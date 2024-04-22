Global site navigation

33 top 90s rappers: who ruled the hip-hop scene in the 90s?

by  Naomi Karina

Rap is a popular music genre in African-American culture. It was born in the Bronx in the 1970s. Numerous rap artists emerged from the West and East Coast during this era. These are the top 90s rappers who topped the hip-hop charts.

90s rappers
Tupac (L), Busta Rymes (C) and Nas (R) are among the top 90s rappers. Photo: @2pac, @bustarhymes, @nas on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

This article lists the top 90s rappers who dominated the airwaves. It unveils the impressive talent, as seen in the work of these artists. The list is in no particular order and contains artists who passed away and those who are still alive. This is not a conclusive list of the top 90s rappers, as it is subjective and may vary based on several other factors.

33 top 90s rappers

The 1990s saw an explosion of talented young stars who expanded rap music to the global scene. The 90s rappers' costumes took the spotlight through their lifestyles and made a lasting impression on popular culture. Below are the top rappers who emerged in the 90s.

Name
1Tupac
2The Notorious B.I.G.
3Nas
4Scarface
5Ice Cube
6Snoop Dogg
7Redman
8Jay-Z
9Andre 3000
10Method Man
11Lauryn Hill
12LL Cool J
13Prodigy
14KRS-One
15Raekwon
16Busta Rhymes
17Big Boi
18Ghostface Killah
19Big Pun
20Treach
21Q-Tip
22DMX
23Common
24 Mos Def
25GZA

1. Tupac

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a photo in a red and white outfit
American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994, at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Photo: Bob Berg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tupac Amaru Shakur
  • Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 16 June 1971
  • Date of death: 13 September 1996
  • Age: 25 years (as of 1996)

Tupac is one of the most iconic rappers ever. The rapper had numerous albums, including Thug Life: Volume 1Me Against the World, and All Eyez on Me.

2. The Notorious B.I.G.

  • Full name: Christopher George Latore Wallace
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 21 May 1972
  • Date of death: 9 March 1997
  • Age: 25 years (as of 1997)

Like 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G.'s storytelling and lyrical prowess were out of this world. His albums included Ready to DieLife After Death, and Born Again.

3. Nas

Nas performs at the Barclays Center
Nas performs at the Barclays Center in New York City on September 27, 2023. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones
  • Place of birth: Crown Heights, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 14 September 1973
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

With albums like Illmatic, Live At The Barbeque and Nastradamus, the rapper captured the complexities of life like no other. His lyricism and storytelling made him one of the top 20 rappers ever.

4. Scarface

Rapper Scarface performs onstage
Rapper Scarface performs onstage during "The Legends of Hip-Hop" concert at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on July 28, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Brad Terrence Jordan
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
  • Date of birth: 9 November 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Scarface is an American rapper who started rapping with the infamous Geto Boys. His music projects included We Can't Be StoppedTill Death Do Us Part, and The Resurrection.

5. Ice Cube

Ice Cube performs on stage at The OVO Hydro
Ice Cube performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on December 05, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: O'Shea Jackson Sr.
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Date of birth: 15 June 1969
  • Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

Ice Cube is a rapper and actor who outdid himself in the 1990s. Between 1990 and 1992, he released AmeriKKKa's Most WantedDeath Certificate, and The Predator.

6. Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena
Rapper Snoop Dogg performs on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena on 21 September 2023 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne. Photo: Henning Kaiser
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cordozar Calvin Broadus
  • Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA
  • Date of birth: 20 October 1971
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

Snoop Dogg rose to fame in the 1990s under Dr Dre. He recorded three albums in the 90s, including Tha DoggfatherDa Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, and No Limit Top Dogg.

7. Redman

Rapper Redman performs onstage during the KDay 93.5 Krush Groove concert at The Forum
Rapper Redman performs onstage during the KDay 93.5 Krush Groove concert at The Forum on April 21, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Reginald Noble
  • Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
  • Date of birth: 17 April 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Redman is one of the most consistent 90s rappers; his music transitions from profound lyrics to ignorant humour in the blink of an eye. His albulms incude Muddy Waters, Doc’s da Name 2000 and Dare Iz a Darkside.

8. Jay-Z

Jay-Z performs onstage at Something in the Water Day 2
Jay-Z performs onstage at Something in the Water Day 2 on April 27, 2019, in Virginia Beach City. Photo: Craig Barritt
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 4 December 1969
  • Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

Jay-Z started his rap music in the '90s as an underdog. He released albums like Dead Presidents II, Hard Knock Life, and Can't Knock the Hustle, claiming the title of King of New York.

9. Andre 3000

Andre 3000 performs at The TM 101 10th Anniversary Concert at The Fox Theater
Andre 3000 performs at The TM 101 10th Anniversary Concert at The Fox Theater on July 25, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Benjamin André
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Date of birth: 27 May 1975
  • Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

Andre 3000 was a member of the OutKast group. Some of his hits include Git Up, Git Out, Elevators (Me & You) and Skew It on the Bar-B.

