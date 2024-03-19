Who were the GOT7 members, their ages, where are they now?

GOT7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. The seven-member music group introduced itself into the music industry in 2014 with the release of the EP Got It? They are recognised for hits such as Just Right, Never Ever, If You Do, and You Calling My Name. Who are the GOT7 members, and what are they up to now?

The GOT7 band members have risen in the entertainment journey from a young age after being signed by JYP Entertainment. Even though they debuted as a group, they have established their individual entertainment careers. Contrary to some claims, the music group is not disbanded.

Who are the GOT7 members?

The South Korean band comprises seven members, including singers Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The group was assembled in 2014 by JYP Entertainment after each member passed auditions conducted by the entertainment agency. They are known for their electrifying live performances, which usually include displays of martial arts tricks and street dances.

They boast five studio albums: Identify (2014), Moriagatteyo (2016), Flight Log: Turbulence (2016), Present: You (2018), and Breath of Love: Last Piece (2020). Here is a list of some of their top hits.

Last Piece

Stop Stop It

Just Right

Never Ever

Take Me To You

Confession Song

Love You Better

Crush & Burn

Not By The Moon

1. Mark

Full name : Mark Yien Tuan

: Mark Yien Tuan Date of birth : 4 September 1993

: 4 September 1993 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupations: Singer, rapper, songwriter, model

Mark Yien Tuan is Taiwanese born in Los Angeles, California, US and spent his formative years in Brazil and Paraguay. His parents, Dorine and Raymond Tuan, raised him alongside three siblings: Joey, Tammy And Grace. He reportedly dropped out of school in grade 10 after his singing talent was discovered.

Before commencing his music career, he made a few television cameos in Dream High 2 and WIN: Who Is Next. He has been part of GOT7 since 2014 and began his solo career in 2018 when he released his single OMW. He has a single studio album titled The Other Side, with songs such as Never Told You, One in a Million, and Last Breath.

Besides music, Mark is a professional model and has worked with top brands in China and Thailand, including Vivo, Davines, Mentholatum, Unicom, and Sisley. He is also a philanthropist and has donated to various causes, such as supporting the homeless, children, and victims of natural disasters.

2. Jay B

Full name : Lim Jae-beom

: Lim Jae-beom Date of birth : 6 January 1994

: 6 January 1994 Place of birth : Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea

: Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea Occupation: Singer-songwriter, actor, record producer, model, dancer

He was born Lim Jae-beom in Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea and developed an interest in performing arts at a young age. While at school, he began dancing and participating in competitions. He caught the attention of a JYP Entertainment scout and later passed the auditions. He completed his undergraduate studies at Konkuk University.

Jay B debuted as an actor in 2012 in Dream High as JB. He later starred as Seo Mi Joon in When a Man Loves in 2013. In May 2012, he formed the duo band JJ Project with Jinyoung and launched the album Bounce. He became a member of GOT7 in January 2014 and is GOT7’s leader.

In 2021, during an interview with W Magazine, he announced the commencement of his solo career. He launched his album SOMO: Fume in 2021 with songs such as In To You, Fame, AM PM, and B.T.W.

3. Jackson

Full name : Wang Ka-yee

: Wang Ka-yee Date of birth : 28 March 1994

: 28 March 1994 Place of birth : Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong

: Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong Occupation: Singer-songwriter, rapper, fashion designer

Jackson’s real name is Wang Ka-yee, and he was born to his parents, fencer Wang Ruiji and gymnast Sophia Chow in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. He played basketball and fencing while growing up and ventured into music after passing JYP auditions in 2010.

He appeared in the reality TV series WIN: Who Is Next, Roommates, Star King, Law of the Jungle, and Problematic Men. Jackson became part of the GOT7 band in 2014 and is regarded as the most famous band member. Besides the music group, he has a solo music career and has released two studio albums, Mirrors (2019) and Magic Man (2022). His popular hits are Walking, 100 Ways, Pretty Please, and Drive You Home.

He is the founder of the record label Team Wang and the lead designer of the fashion brand Team Wang Design. In 2021, he was ranked 10th on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list and is one of the Chinese celebrities with the highest following on Instagram.

4. Jinyoung

Full name : Park Jin-young

: Park Jin-young Date of birth : 22 September 1994

: 22 September 1994 Place of birth : Jinhae-gu, Changwon, South Korea

: Jinhae-gu, Changwon, South Korea Occupation: Singer-songwriter, actor

Park Jin-young wanted to be an entertainer from a young age, and his parents allowed him to pursue his dreams after opposing them for a while. As for his education, he graduated from Howon University.

He successfully auditioned for JYP Entertainment in 2009 and began his training with the entertainment agency in Seoul. He has been featured in several movies and TV series, including Dream High, When a Man Loves, Dream Knight, and Yumi’s Cells. In 2014, he became a vocalist in the boy group GOT7.

He launched his solo career in 2023, releasing the album Chapter O: WITH. Some of the tracks in the album are Animal, Cotton Candy, Our Miracle, and Sleep Well. Jinyoung reportedly joined the military in May 2023.

