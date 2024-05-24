Top 10 richest women in the world in 2024 and how they made their money

The world’s wealthiest women boast significant fortunes and run outstanding empires. While some are successful businesspersons, others are wealth inheritors who continue to manage their legendary fortunes. Although their numbers have increased, women are still a minority among the world’s wealthiest people. Who are the richest women in the world?

Richest women in the world (L to R) Julia Koch, Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, and Abigail Johnson. Photo: Ben Gabbe, Martin Bureau, Bloomberg (modified by author)

Determining the richest individuals involved by tracking their net worth and various income sources. We used data from Forbes as of 2024 and compiled this list by analysing wealthy individuals' assets, investments, and financial holdings.

Top richest women in the world

Who are the top 10 richest females in the world? Many women have excelled in their crafts and acquired massive wealth, making it to the list of the top richest in the world. However, some have gained their billions of fortune through inheritance.

They are not just the richest women in the world but are also philanthropists who have positively impacted many people's lives through their charitable activities.

No. Name Net worth 1 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $99.5 billion 2 Alice Walton $72.3 billion 3 Julia Koch $64.3 billion 4 Jacqueline Mars $38.5 billion 5 MacKenzie Scott $35.6 billion 6 Savitri Jindal $33.5 billion 7 Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $33.1 billion 8 Miriam Adelson $32 billion 9 Gina Rinehart $30.8 billion 10 Abigail Johnson $29 billion

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers – $99.5 billion

French Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers leaves the Institut de France in Paris after attending the official entry ceremony of Patrick de Carolis. Photo: Francois Guillot

Full name : Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers Date of birth : 10 July 1953

: 10 July 1953 Age : 70 years old (as of May 2024)

: 70 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

: Neuilly-sur-Seine, France Nationality : French

: French Profession: Businesswoman, writer, philanthropist

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is a French businesswoman, writer, and philanthropist. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be $99.5 billion as of 2024, and she is considered the richest woman in the world.

She is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal, a multinational personal care company, and she owns more than a third of the company’s shares. Her mother, Liliane, was formerly the richest woman in the world, but after her demise in 2017, she inherited her wealth. She is also the president of the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation.

2. Alice Walton – $72.3 billion

Alice Walton speaks onstage during the Getty Medal Dinner 2022 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Full name : Alice Louise Walton

: Alice Louise Walton Date of birth : 7 October 1949

: 7 October 1949 Age : 74 years old (as of May 2024)

: 74 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Newport, Arkansas, United States

: Newport, Arkansas, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Businesswoman, philanthropist

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. According to Forbes, her net worth as of 2024 is approximately $72.3 billion. She inherited a substantial fortune after her father's death.

Unlike her brothers, Rob and Jim, who work for the company, the billionaire woman chose to pursue arts and owns the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She owns the Alice L. Walton Foundation and helped establish the Art Bridges Foundation.

3. Julia Koch – $64.3 billion

Julia Koch at the 2009 Annual Food Allergy Ball (L). She attends the 2011 School of American Ballet Workshop Performance Benefit (R). Photo: Michael N. Todaro, Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Full name : Julia Margaret Flesher Koch

: Julia Margaret Flesher Koch Date of birth : 12 April 1962

: 12 April 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Des Moines, Iowa, United States

: Des Moines, Iowa, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Socialite, philanthropist

Julia Koch is a fashion designer who worked with fashion experts such as Adolfo at the start of her career. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be $64.3 billion as of 2024. After her husband's demise, she reportedly inherited about 42% of his stake in Koch Industries.

Julia has been involved in multiple philanthropic activities, donating millions of dollars towards medical and health causes. She owns the Julia Koch Family Foundation.

4. Jacqueline Mars – $38.5 billion

Jacqueline Badger Mars stands by the tree during a cast party held at British Ambassador Peter Westmacott's home in Washington, D.C. Photo: Bloomberg

Full name : Jacqueline Badger Mars

: Jacqueline Badger Mars Date of birth : 10 October 1939

: 10 October 1939 Age : 84 years old (as of May 2024)

: 84 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Nationality : American

: American Profession: Investor, philanthropist

According to Forbes, Jacqueline Mars is an American businesswoman and investor whose net worth is estimated at $38.5 billion as of 2024. She owns about a third of the shares of the Mars Incorporation, a US firm that sells candy, food, and pet care products. Mars' parents and grandfather, Frank C. Mars, founded the company.

Jacqueline is also a renowned philanthropist involved in multiple charitable activities. For instance, she donated to the League of Conservation Voters and the National Air and Space Museum.