10. Method Man

Method Man performs during the 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit
Method Man performs during the 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit - Mary J. Blige Concert at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Clifford Smith, Jr.
  • Place of birth: Hempstead, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 2 March 1971
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Rapper Method Man is an American rapper, actor and record producer. His albums include TicalWu-Tang Forever (with Wu-Tang Clan) and Blackout! (with Redman).

11. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park
Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 08, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lauryn Noelle Hill
  • Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
  • Date of birth: 26 May 1975
  • Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

Lauryn Hill is one of the 90s female rappers. The singer and songwriter released three albums during the decade, including Blunted on Reality and The Score.

12. LL Cool J

LL Cool J performs during Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium
LL Cool J performs during Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on August 05, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Todd Smith
  • Place of birth: Bay Shore, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 14 January 1968
  • Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

LL Cool J is one of the seasoned rap veterans of the '90s. Mama Said Knock You Out is one of the greatest comeback albums in the hip-hop scene. Other albums released by this legend include 14 Shots to the DomeMr. Smith, and Phenomenon.

13. Prodigy

Prodigy of Mobb Deep performs at the 2007 J.A.M. Awards and Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom
Prodigy of Mobb Deep performs at the 2007 J.A.M. Awards and Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 29, 2007, in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Albert Johnson
  • Place of birth: Hempstead, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 2 November 1974
  • Date of death: 20 June 2017
  • Age: 42 years (as of 2017)

Prodigy is one of the 90s rap legends. His popular tracks include Shook Ones (Part II), Temperature's Rising, and Survival of the Fittest. Sadly, Prodigy passed away in June 2017.

14. KRS-One

KRS One performs during the "DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live" at Radio City Music Hall
KRS One performs during the "DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live" at Radio City Music Hall on July 21, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Richard Bord
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lawrence Parker
  • Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 20 August 1965
  • Age: 58 years (as of 2024)

KRS-One, born Lawrence "Kris" Parker, was an unstoppable American rapper in the 1990s. Some of his albums include Return of the Boom BapKRS-One, and I Got Next.

15. Raekwon

Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed
Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on April 2, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Corey Woods
  • Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 12 January 1970
  • Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

Raekwon is an American rapper who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan group. He collaborated with musicians like Ghostface Killah and OutKast, making him a legend of the era.

16. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes performs on stage at Roskilde Festival
Busta Rhymes performs on stage at Roskilde Festival 2023 on June 29, 2023, in Roskilde, Denmark. Photo: Joseph Okpako
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.
  • Place of birth: East Flatbush, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 20 May 1972
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

Busta Rhymes started as a member of the Leaders of the New School. He worked albums he worked on were The Coming, Disaster Strikes, and The Imperial with Flipmode Squad. Busta is among the fastest rappers in the world.

17. Big Boi

Big Boi performs at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
Big Boi performs at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 27, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Antwan André Patton
  • Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA
  • Date of birth: 1 February 1975
  • Age: 49 years (as of 2024)

Big Boi is a rapper, singer, record producer, and actor from the United States. He is associated with albums like SouthernplayalisticadillacmuzikATLiens, and Aquemini.

18. Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan performs at Avicii Arena
Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan performs at Avicii Arena on June 2, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Michael Campanella
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dennis David Coles
  • Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 9 May 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Ghostface Killah was one of the initial members of the Wu-Tang. He was involved in albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Ironman, and Wu-Tang Forever.

19. Big Pun

Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) performs at Les Poulets
Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) performs at Les Poulets on May 13, 1998. Photo by Hiroyuki Ito
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Lee Rios
  • Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 10 November 1971
  • Date of death: 7 February 2000
  • Age: 28 years (as of 2000)

Big Pun is one of the forgotten rappers of the 90s. He released his debut album, Capital Punishment, in 1998.

20. Treach

Treach of Naughty by Nature performs during the "Dj Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live" at Radio City Music Hall
Treach of Naughty by Nature performs during the "Dj Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live" at Radio City Music Hall on July 21, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Richard Bord
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anthony Shawn Criss
  • Place of birth: East Orange, New Jersey, USA
  • Date of birth: 2 December 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Treach was one of the 90s male rappers and a member of Naughty by Nature, popularly known for its biggest hits, O.P.P. and Hip Hop Hooray. He participated in the rap group's albums, which included Naughty by Nature19 Naughty III, and Poverty's Paradise.

21. Q-Tip

Q-Tip performs during the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC Opening at Rockefeller Center
Q-Tip performed in New York City on April 14, 2022, during the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC Opening at Rockefeller Center. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jonathan William Davis
  • Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 10 April 1970
  • Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

Q-Tip was a member of A Tribe Called Quest before launching his solo career. The music artist is innovative with his jazz-influenced style. Some of his works include Midnight MaraudersBeats, Rhymes and Life, and The Love Movement.

22. DMX

Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at UIC Pavilion
Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Streeter Lecka
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Earl Simmons
  • Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1970
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

DMX officially debuted his rap career in 1998, although he had been grinding at his music years before. His albums include It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, and And Then There Was X.

