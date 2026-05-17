Bauchi State's Permanent Secretary Shehu Yahaya Jalam died during Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah

Jalam's death follows a brief illness, causing deep sorrow within the Bauchi community

Governor Bala Mohammed extends condolences to Jalam's family and Emirate Councils

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - The Permanent Secretary in Bauchi State, Shehu Yahaya Jalam died while participating in the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, May 17, 2026, after a brief illness.

Tributes pour in for Shehu Yahaya Jalam after he passed on in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Bauchi permanent secretary dies in Saudi Arabia

Jalam was the Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government.

The deceased was among the Bauchi State contingent that travelled to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise when he took ill and died.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased bore the traditional title of Turakin Dawakin Misau

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday,

Gidado described the news of Jalam’s death as a moment of deep sorrow for the state.

“The Government and people of Bauchi State have received with deep sorrow the news of the death of Alhaji Shehu Yahaya Jalam (Turakin Dawakin Misau), the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Bauchi, who passed away in the early hours of today in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after a brief illness while participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise.”

He said Jalam’s death was felt beyond the walls of government.

“He played significant roles in the successful coordination of previous Hajj operations and other government assignments entrusted to him.”

Jalam’s funeral prayer was conducted on Sunday after the Zuhr prayer at the Holy Mosque of the Ka’aba in Makkah.

The governor condoled with Jalam’s immediate family, the offices of the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Civil Service.

He also extended his condolense to the Misau and Dambam Emirate Councils, friends, and associates.

Bauchi State's Shehu Yahaya Jalam Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage in Makkah.

Source: Original

Nigerian Pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

Recxall that 73-year-old Nigerian pilgrim died from cardiac arrest shortly after arriving for Hajj 2026.

NAHCON chairman offers condolences and government support to the deceased's family.

Saudi Arabia reduced Nigeria's pilgrim quota, impacting Zamfara state applicants.

Read more similar stories:

75-year-old pilgrim passes in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians were thrown into mourning as Adizatu Dazumi, a 75-year-old pilgrim, passed away following a brief illness.

Dazumi reportedly died a day after performing Tawaaf (walking around the Kaaba) and was taken to the hospital.

The chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng