Popular television broadcaster Frank Edoho has disclosed that his biggest fear in life is losing his life to heartbreak or emotional damage caused by a woman

The veteran presenter made this deep revelation during a recent podcast interview, where he detailed how society forces men to suffer in silence

This heartfelt and emotional admission came amid his explosive marital saga involving his estranged wife, Sandra, and singer Chike

Popular broadcaster Frank Edoho has revealed that his biggest fear in life is dying as a result of heartbreak or emotional damage caused by a woman.

His statement came at a tense time, just days after his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, went public with serious allegations against him.

Sandra had earlier accused him of infidelity, emotional abuse, financial recklessness, and even pressuring her to abort their second child, in a lengthy post she made on Instagram.

Frank Edoho, however, countered with his own claims, alleging that Sandra was unfaithful and had an affair with popular Afrobeats singer Chike.

Frank Edoho opens up about silent suffering and heartbreak amid allegations surrounding his troubled marriage. Photo: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the Outside The Box podcast aired on YouTube on Saturday, May 16, Frank Edoho opened up about male vulnerability, silent struggles, and how he wishes to be remembered when his time eventually comes.

He explained that he does not want his death to be linked to pain from any woman, whether wife, mother, or daughter.

“I don’t want to go to the gates of heaven and they ask me what killed me and they say it’s a woman. Whether that woman be my daughter, my wife, my mother, I don’t want that. I don’t want that to be my way out of this portal,” he said.

The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host added that he hopes to die fulfilled, with the satisfaction of having spread joy to people around him rather than leaving the world broken by emotional wounds.

“I want to die with a smile on my face saying that all the people I met, I tried to put a smile on their face, and to have the only regret that I wish I did more good. Not that I wish I had more time, that’s all,” he said.

Frank Edoho says men suffer silently while speaking about painful private struggles during a recent interview. Photo: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho speaks on male vulnerability

On the Outside The Box podcast, Frank Edoho chose not to address the marital dispute directly. Instead, he spoke about the heavy burden men carry, explaining how society conditions them to suffer in silence.

He went further to reveal that he once battled a severe personal crisis for two years without telling anyone, relying only on himself to recover.

Frank Edoho explained that his broadcasting career taught him how to mask pain with a smiling face, but admitted that away from the microphone, he struggles to switch off from real-life emotions.

Watch the full video below:

More voice notes of Frank Edoho emerge online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more of Frank Edoho's voice notes surfaced online amid his messy marriage saga.

The popular host claimed in 1 recording that singer Chike and his wife had been dating since 2022, while the musician was in a serious relationship with another woman.

He further alleged that he confronted the singer with evidence and begged him to leave his wife alone so they could focus on raising their 2 children.

Source: Legit.ng