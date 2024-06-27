33 most iconic songs from the 70s for the ultimate throwback playlist

The 1970s was a significant period in the music industry as it saw the emergence of diverse sounds and songs that still resonate today. It was the period when numerous iconic artists made their debut, uniquely packaging themselves and showing their singing prowess to capture the attention of music lovers. Songs of the 70s were not only big hits of the decade, but some are still relevant today and worth adding to your playlist. Discover timeless songs of the decade that still stand out today.

33 most iconic songs from the 70s

What songs were popular in the early 1970s? Several hits stood out then and are still major hits today. Here is a compilation of the 70s hits worth listening to.

Song Artist/Band Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin Bohemian Rhapsody Queen Hotel California Eagles Stayin' Alive Bee Gees Imagine John Lennon Superstition Stevie Wonder Dancing Queen ABBA Let It Be The Beatles Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd Le Freak Chic

1. Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Release date : 8 November 1971

: 8 November 1971 Genre : Progressive rock

: Progressive rock Album : Led Zeppelin IV

: Length: 7:55 minutes

This hit from Led Zeppelin’s album Led Zeppelin IV was popular in the 1970s due to its unique and memorable guitar riff. It was voted third on the list of 100 Greatest Rock Songs by VH1 and was position 31 on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The lyrics were written by Robert Plant, lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin.

2. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Release date : 31 October 1975

: 31 October 1975 Genre : Hard rock

: Hard rock Album : A Night at the Opera

: Length: 5:55 minutes

This song by the British rock band Queen, written by lead singer Freddie Mercury, is from their album A Night at the Opera. Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the band’s greatest songs and is their signature tune. It has been featured in many compilations of greatest hits ever, including ranking at number 17 on Rolling Stone's 2021 list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

3. Hotel California by Eagles

Release date : 22 February 1977

: 22 February 1977 Genre : Rock

: Rock Album : Hotel California

: Length: 6:08 minutes

Hotel California is one of the best recordings of the rock band Eagles, released on 22 February 1977. It is recognised for its extended guitar coda, which was chosen as the best by Guitarist readers in 1998. The song was awarded the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1978.

4. Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees

Release date : December 1977

: December 1977 Genre : Disco

: Disco Album : Saturday Night Fever

: Length: 3:25 minutes

Stayin’ Alive is a Bee Gees’ song from the Saturday Night Fever album released in December 1977. It was featured in the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 in February 1978, and it was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices in 1979. Although a 70s hit, it was voted number nine on AFI's 100 Years...100 Songs in 2004.

5. Imagine by John Lennon

Release date : 11 October 1971

: 11 October 1971 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album : Imagine

: Length: 3:03 minutes

This three-minute soft rock song is considered John Lennon’s best-selling single. Its powerful message of peace implores listeners to imagine a peaceful world without borders. BMI named it among the 100 most performed songs of the 20th century.

6. Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Release date : 24 October 1974

: 24 October 1974 Genre : Funk

: Funk Album : Talking Book

: Length: 4:07

American singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder released Superstition from his album Talking Book in 1974. The funk track is considered an iconic hit in the 1970s as it topped many charts soon after its release. It was ranked 12th on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

7. Dancing Queen by ABBA

Release date : 16 August 1976

: 16 August 1976 Genre : Disco

: Disco Album : Arrival

: Length: 3:50 minutes

Swedish group ABBA’s song Dancing Queen is the lead single in their fourth album, Arrival. It was released in 1976 when the Disco genre dominated most music charts. It was written by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

8. Let It Be by The Beatles

Release date : 6 March 1970

: 6 March 1970 Genre : Rock

: Rock Album : Let It Be

: Length: 3:50 minutes

The Beatles are known for their numerous hits, and Let It Be is probably one of their biggest of the 1970s. At its release, it was ranked sixth on the Billboard Hot 100 and later peaked at number one. It was the last single of the group before Lennon–McCartney departed.

9. Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd

Release date : 12 September 1975

: 12 September 1975 Genre : Progressive rock

: Progressive rock Album : Wish You Were Here

: Length: 5:35 minutes

This 5:35-minute progressive rock is from Pink Floyd’s album Wish You Were Here, which was released in September 1975. Even though released in the 70s, it is one of the best rock songs today and has ranked high on several charts. It was reportedly voted the 18th best rock song of all time by listeners of New York City’s Q104.3 in 2021.

