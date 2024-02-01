RMC Mike’s age, height, birthday, real name, net worth

RMC Mike is an American-based rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to prominence after releasing the album Dumb and Dumber3r alongside Rio Da Yung OG. The rapper is known for hits like Bad Heart, Say Cheese, and Perfect Timing. What is RMC Mike's age?

RMC Mike attends EMPIRE BET Brunch 2023 at EDEN Sunset on 25 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

RMC Mike is known for his deep voice and comedic streak. He has several albums, including Judgement Day, Rookie Season and Dumb and Dumber. RMC Mike's real name remains a mystery. This is among the reasons why fans are even more curious to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Stage name RMC Mike Gender Male Date of birth 14 February 1994 Age 29 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States Current resident Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Rapper Net worth $100,000–$1 million Instagram @rmc__mike YouTube RMC Mike

What is RMC Mike's age?

The American rapper is 29 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 14 February 1994. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is RMC Mike from? He was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. He has one known sibling named Benji.

Career

Mike is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He debuted his career with a SoundCloud account. The rapper has produced 78 songs, including Wait That's It, Ready Or Not, and No Big Homie.

He has worked with several music labels, including FMB DZ, Thizzler On The Roof, and Ko Goloud. The music artist has collaborated with American rappers like Rio Da Yung OG, Ghetto Boyz and Lil Yachty.

The musician is active on social media. His Instagram account has over 320k followers. He promotes his music career as well as lifestyle content.

Mike has a self-titled YouTube channel, which he started on 8 January 2019. He posts his music on the channel to his over 102k followers.

In an interview with Bootleg Kev Podcast, the rapper revealed that he loves cars, a hobby he inherited from his father. He loves old-school classic cars like Grand National, Mustang, and Monte Carlo.

What is RMC Mike's height?

The American recording artist is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall. This is equivalent to 175 centimetres.

What is RMC Mike's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the hip-hop star has a net worth of $100k to $1 million. He makes his money from his music career.

FAQs

Who is RMC Mike? He is a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter from the United States. What is RMC Mike's real name? The rapper's real name remains undisclosed. What does RMC Mike stand for? According to his interview with Bootleg Kev, RMC stands for Real Money Counter. What is RMC Mike's birthday? The rapper was born on 14 February 1994. Where is RMC Mike from? He hails from Flint, Michigan, United States. How tall is RMC Mike? He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. RMC Mike's net worth? The rapper's net worth is alleged to be between $100k and $1 million.

What is RMC Mike's age? The American Rapper is 29 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 14 February 1994 in Flint Michigan. The hip-hop artist likes to keep his life private, and most details about him are unknown.

