33 top 90s rappers: who ruled the hip-hop scene in the 90s?
Rap is a popular music genre in African-American culture. It was born in the Bronx in the 1970s. Numerous rap artists emerged from the West and East Coast during this era. These are the top 90s rappers who topped the hip-hop charts.
This article lists the top 90s rappers who dominated the airwaves. It unveils the impressive talent, as seen in the work of these artists. The list is in no particular order and contains artists who passed away and those who are still alive. This is not a conclusive list of the top 90s rappers, as it is subjective and may vary based on several other factors.
33 top 90s rappers
The 1990s saw an explosion of talented young stars who expanded rap music to the global scene. The 90s rappers' costumes took the spotlight through their lifestyles and made a lasting impression on popular culture. Below are the top rappers who emerged in the 90s.
1. Tupac
- Full name: Tupac Amaru Shakur
- Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 16 June 1971
- Date of death: 13 September 1996
- Age: 25 years (as of 1996)
Tupac is one of the most iconic rappers ever. The rapper had numerous albums, including Thug Life: Volume 1, Me Against the World, and All Eyez on Me.
2. The Notorious B.I.G.
- Full name: Christopher George Latore Wallace
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 21 May 1972
- Date of death: 9 March 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 1997)
Like 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G.'s storytelling and lyrical prowess were out of this world. His albums included Ready to Die, Life After Death, and Born Again.
3. Nas
- Full name: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones
- Place of birth: Crown Heights, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 14 September 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of 2024)
With albums like Illmatic, Live At The Barbeque and Nastradamus, the rapper captured the complexities of life like no other. His lyricism and storytelling made him one of the top 20 rappers ever.
4. Scarface
- Full name: Brad Terrence Jordan
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 9 November 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Scarface is an American rapper who started rapping with the infamous Geto Boys. His music projects included We Can't Be Stopped, Till Death Do Us Part, and The Resurrection.
5. Ice Cube
- Full name: O'Shea Jackson Sr.
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Date of birth: 15 June 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
Ice Cube is a rapper and actor who outdid himself in the 1990s. Between 1990 and 1992, he released AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, Death Certificate, and The Predator.
6. Snoop Dogg
- Full name: Cordozar Calvin Broadus
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA
- Date of birth: 20 October 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
Snoop Dogg rose to fame in the 1990s under Dr Dre. He recorded three albums in the 90s, including Tha Doggfather, Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, and No Limit Top Dogg.
7. Redman
- Full name: Reginald Noble
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
- Date of birth: 17 April 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Redman is one of the most consistent 90s rappers; his music transitions from profound lyrics to ignorant humour in the blink of an eye. His albulms incude Muddy Waters, Doc’s da Name 2000 and Dare Iz a Darkside.
8. Jay-Z
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 4 December 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
Jay-Z started his rap music in the '90s as an underdog. He released albums like Dead Presidents II, Hard Knock Life, and Can't Knock the Hustle, claiming the title of King of New York.
9. Andre 3000
- Full name: Benjamin André
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Date of birth: 27 May 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
Andre 3000 was a member of the OutKast group. Some of his hits include Git Up, Git Out, Elevators (Me & You) and Skew It on the Bar-B.
10. Method Man
- Full name: Clifford Smith, Jr.
- Place of birth: Hempstead, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 2 March 1971
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Rapper Method Man is an American rapper, actor and record producer. His albums include Tical, Wu-Tang Forever (with Wu-Tang Clan) and Blackout! (with Redman).
11. Lauryn Hill
- Full name: Lauryn Noelle Hill
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
- Date of birth: 26 May 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
Lauryn Hill is one of the 90s female rappers. The singer and songwriter released three albums during the decade, including Blunted on Reality and The Score.
12. LL Cool J
- Full name: James Todd Smith
- Place of birth: Bay Shore, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 14 January 1968
- Age: 56 years (as of 2024)
LL Cool J is one of the seasoned rap veterans of the '90s. Mama Said Knock You Out is one of the greatest comeback albums in the hip-hop scene. Other albums released by this legend include 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith, and Phenomenon.
13. Prodigy
- Full name: Albert Johnson
- Place of birth: Hempstead, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 2 November 1974
- Date of death: 20 June 2017
- Age: 42 years (as of 2017)
Prodigy is one of the 90s rap legends. His popular tracks include Shook Ones (Part II), Temperature's Rising, and Survival of the Fittest. Sadly, Prodigy passed away in June 2017.
14. KRS-One
- Full name: Lawrence Parker
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 20 August 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of 2024)
KRS-One, born Lawrence "Kris" Parker, was an unstoppable American rapper in the 1990s. Some of his albums include Return of the Boom Bap, KRS-One, and I Got Next.
15. Raekwon
- Full name: Corey Woods
- Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 12 January 1970
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
Raekwon is an American rapper who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan group. He collaborated with musicians like Ghostface Killah and OutKast, making him a legend of the era.
16. Busta Rhymes
- Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.
- Place of birth: East Flatbush, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 20 May 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
Busta Rhymes started as a member of the Leaders of the New School. He worked albums he worked on were The Coming, Disaster Strikes, and The Imperial with Flipmode Squad. Busta is among the fastest rappers in the world.
17. Big Boi
- Full name: Antwan André Patton
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA
- Date of birth: 1 February 1975
- Age: 49 years (as of 2024)
Big Boi is a rapper, singer, record producer, and actor from the United States. He is associated with albums like Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, ATLiens, and Aquemini.
18. Ghostface Killah
- Full name: Dennis David Coles
- Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 9 May 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Ghostface Killah was one of the initial members of the Wu-Tang. He was involved in albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Ironman, and Wu-Tang Forever.
19. Big Pun
- Full name: Christopher Lee Rios
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 10 November 1971
- Date of death: 7 February 2000
- Age: 28 years (as of 2000)
Big Pun is one of the forgotten rappers of the 90s. He released his debut album, Capital Punishment, in 1998.
20. Treach
- Full name: Anthony Shawn Criss
- Place of birth: East Orange, New Jersey, USA
- Date of birth: 2 December 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Treach was one of the 90s male rappers and a member of Naughty by Nature, popularly known for its biggest hits, O.P.P. and Hip Hop Hooray. He participated in the rap group's albums, which included Naughty by Nature, 19 Naughty III, and Poverty's Paradise.
21. Q-Tip
- Full name: Jonathan William Davis
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 10 April 1970
- Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
Q-Tip was a member of A Tribe Called Quest before launching his solo career. The music artist is innovative with his jazz-influenced style. Some of his works include Midnight Marauders, Beats, Rhymes and Life, and The Love Movement.
22. DMX
- Full name: Earl Simmons
- Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 18 December 1970
- Age: 50 years (as of 2024)
DMX officially debuted his rap career in 1998, although he had been grinding at his music years before. His albums include It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, and And Then There Was X.
23. Common
- Full name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn
- Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, USA
- Date of birth: 13 March 1972
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
Common is one of the 90s famous rappers. Some of his works include Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Resurrection, and One Day It'll All Make Sense.
24. Mos Def
- Full name: Dante Terrell Smith
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 11 December 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of 2024)
Mos Def emerged in the late '90s hip-hop scene as a member of Black Star alongside Talib Kweli. His works include Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star and Black on Both Sides.
25. GZA
- Full name: Gary Grice
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 22 August 1966
- Age: 57 years (as of 2024)
GZA is one of the hip-hop 90s rappers and a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. He was part of Liquid Swords, one of the greatest Wu-Tang solo albums.
26. Big L
- Full name: Lamont Coleman
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 30 May 1974
- Date of death: 15 February 1999
- Age: 24 years (as of 1999)
Big L had a tremendous lyrical style and gritty stories. The American entertainer is credited with the 1995 album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous.
27. Kool G Rap
- Full name: Nathaniel Thomas Wilson
- Place of birth: Jamaica, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 20 July 1968
- Age: 55 years (as of 2024)
Kool G Rap debuted in 1989 as a member of Juice Crew. His solo work, which included 4,5,6 and Roots of Evil, cemented him as one of New York street kings.
28. AZ
- Full name: Anthony Cruz
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 9 March 1972
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
AZ is an American rapper known for keeping up with hometown rapper Nas. The two formed hip-hop groups in 1996. AZ is credited for albums like Doe or Die and Pieces of a Man.
29. Pharoahe Monch
- Full name: Troy Donald Jamerson
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 31 October 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
Kool Moe Dee was a member of Organized Konfusion, where he showcased his witty wordplay. He released an excellent solo album titled Internal Affairs, which featured the hit song Simon Says.
30. Inspectah Deck
- Full name: Jason Richard Hunter
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Date of birth: 6 July 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
Inspectah Deck is a member of the Wu-Tang Clan and Czarface. He participated in making Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Wu-Tang Forever, and Uncontrolled Substance.
31. Black Thought
- Full name: Tariq Luqmaan Trotter
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- Date of birth: 3 October 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
Black Thought was the lead member of the group The Roots. He participated in the making of Organix, Illadelph Halflife, and Things Fall Apart.
32. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
- Full name: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
- Members: Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
- Date of formation: 1991
The group consisted of Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie, Wish, Bizzy, and Layzie. The hip-hop group's unique melodic style produced albums like Faces of Death, E. 1999 Eternal, and The Art of War.
33. Eminem
- Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
- Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA
- Date of birth: 17 October 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
Eminem is one of the 90s rappers whose rise to fame was unprecedented. He released hits like Dead Wrong, What's the Difference, Forgot About Dre, and The Anthem.
Who were the best 90s rappers
The best 90s rappers included Tupac, KRS-One, Nas and Jay-Z. They were crucial in shaping the hip-hop landscape.
Who was a famous rapper in the 90s?
Many famous rappers in the 90s included Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and Outkast. Others included Nas, Eminem, and Dr. Dre.
Who were the male rap groups in the 1990s?
Numerous rap groups emerged in the 1990s, including The Firm, Wu-Tang Clan, OutKast, and Geto Boys.
Who is the king of rap in the 1990s?
In the 1990s, The Notorious B.I.G. was called the king of rap. His presence, technique, and lyrics dominated the rap charts.
The top '90s rappers and groups delivered the best rap hits ever. Rappers like Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G and Dr Dre dominated the industry in that decade. The above are over 30 top rap artists of the golden age of rap.