10. Le Freak by Chic

Release date : 21 September 1978

: 21 September 1978 Genre : Disco

: Disco Album : C'est Chic

: C'est Chic Length: 5:23 minutes

American band Chic released Le Freak in September 1978 from their album C'est Chic. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts then and is probably the group’s most-sold single, with over 7 million sales.

11. American Pie by Don McLean

Release date : October 1971

: October 1971 Genre : Folk rock

: Folk rock Album : American Pie

: Length: 8:42 minutes

This is an 8:42-minute hit by singer and songwriter Don McLean, released in October 1971. The track became a big hit in the US in 1972 when it topped the US Billboard charts for four consecutive weeks. It was the longest song to top the US charts for 50 years until 2021.

12. Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Release date : November 1974

: November 1974 Genre : Southern rock

: Southern rock Album : (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)

: Length: 4:41 minutes

The track was written by Allen Collins and Ronnie Van Zant and released in November 1974 from the group’s debut album. It debuted at number 87 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at 19 in 1975. Free Bird is the rock band’s signature song and is a common request on many rock music-playing radio stations.

13. Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

Release date : 20 December 1976

: 20 December 1976 Genre : Rock

: Rock Album : Rumours

: Length: 3:43 minutes

Go Your Own Way, written by Lindsey Buckingham, is Fleetwood Mac’s single from their 11th album, Rumours. The song has ranked well on many music charts, and Rolling Stone placed it second among the group's 50 greatest hits.

14. Smoke on the Water by Deep Purple

Release date : May 1973

: May 1973 Genre : Hard rock

: Hard rock Album : Machine Head

: Length: 3:54 minutes

This rock song by Deep Purple band is about the 1971 fire at Montreux Casino in Montreux, Switzerland. Smoke on the Water was released from the group’s album Machine Head in May 1973, and its guitar riff is among the most iconic in rock history.

15. What's Going On by Marvin Gaye

Release date : 20 January 1971

: 20 January 1971 Genre : Soul

: Soul Album : What's Going On

: Length: 3:53 minutes

This song, written by Benson, Al Cleveland, and Gaye, was inspired by a police brutality incident. It topped the Hot Soul Singles chart for about five weeks before becoming number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was Marvin Gaye’s second-most successful song from Motown.

16. Rocket Man by Elton John

Release date : 17 April 1972

: 17 April 1972 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album : Honky Château

: Length: 4:41 minutes

Rocket Man from Elton John’s album Honky Château is among the most iconic songs of the 1970s. Written alongside Bernie Taupin, the song ranked well in most music charts and was certified triple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry in 2024.

17. Paranoid by Black Sabbath

Release date : 7 August 1970

: 7 August 1970 Genre : Heavy metal

: Heavy metal Album : Paranoid

: Paranoid Length: 2:48 minutes

This heavy metal hit is the lead song in Black Sabbath’s second album, Paranoid. It is considered one of the greatest heavy metal songs ever, and it peaked at number six on the UK Singles Chart and number 61 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

18. Heart of Glass by Blondie

Release date : January 1979

: January 1979 Genre : Disco

: Disco Album : Parallel Lines

: Length: 3:22 minutes (US)

Heart of Glass is one of the songs in the Blondie band’s third studio album, Parallel Lines. It peaked at number one on most charts in many countries, including the US and the UK.

19. I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

Release date : 23 October 1978

: 23 October 1978 Genre : Disco

: Disco Album : Love Tracks

: Length: 3:15 minutes

This song by Gloria Gaynor dominated the airwaves in the late 1970s after its release in October 1978. Written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris, it describes the narrator’s self-discovery after a breakup.

20. Heroes by David Bowie

Release date : 23 September 1977

: 23 September 1977 Genre : Art rock

: Art rock Album : Heroes

: Length: 3:32 minutes

Heroes is the lead song from David Bowie’s 12th album, which has the same title. It is considered one of David Bowie’s finest hits and one of the greatest songs ever. It was featured in many music charts in the 1970s and receives considerable playtime on many radio stations today.

21. Riders on the Storm by The Doors

Release date : June 1971

: June 1971 Genre : Jazz-rock

: Jazz-rock Album : L.A. Woman

: Length: 4:35 minutes

Riders on the Storm is one of the 70s songs considered iconic today. It was Jim Morrison’s last song before his demise. It peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and 22 on the UK Singles Chart.