5. Youngjae

Full name : Choi Young-jae

: Choi Young-jae Date of birth : 17 September 1996

: 17 September 1996 Place of birth : Mokpo, South Korea

: Mokpo, South Korea Occupation: Singer-songwriter, actor, DJ

Youngjae is Jinyoung's younger brother, and he began singing alongside his brother at a young age. He attracted attention after he won the Vocal Excellence Award in 2011, and in 2013, he became a trainee at JYP Entertainment.

He joined the GOT7 band in 2014, and after seven months, he became the band’s lead vocalist. Youngjae started his solo career in March 2023 by releasing his song Errr Day. He has a single album with songs including Beautiful, Pop Star, I’m All Ears, and Moonlight.

6. BamBam

Full name : Kunpimook Bhuwakul

: Kunpimook Bhuwakul Date of birth : 2 May 1997

: 2 May 1997 Place of birth : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand Occupation: Rapper, singer, fashion designer, model

The Thai singer became interested in Korean music at a young as his mother was a fan of Korean music. He was raised alongside his three siblings after his father passed away when he was three.

BamBam participated in several dance and singing competitions and, when he was 13, became a trainee under JYP Entertainment after passing the auditions. He joined the South Korean band in 2014 as a rapper. He commenced his solo career in 2021 with the release of riBBon. The singer has a single album, Sour & Sweet, featuring songs such as Take It Easy, Feather, Let’s Dance, and Tippy Toe.

The Thai singer is also in the fashion industry and owns the clothing line DoubleB. Vogue Thailand featured him among the top 100 fashion influencers in Thailand. He has endorsed several brands, including AIS, The Sims 4, and BK drinks.

7. Yugyeom

Full name : Kim Yu-gyeom

: Kim Yu-gyeom Date of birth : 17 November 1997

: 17 November 1997 Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Occupation: Singer-songwriter, dancer

Yugyeom, GOT7’s maknae, began learning to play different musical instruments from a young age but was particularly interested in dancing. He danced for his fellow students at school and later joined the dance group Body & Soul at 13. After participating in multiple dance competitions and winning awards, he auditioned for JYP Entertainment and passed.

He became a trainee and joined the GOT7 band as a vocalist. He has been featured in multiple reality TV shows, including WIN: Who Is Next, Hit the Stage, and King of Mask Singer. His solo career started by releasing his album Point of View: U in 2021. The singer’s other album is Trust Me, released in 2024.

Why did GOT7 disbanded?

Rumours have been going around about the GOT7 band breaking up. However, the band was not disbanded. Their departure from JYP Entertainment, after the end of their contract, in January 2021 was seemingly misunderstood by some people who thought they had disintegrated.

After departing from JYP Entertainment, each embarked on solo careers but did not dissolve the group as they planned to work together. In May 2022, they released a mini album entitled Simply GOT7. After the release, BamBam addressed the band disbandment rumours, saying:

Through our new release, we want to let people know that GOT7 has not disbanded. It is also a testament to our promise that we would soon reunite and meet our fans.

GOT7 members’ ages

The GOT7 band members’ ages range between 26 years and 30 years. Here is a list of the GOT7 members’ ages, from the oldest to the youngest.

Mark – He is the oldest member of the group, born 4 September 1993. He is 30 years old as of March 2024.

– He is the oldest member of the group, born 4 September 1993. He is 30 years old as of March 2024. Jay B – He was born on 6 January 1994, making him 30 years old as of 2024.

– He was born on 6 January 1994, making him 30 years old as of 2024. Jackson Wang – His date of birth is 28 March 1994, meaning he is 29 years old as of March 2024.

– His date of birth is 28 March 1994, meaning he is 29 years old as of March 2024. Jinyoung – The singer was born on 22 September 1994, and his age as of March 2024 is 29 years.

– The singer was born on 22 September 1994, and his age as of March 2024 is 29 years. Youngjae – He was born on 17 September 1996. His age as of March 2024 is 27 years.

– He was born on 17 September 1996. His age as of March 2024 is 27 years. BamBam – His date of birth is 2 May 1997, making him 26 years old as of March 2024.

– His date of birth is 2 May 1997, making him 26 years old as of March 2024. Yugyeom – He is the youngest in the music group, born on 17 November 1997. His age is 26 years.

Who is the oldest member of GOT7?

Mark Yien Tuan is the oldest band member. He is 30 years old as of March 2024. His date of birth is 4 September 1993.

Who is the main dancer in GOT7?

Jay B, whose real name is Lim Jae-beom, is the music group’s lead dancer.

Who was the leader of GOT7?

Singer-songwriter and dancer Jay B has led the GOT7 band since its formation in 2014.

What are GOT7 members’ nationalities?

Even though they are all based in South Korea, the singers are not all Koreans. Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, and Yugyeom are Koreans. Mark is a Taiwanese-American, Jackson is Chinese, and BamBam is Thai.

What is GOT7’s fandom name?

The K-pop music group's fandom name is iGOT7.

The South Korean band GOT7 was established in 2014 after a series of auditions that brought together seven talented singers. Even though the group has been rumoured to be disbanded, they are still together, but each member pursues a solo music career. They boast five studio albums and several songs.

