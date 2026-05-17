The Enone APC Forum has called on the APC leadership to expel two aspirants over alleged attempts to disrupt House of Representatives primaries in Benue state

The group accused supporters of Francis Ottah Agbo and Okoliko Aba of staging protests and creating tension at the voting venue in Okpoga

The forum also urged tighter security ahead of the Benue South senatorial primaries scheduled for Monday, May 18

Markurdi, Benue state - A group of stakeholders under the aegis of the Enone APC Forum has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel two aspirants, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo and Hon. Okoliko Aba, over alleged attempts to disrupt the party’s House of Representatives primaries in Benue State.

In a statement signed on Saturday night, May 16, by its spokesperson, Engr. John Apochi, the forum alleged that supporters of the two politicians staged a protest at the voting centre in Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area, shortly before the direct primaries commenced.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, during a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting in the state. Photo credit: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

The APC had fixed Saturday for direct primaries to select its House of Representatives candidates across the country.

The statement said witnesses at the venue said supporters carrying campaign materials and placards with inscriptions such as “No Okoliko, No Election” and “Alia Leave Enone Alone” gathered around the venue during the exercise.

Benue APC Reps primary: Forum condemns alleged disruption

Reacting to the development, the Enone APC Forum described the protest as an attempt to disrupt the process and embarrass Benue state governor Hyacinth Alia, whom it described as the leader of the party in the state.

The forum also accused the politicians’ supporters of creating tension at the venue.

“His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Leader of our dear party, the APC State Chairman, Chief Benjamin Omale, the National leadership and all critical stakeholders should not allow this effrontery to go unpunished,” the statement said.

It added:

“If they don't take an urgent step to discipline Hon. Okoliko Aba and Dr Francis Agbo, others would continue to borrow a leaf from this reckless style of politics, which is alien to us in Enone.”

The group further said:

“If anyone thinks he is popular, he should present himself for election. We will not tolerate politics of thuggery and hooliganism.”

Forum calls for tighter security ahead of senatorial primaries

The forum maintained that Hon. Okoliko Aba was not barred from participating in the primary election and alleged that the protest was unnecessary.

“The way supporters of Okoliko and Ottah Agbo caused serious tension today was uncalled for,” the statement said.

While reaffirming support for Governor Alia, the forum urged the state government and security agencies to ensure adequate security during the Benue South senatorial primaries scheduled for Monday, where Francis Ottah Agbo is expected to participate.

The aspirants have not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

Benue APC stakeholders seek sanctions over protest at House of Reps primaries. Photo credit: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

APC Reps primaries: List of winners and losers emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC successfully concluded its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, setting the stage for next year’s general elections.

The exercise, held on May 16, 2026, drew significant attention as both seasoned lawmakers and fresh aspirants battled for tickets to represent their constituencies in the Green Chamber.

At the national level, prominent figures such as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa secured their tickets with relative ease.

Source: Legit.ng