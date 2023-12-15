Kyle Richh’s age, height, birthday, real name, net worth

Kyle Richh is an up-and-coming American drill rapper, singer, songwriter, and social media personality. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry for his tracks, including Notti Bop, Strangers, and Jenn Jenn Jenn. What’s Kyle Richh’s age? Explore the life of the drill rapper to get to know him better.

Kyle Richh attends an NBA 2K24 Launch Event in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

What is Kyle Richh ’s real name? His real name is Kyle Henry Richardson. The American hip-hop artist hails from Brooklyn, New York. Kyle Richh released his first EP consisting of seven tracks, Everything Dead, in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Henry Richardson Famous as Kyle Richh Gender Male Date of birth 22 January 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $700,000 Instagram @realkylerichh YouTube Kyle Richh

What is Kyle Richh’s age?

The Brooklyn native is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Kyle Richh’s birthday? He was born on 22 January 2003. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. Kyle is an American national of African-American descent.

Where is Kyle Richh from? He hails from Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, United States. He grew up alongside one younger sister, whose name remains unknown.

Career

Kyle Richh (L), TaTa (C) and Jenn Carter (R) visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

The young rapper has significantly impacted the hip-hop music industry despite his age. He developed an interest in music at the age of seven. Kyle made his music debut in 2021 with his single, Storm. Later the same year, he released his first EP, Everything Dead.

The American rapper garnered more popularity with his drill hit, Notti Bop, which gained more than 15 million streams on Spotify. The hit was a tribute to the deceased 41 opp, Notti Osama.

Kyle Richh's name continues to gain widespread recognition in the industry for his viral hits such as Misconceptions, Breakin The Code, Jenn Jenn Jenn, and Spinnin 2.

His music has attracted a significant audience on social media, particularly on TikTok, where he has over 647 thousand followers as of writing. He has also gained a sizable following on Instagram.

The American celebrity has a YouTube channel with over 215 thousand subscribers, where he shares his music with his fans. Kyle is famous for collaborating with 41 members, consisting of other rappers such as Jenn Carter, TaTa, and Dee Billz.

Their song, Bent, is famous on streaming services, such as SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Spotify. The rapper is signed to the Republic Records. Since his debut in the entertainment scene, the hip-hop artist has released over fifty songs. Listed below are a few of his songs.

41CYPHER

Strangers

Juliet

41 Freestyle

Upping The Score (One Mic Freestyle)

Victim

Oppy

Liquor

Hazard Lights Freestyle

Notti Bop

Jenn Jenn Jenn

Breaking The Code

Leave Me Alone

Don’t Run

Automobile

No Cameras

Slow Motion

Do what you want

Stuck In My Ways

Fill Her Cup

Rule Number One

Aggressor Turned Victim

What is Kyle Richh’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth and Biography Gist, the American drill rapper has an alleged net worth of about $700 thousand. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings from his growing career as a rising hip-hop artist.

Who is Kyle Richh ’s girlfriend?

The American rapper is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed to be single as of 2023. He has not disclosed any details concerning his previous or current relationships.

How tall is Kyle Richh?

Kyle Richh’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. The popular rapper weighs approximately 145 pounds or 66 kilograms.

FAQs

Kyle Richh's age is 20 years as of 2023, as he was born on 22 January 2003. The young drill rapper and songwriter has showcased great potential in the world of hip-hop. He boasts global popularity in the entertainment industry for producing hits like Notti Bop, Strangers, and Misconceptions.

