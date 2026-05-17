The Crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Subsequently , Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

, The Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, before Eid al-Adha celebration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha celebration will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Saudi Arabia announces date for Eid Al-Adha 2026

The blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, Sunday, May 17, 2026, with the Day of Arafah falling on May 26, 2026.

"The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and ‘Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday 27th May 2026, in shā Allāh."

This was reported by @Muslim via its X handle on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Another Islamic platform, Haramain @HaramainInfo, confirmed the news.

"May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe, accepted and spiritually uplifting Hajj, ease every stage of their journey, and return them home forgiven like the day they were born. Aameen. May Allah ﷻ also allow us all to maximise the blessed first ten days of Dhul Hijjah through dhikr, fasting, du‘ā, charity and righteous deeds, and may He accept all of our worship and efforts. Aameen."

Hajj 2026: Important dates to remember

The first day of Dhul Hijjah is Monday, May 18, 2026

The Day of Arafah is Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Eid al-Adha will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Reactions as Saudi Arabia announces date for Eid Al-Adha 2026

@IslamUnfold

Alhamdulillah, a blessed announcement for the Ummah. May Allah accept the intentions and deeds of the pilgrims, grant them an accepted Hajj, and make these days of Dhul Hijjah a source of forgiveness, mercy, and elevation for all believers. Amīn.

@KashifAslam7

I am very happy the whole ummah is going to celebrate Eid Ul Adha on one day after the blessed day of Hajj. may Allah accept all our prayers, salah and hujjaj's hajj ameen.

@Femi_Mohammed1

Congratulations to the Ummah and Hujjaj! May Allah SWT accept our fasts, salah, Qur’an, charity and duas during these blessed days of Dhul Hijjah. Ameen ya Rabilalameen .

@melobreaks

Islamic calendar shifts yearly. how do they confirm the moon sighting across regions?

@khalilurrahmany

Eid al-Adha moon sighting. Eyes up. Hearts ready. The crescent signals sacrifice, renewal, and obedience. Eid arrives through the sky.

Eid Al Adha 2026: African country announces public holiday

Recall that one of West Africa’s twin powerhouses, Ghana, officially declared a one-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha.

Government offices, courts, schools, and most private businesses will be closed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for the Eid celebration.

Eid Al Adha, the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is important to Muslims because it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering faith and devotion to God.

Eid Al Adha 2026: Atiku sends message to federal government

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar condemned Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's detention as a selective injustice during Eid Al Adha 2026 preparations.

The former Kaduna State governor faces allegations of financial misconduct by the ICPC amid calls for his unconditional release.

Concerns are mounting over the alleged misuse of state power and political persecution within Nigeria’s democracy.

Source: Legit.ng