siblings.

Who is The Bangles member's lead singer?

Technically, the band doesn't have a lead singer. However, Susanna Hoffs is the most famous member.

How old are the bangles members?

Below are The Bangles members' ages.

Susanne Hoff is 65 years old as of 2024. She was born on 17 January 1959.

Vickie Peterson is 66 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 January 1958.

Debbie Peterson is 62 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 22 August 1961.

Annette Zilinskas is 61 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 6 November 1962.

Michael Steele is 68 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 2 June 1955.

Who are The Bangles members who died?

Are all The Bangles still alive? All of The Bangles' members are still alive. They are actively involved in music, with others pursuing solo careers.

The Bangles is an American pop music band that rose to prominence in the 1980s. The Bangles members are Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, and Vicki Peterson. Michael Steele, who has replaced Annette Zilinskas, is no longer a group member. The band is still performing and touring the world in 2024.

