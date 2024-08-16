K-pop group Kiss of Life members: their profiles and ages revealed

Kiss of Life is a South Korean girl group with four members. The K-pop band was established in 2023 by S2 Entertainment and has gained immense prominence, especially after the release of its debut album. Uncover lesser-known facts about the Kiss of Life members in this piece.

Kiss of Life is one of the latest musical groups in the K-pop industry. The girl group debuted in July 2023 with the release of their album Kiss of Life. Some of their popular hits include Sugarcoat, Te Quiero, Play Love Games, and Kitty Cat. Even though they are a rookie group, they have caught the attention of many people who have wondered who the Kiss of Life members are.

Kiss of Life's background information

Group name Kiss of Life (KIOF) Year of establishment 2023 Country of origin Seoul, South Korea Number of members 4 Labels S2 Entertainment Genre K-pop, R&B, Dance-pop Instagram @kissoflife_s2 X (Twitter) @KISSOFLIFE_S2 TikTok @kissoflife_official

The girl group Kiss of Life was formed in 2023, bringing together four girls with different musical talents. Although they have been in the entertainment industry for just over a year, they have caught the attention of many with their music style, eye-catching fashion, and electrifying performances.

The group released their debut album, Kiss of Life, on 5 July 2023. Their second album, Born to be XX, was released on 8 November 2023 and later released Midas Touch on 3 April 2024. S2 Entertainment, a South Korean record label, manages the K-pop band. Here is a list of Kiss of Life’s notable songs.

Sticky

Nobody Knows

Bye My Neverland

Midas Touch

Nothing

Kitty Cat

Gentleman

Countdown

Says It

Te Quiero

The Kiss of Life members and their ages

They are a relatively young group of girls. As of 2024, Kiss of Life members' ages are between 19 years and 24 years. Below is everything you should know about every member of the K-pop group.

1. Julie

Julie of Kiss of Life is celebrating her birthday (L). The singer posing for a photo during an event (L). Photo: @kissoflifejulie on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Julie Han

: Julie Han Date of birth : 29 March 2000

: 29 March 2000 Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Nationality : South Korean-American

: South Korean-American Role: Rapper, singer, dancer, model

Julie is the lead singer of the Kiss of Life band and the oldest of the four girls, at 24 years old as of 2024. Before becoming famous, she was a trainee at The Black Label in 2017 after an audition by Def Dance Academy. In 2022, she appeared in a BBC documentary about K-pop trainees alongside four other trainees believed to be from S2 Entertainment.

Julie was unveiled as the third member of the Kiss of Life band on 17 May 2023. She is the group’s leader, lead dancer, and main rapper. She is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle and modelling pictures. While speaking to Eric Nam on Daebak Show, Julie narrated how she got started in rapping, saying:

I was a ballerina in Hawaii. I had to move to Korea because of my parents, and then I quit ballerina for a while. I wanted to dance again, but my dad wanted me to try something different, like hip-hop. In Hawaii, I did ballet, but I listened to a lot of hip-hop. I thought I was super cool. I followed a lot along to Nicki Minaj.

2. Natty

South Korean singer Natty posing for pictures at different locations. Photo: @kissoflifenatty on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Anatchaya Suputhipong

: Anatchaya Suputhipong Date of birth : 30 May 2002

: 30 May 2002 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand Nationality : Thai-South Korean

: Thai-South Korean Role: Dancer, rapper, sub-vocalist

Natty from Kiss of Life was born in Bangkok, Thailand, on 30 May 2002 and is 22 years old as of 2024. She was already in the limelight before she joined the Kiss of Life band.

The singer unsuccessfully competed in the reality TV shows SIXTEEN and Idol School in 2015 and 2017, respectively. She signed up with Swing Entertainment in April 2020 and released her debut single album, NINETEEN, in May 2020. She later released a second album, Teddy Bear.

Natty signed up with S2 Entertainment in July 2022 and became the first member of the K-pop group Kiss of Life. In addition to music, she is also a model and social media personality, boasting 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 120 thousand subscribers on YouTube as of writing.

The model endorses brands such as Dazed, McQueen, and Calvin Klein. In the aforementioned interview, Natty narrated how she moved to South Korea from Thailand to pursue her entertainment dreams.

I wanted to be a singer and I just wanted to be a celebrity in Thailand. But I liked dancing and singing too. My dance teacher was Korean. Then JYP, YG, and SM came to Thailand for auditions and my teacher told me to go to the auditions, so I enjoyed the auditions. But, I passed both the JYP and SM auditions. So my teacher said, just go to Korea first and experience it, and I became a trainee.

3. Belle

South Korean singer Belle posing for a photo (L). Belle doing her make-up using a hand mirror (R). Photo: @kissoflifebelle on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Shim Hye-won

: Shim Hye-won Date of birth : 20 March 2004

: 20 March 2004 Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality : South Korean-American

: South Korean-American Role: Singer, songwriter

Belle was born Shim Hye-won in Seattle, Washington, United States, on 20 March 2004 and is 20 years old as of 2024. She is the daughter of famous South Korean singer Shim Shin, whose music career peaked in the 90s with hits such as Greedy Person and I Love Your Sadness.

The singer and songwriter rose to stardom in 2021 when she signed up with AURA, a South Korean record label under S2 Entertainment. In 2022, she was featured in a BBC documentary about K-pop trainees before being unveiled as the second member of the Kiss of Life band in May 2023. Singer Belle’s Instagram page features pictures of her performances and lifestyle.

4. Haneul

The youngest singer (Haneul) of the Kiss of Life band poses for pictures at different locations. Photo: @haneul.kissoflife on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Won Ha-neul

: Won Ha-neul Date of birth : 25 May 2005

: 25 May 2005 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Paldal-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

: Paldal-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality : South Korean

: South Korean Role: Vocalist

Haneul of Kiss of Life is the youngest of the four band members. She was born in Paldal-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, on 25 May 2005 and is 19 years old as of 2024.

The singer was one of the K-pop trainees featured in a BBC documentary in December 2024. She gained immense prominence in May 2023 after being unveiled as the third member of the Kiss of Life band. Hanuel is a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares pictures of her lifestyle and musical group performances. While responding to Eric Nam’s question on Daebak Show about what made her become an idol, she said:

Actually, I used to listen to music a lot. I just liked it, and then, because my brother played soccer, I went to watch soccer with my family. But when I saw SISTAR, who came to the concert, so I went to auditions after that.

Where did Kiss of Life members train?

The band's four members are former trainees of the top four agencies in South Korea: SM, YG, JYP, and HYBE. Julie trained at YG Entertainment, while Natty was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. Belle and Haneul were trainees at SM Entertainment and HYBE Entertainment, respectively.

What is the name of the Kiss of Life fandom?

The South Korean musical group revealed their fandom name, KISSY, on 6 September 2023.

What does Kiss of Life symbolise?

The group’s name, Kiss of Life, means a breath of fresh air into the music industry. They seek to appeal to their audiences through their unique music style, which revitalises the K-pop scene.

Who is the leader of the Kiss of Life band?

The girl group is led by Julie, whose real name is Julie Han. She is also the eldest, born on 29 March 2000 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Julie is a rapper, singer, dancer, and model.

Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul are the four Kiss of Life members. The band is relatively new in the K-pop industry but has made a statement entry with the release of their first two albums. The talented singers are under S2 Entertainment and are determined to take the K-pop industry by storm.

