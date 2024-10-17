Luh Tyler’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth and origin

Luh Tyler is a songwriter and rap artist from the United States. He is one of the youngest sensational rappers in the US, and he rose to fame in 2022 after sharing his freestyle rap songs on social media. His debut single, Law & Order, projected him as a talented rapper, and he has released other popular hits, including Been Working, Mr. Skii, Open the Door, and Stick 2 The Code.

Luh Tyler during a stage performance (L). The rapper talks during an interview (R). Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Luh Tyler’s music ambition saw him drop out of school and begin his professional career in 2022. The young rapper has been successful two years since his debut, releasing several hits and three mix tapes: My Vision, My Vision: Reloaded, and Mr. Skii. He is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler Meeks Nickname Luh Tyler Gender Male Date of birth 20 February 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, United States Current residence Tallahassee, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Songwriter, rapper Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @luhtyler_ TikTok @officialluhtyler Facebook @LuhTylerMusic

Luh Tyler’s biography

Rapper Luh Tyler was born Tyler Meeks in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. Although his parents’ details are unknown, his mother is white, and his father is African-American. The rapper reportedly has two siblings, but the only one known is McKenzie Meeks, a rising digital content creator and social media personality.

Did Luh Tyler finish high school?

He attended Godby High School but did not complete his studies, dropping out of school in the 11th grade to pursue his dreams in music. The rapper later enrolled in a GED program through the Adult & Community Education School (ACE). Before dropping out of school, he was a regular student participating in multiple games, including football and basketball.

How old is Luh Tyler?

The American rap artist is 18 years old as of 2024. When was Luh Tyler born? He was born on 20 February 2006, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Luh Tyler’s career

Five facts about Luh Tyler. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images (modified by author)

Meeks is a talented young rapper and songwriter. Local favourites, including Wizz Havin, Trapland Pat, and L.O.E. Shimmy, inspired his passion for rap music. He caught rap enthusiasts’ attention after uploading his freestyle songs on Spotify and YouTube in 2022.

The rapper’s professional career took off when he was featured in Ski Mask the Slump God’s song, Florida Water. He later released his debut single, Law & Order, which made waves in the hip-hop industry and social media.

Luh Tyler released his first mix tape, My Vision, in March 2023, featuring rap artists such as Trapland Pat and NoCap. His second mix tape came in April 2023, with American rapper Lil Uzi Vert included as a guest appearance. The rapper, who is signed to Atlantic Records, has released several singles, and some of the top hits include:

Been Working

Mr. Skii

TH2DH

Ocean

Get Gala

Open the Door

Ain’t Come To Chill

Stick 2 The Code

Stayed Down

7 AM In Munich

In his interview with Tallahassee Democrat, he spoke about what keeps him motivated in his musical journey. The rapper said:

I stay motivated by thinking of the outcome of rapping. I think about how I could make sure my family don’t gotta worry about nothing. That’s what keeps me motivated.

Besides music, Meeks is a social media personality boasting a significant audience across social media platforms. He has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 803 thousand followers on TikTok. On YouTube, the rapper’s channel boasts approximately 549 thousand subscribers.

Luh Tyler’s net worth

According to Glamour UER, Dark Hacker World, and Eastro Help, the rapper’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million. His primary income source is earnings from his thriving music career. He also makes money from brand endorsements on social media and the sale of merchandise on his official website.

Does Luh Tyler have a girlfriend?

The rapper’s love life has never been public; therefore, he is presumably single at the moment. However, dating rumours between him and Rubi Rose, a video vixen and rapper, emerged in August 2024.

According to Shine My Crown, after Rubi parted ways with her ex-boyfriend, comedian Druski, Tyler was spotted donning a T-shirt with Rubi’s face on it. Rubi also reportedly shared a snapshot of the Stayed Down rapper on social media. Despite the imminent relationship speculations, neither has confirmed whether they are dating.

In November 2023, rumours emerged that Tyler was dating Jodryn Woods, an American model and socialite, after they were spotted together at Complex Con. The two have been captured multiple times, sharing intimate moments, including spending the 2024 Valentine’s Day together. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Luh Tyler’s height and weight

Luh Tyler performs on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bennett Raglin

The Open Door singer is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Luh Tyler

What is Luh Tyler’s real name? His real name is Tyler Meeks. What is Luh Tyler’s age? He is 18 years old as of 2024. When is Luh Tyler’s birthday? He was born on 20 February 2006, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Where is Luh Tyler from? He hails from Tallahassee, Florida, United States. What high school did Luh Tyler go to? He attended Godby High School but dropped out in the 11th grade. Later, the singer enrolled in a GED program through the Adult & Community Education School (ACE). How did Luh Tyler get famous? He gained prominence after sharing his freestyle rap songs on Spotify and YouTube. His debut song, Law & Order, went viral in 2022. How much is Luh Tyler worth? The rapper’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million. Is Luh Tyler dating anyone? The Law & Order hitmaker has not disclosed his relationship status, so he seems not to be in a relationship. How tall is Luh Tyler? His height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Luh Tyler is an outstanding young rapper who has been making waves in the hip-hop industry since 2022. The Atlantic Records signee has impressed many with his unique rap style, often described as Florida rap. The Tallahassee, Florida native boasts several songs and three mix tapes, My Vision, My Vision: Reloaded, and Mr. Skii.