23. Common

Common speaks onstage during USC Visions and Voices: An Evening with Common at Bovard Auditorium
Common speaks onstage during USC Visions and Voices: An Evening with Common at Bovard Auditorium on February 20, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn
  • Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, USA
  • Date of birth: 13 March 1972
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

Common is one of the 90s famous rappers. Some of his works include Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Resurrection, and One Day It'll All Make Sense.

24. Mos Def

Mos Def Performs onstage during a Black Star set on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2015 at Finsbury Park
Mos Def Performs onstage during a Black Star set on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2015 at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015, in London, England. Photo: Ollie Millington
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dante Terrell Smith
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 11 December 1973
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

Mos Def emerged in the late '90s hip-hop scene as a member of Black Star alongside Talib Kweli. His works include Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star and Black on Both Sides.

25. GZA

  • Full name: Gary Grice
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 22 August 1966
  • Age: 57 years (as of 2024)

GZA is one of the hip-hop 90s rappers and a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. He was part of Liquid Swords, one of the greatest Wu-Tang solo albums.

26. Big L

Rapper Big L performs at the International Amphitheatre
Rapper Big L performs at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois on April 1, 1995. Photo: Raymond Boyd
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lamont Coleman
  • Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 30 May 1974
  • Date of death: 15 February 1999
  • Age: 24 years (as of 1999)

Big L had a tremendous lyrical style and gritty stories. The American entertainer is credited with the 1995 album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous.

27. Kool G Rap

Kool G Rap poses backstage after the "J.Period Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition" at Damrosch Park
Kool G Rap poses backstage after the "J.Period Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition" at Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, on August 09, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Richard Bord
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nathaniel Thomas Wilson
  • Place of birth: Jamaica, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 20 July 1968
  • Age: 55 years (as of 2024)

Kool G Rap debuted in 1989 as a member of Juice Crew. His solo work, which included 4,5,6 and Roots of Evil, cemented him as one of New York street kings.

28. AZ

AZ attends the coat giveaway for temporary housing
AZ attends the coat giveaway for temporary housing on December 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anthony Cruz
  • Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 9 March 1972
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

AZ is an American rapper known for keeping up with hometown rapper Nas. The two formed hip-hop groups in 1996. AZ is credited for albums like Doe or Die and Pieces of a Man.

29. Pharoahe Monch

Special guest Pharoahe Monch performs at The Apollo Theater
Special guest Pharoahe Monch performs at The Apollo Theater on December 21, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Shahar Azran
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Troy Donald Jamerson
  • Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 31 October 1972
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

Kool Moe Dee was a member of Organized Konfusion, where he showcased his witty wordplay. He released an excellent solo album titled Internal Affairs, which featured the hit song Simon Says.

30. Inspectah Deck

Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage on the final night of the "New York State of Mind Tour" at PETCO Park
Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage on the final night of the "New York State of Mind Tour" at PETCO Park on October 06, 2022, in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jason Richard Hunter
  • Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
  • Date of birth: 6 July 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

Inspectah Deck is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan and Czarface. He participated in making Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)Wu-Tang Forever, and Uncontrolled Substance.

31. Black Thought

Black Thought performs onstage during The Soul Rebels In Concert at Brooklyn Bowl
Black Thought performs onstage during The Soul Rebels In Concert at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tariq Luqmaan Trotter
  • Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
  • Date of birth: 3 October 1971
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

Black Thought was the lead member of the group The Roots. He participated in the making of Organix, Illadelph Halflife, and Things Fall Apart.

32. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony arrives for the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony arrives for the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 3, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
  • Members: Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone
  • Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
  • Date of formation: 1991

The group consisted of Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie, Wish, Bizzy, and Layzie. The hip-hop group's unique melodic style produced albums like Faces of DeathE. 1999 Eternal, and The Art of War.

33. Eminem

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
  • Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA
  • Date of birth: 17 October 1972
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

Eminem is one of the 90s rappers whose rise to fame was unprecedented. He released hits like Dead Wrong, What's the Difference, Forgot About Dre, and The Anthem.

Who were the best 90s rappers

The best 90s rappers included Tupac, KRS-One, Nas and Jay-Z. They were crucial in shaping the hip-hop landscape.

Who was a famous rapper in the 90s?

Many famous rappers in the 90s included Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Outkast. Others included Nas, Eminem, and Dr. Dre.

Who were the male rap groups in the 1990s?

Numerous rap groups emerged in the 1990s, including The Firm, Wu-Tang Clan, OutKast, and Geto Boys.

Who is the king of rap in the 1990s?

In the 1990s, The Notorious B.I.G. was called the king of rap. His presence, technique, and lyrics dominated the rap charts.

The top '90s rappers and groups delivered the best rap hits ever. Rappers like Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G and Dr Dre dominated the industry in that decade. The above are over 30 top rap artists of the golden age of rap.

Legit.ng published an article about the best rappers. Hip-hop music has been around for over five decades. Rap artists have produced intriguing rap lyrics over the years. Who are the best rappers in the world?

Rap music is believed to trigger the human brain, which controls language and nerve functions. Numerous rap songs have captured fans since the genre was started in the Bronx in the 1970s. Learn more about the best rappers in 2024.

