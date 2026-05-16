Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Wembley Stadium to win the 2025/26 FA Cup final

Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute to win it for City

The Citizens earned a significant sum of money after winning their ninth trophy in the competition

Manchester City have earned a significant amount of money after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the 2025/26 FA Cup final.

The first half ended in a stalemate as both teams battled back and forth with no breakthrough under the sunny afternoon at the iconic stadium.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a fine strike that Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had no response to.

The Citizens ended their run of two consecutive defeats in the FA Cup final, having lost to Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the last two finals.

For the world champions, the defeat extended their run of consecutive final losses at Wembley to seven, starting from the 2019 Carabao Cup final loss to City.

How much Man City earned

As confirmed by The FA, both teams arrived in the final with £2,024,500 in their pockets having won all five games they played heading on their way to reaching the final.

Pep Guardiola’s side earned an additional £2,120,000 for winning the final, while runners-up Chelsea received an additional £1,060,000.

Manchester City earned £4,144,500 for the win, while runners-up Chelsea pocketed £3,084,500, accumulated from the third round winnings.

Source: Legit.ng