5. MacKenzie Scott – $35.6 billion

MacKenzie Bezos at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : MacKenzie Scott

: MacKenzie Scott Date of birth : 7 April 1970

: 7 April 1970 Age : 54 years old (as of 2024)

: 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Businesswoman, novelist, philanthropist

MacKenzie Scott is an American businesswoman, novelist, and philanthropist. Forbes estimates her net worth to be approximately $35.6 billion as of 2024. Her wealth is attributed to the divorce settlement she received when she parted ways with her ex-husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She reportedly received a 4% stake in his company.

In 2019, she signed the Giving Pledge, committing to giving nearly half of her wealth over her lifetime. She has donated to approximately 2000 nonprofits.

6. Savitri Jindal – $33.5 billion

Savitri Jindal sits at a table in her office in New Delhi, India. Photo: Mint

Full name : Savitri Devi Jindal

: Savitri Devi Jindal Date of birth : 20 March 1950

: 20 March 1950 Age : 74 years old (as of 2024)

: 74 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Tinsukia, India

: Tinsukia, India Nationality : Indian

: Indian Profession: Businesswoman, politician

Savitri Jindal is the widow of the late Indian business mogul Om Prakash Jindal, who passed away in 2005. The late businessman’s fortune was divided among his four sons, but Savitri Jindal chairs the Jindal Group’s companies, which deal in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $33.5 billion. Savitri is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College.

7. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant – $33.1 billion

Actor Gerard Depardieu(L), Rafaela Aponte (C) and Gianluigi Aponte (R) at the inauguration of the cruise ship MSC Musica. Photo: Frank Perry

Full name : Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

: Rafaela Aponte-Diamant Date of birth : 26 March 1945

: 26 March 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of 2024)

: 79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Haifa, Israel

: Haifa, Israel Nationality : Italian

: Italian Profession: Businesswoman

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant is a businesswoman who thrives in the shipping industry. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $33.1 billion as of 2024. She and her husband Gianluigi each own a 50% stake in the world’s largest shipping line, MSC.

The company also deals with holiday cruises, inland logistics, and port operations. Rafaela is responsible for decorating MSC cruise ships.

8. Miriam Adelson – $32 billion

Miriam Adelson listens during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong

Full name : Miriam Adelson

: Miriam Adelson Date of birth : 10 October 1945

: 10 October 1945 Age : 78 years old (as of May 2024)

: 78 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

: Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel Nationality : American-Israeli

: American-Israeli Profession: Physician, philanthropist, political donor

Mirian is an Israeli-born physician, businesswoman, and political donor. She is the widow of the late Sheldon Adelson, the CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands. The company, which has interests in wagering, owns more than half of the New York Stock Exchange-listed wagering empire. According to Forbes, her net worth is approximately $32 billion as of 2024.

9. Gina Rinehart – $30.8 billion

Gina Rinehart speaks during the International Mining And Resources Conference (IMARC) in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg

Full name : Georgina Hope Rinehart AO

: Georgina Hope Rinehart AO Date of birth : 9 February 1954

: 9 February 1954 Age : 70 years old (as of 2024)

: 70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Perth, Australia

: Perth, Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Profession: Businesswoman

According to Forbes, Gina Reinhart is an Australian mining magnate with an estimated net worth of $30.8 billion. She acquired her wealth after turning around her father’s mining company, Hancock Prospecting, which was in financial distress.

She has made significant investments in rare earth minerals and the gas sector and is also considered the second-largest cattle producer in Australia. She is also the wealthiest person in Australia.

10. Abigail Johnson – $29 billion

Abigail P. Johnson, president of Fidelity Employer Services Company, speaks during a company event in New York. Photo: Bloomberg

Full name : Abigail Pierrepont Johnson

: Abigail Pierrepont Johnson Date of birth : 19 December 1961

: 19 December 1961 Age : 62 years old (as of May 2024)

: 62 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Businesswoman

Abigail Johnson is an American billionaire who chairs Fidelity Investments, a Boston-based mutual fund company. According to Forbes, her net worth is approximately $29 billion as of 2024.

Her grandfather founded the company, and her father ran it until she took over in 2014. Her stake in the company is estimated at 28.5%, and she manages approximately $4.5 trillion in discretionary assets.

Who is the richest female in the world?

Who is the richest woman in the world? French national Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, with an estimated net worth of $99.5 billion. She is also the 15th richest person in the world. She owns a 35% stake in the cosmetics giant L’Oréal Group.

Who is the richest woman in the US?

Alice Walton is the wealthiest woman in the United States, with an estimated net worth of $72.3 billion. She is also the second richest woman and the 21st richest person globally. She is an heir to Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart.

Who is the richest self-made woman?

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant is the world's richest self-made woman, with an estimated net worth of $33.1 billion. She has multiple investments in the shipping industry.

The richest women in the world have been proactive in wealth creation, with some running multinational businesses valued at billions of dollars. They are leaders in different industries, including mining, cosmetics, and technology. They have also used their fortunes to pursue causes that improve humanity and run foundations catering to the needs of the less privileged.