22. The Joker by Steve Miller Band

Release date : October 1973

: October 1973 Genre : Pop rock

: Pop rock Album : The Joker

: Length: 3:36

This is Miller Band’s song from the band’s eighth album of the same title. The Joker topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in early 1974 and ranked high on other music charts in Canada, the Netherlands, and Australia.

23. Anarchy in the U.K. by Sex Pistols

Release date : 26 November 1976

: 26 November 1976 Genre : Punk rock

: Punk rock Album : Here's the Sex Pistols

: Length: 3:31 minutes

This punk rock song by Sex Pistols is among the decade's biggest hits. It comes from the band’s album Here’s the Sex Pistols and has performed well on many charts. It is among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

24. We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions by Queen

Release date : 7 October 1977

: 7 October 1977 Genre : Arena rock

: Arena rock Album : News of the World

: Length: 2:02 minutes

This single, written by guitarist Brian May, is from Queen’s News of the World album. In 2004, We Are the Champions was ranked 330th on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

25. No Woman, No Cry by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Release date : 25 October 1974

: 25 October 1974 Genre : Reggae

: Reggae Album : Natty Dread

: Natty Dread Length: 3:46 minutes

No Woman, No Cry by reggae legend Bob Marly is one of the greatest songs of the 1970s. It was released from the Natty Dread album and featured on several US, UK, and Australian music charts.

26. Piano Man by Billy Joel

Release date : 2 November 1973

: 2 November 1973 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album : Piano Man

: Length: 4:30 minutes

Piano Man is among the best 70s songs sung by Billy Joel from his album of the same title. It is one of the singer’s major hits and his signature song. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013.

27. Dream On by Aerosmith

Release date : 27 June 1973

: 27 June 1973 Genre : Hard rock

: Hard rock Album : Aerosmith

: Length: 3:25 minutes

Dream On is Aerosmith’s song from their debut album Aerosmith. It was a major hit of the decade and still enjoys considerable airplay today. It was ranked 199 on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and surpassed one billion streams on Spotify in November 2023.

28. September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Release date : 18 November 1978

: 18 November 1978 Genre : Disco/R&B

: Disco/R&B Album : The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1

: Length: 3:35 minutes

The band Earth, Wind & Fire released the song September in November 1978, and it ranked top on most music charts. As one of the greatest songs of the decade, it has been remixed, covered, and sampled numerous times by different artists.

29. When I Need You by Leo Sayer

Release date : February 1977

: February 1977 Genre : R&B

: R&B Album : Endless Flight

: Length: 4:09 minutes

When I Need You is a popular 70s R&B song written by Albert Hammond and Carole Bayer Sager. It is one of the most popular tracks of the decade and performed well on most music charts, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart.

30. Until You Come Back to Me by Aretha Franklin

Release date : November 1973

: November 1973 Genre : Soul

: Soul Album : Let Me in Your Life

: Length: 3:28

Until You Come Back to Me is a song by Aretha Franklin written by Stevie Wonder, Morris Broadnax, and Clarence Paul. It is from the album Let Me in Your Life and has topped several charts.

31. Lean on Me by Bill Withers

Release date : 21 April 1972

: 21 April 1972 Genre : Soul

: Soul Album : Still Bill

: Length: 3:45 minutes

Lean on Me is soul music by Bill Withers, released in April 1972. It topped the Soul and Billboard Hot Charts and was placed at number 208 on the 2010 Rolling Stone list of the Greatest 500 Songs of All Time.

32. Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits

Release date : 19 May 1978

: 19 May 1978 Genre : Pub rock

: Pub rock Album : Dire Straits

: Length: 5:47 minutes

This song by the Dire Straits band was written by Mark Knopfler. It is from the group’s album Dire Straits and was a major hit in the late 1970s. Sultans of Swing ranked high on most music charts.

33. Tiny Dancer by Elton John

Release date : 1972

: 1972 Genre : Soft rock

: Soft rock Album : Madman Across the Water

: Length: 6:12 minutes

Tiny Dancer was composed by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and is from Elton John’s album Madman Across the Water. The song was three times certified platinum in 2018 and continues to enjoy significant airplay on several rock-playing radio stations.

What was the biggest hit of the 70s?

Many great songs from different genres from the 1970s topped various music charts. Some of them include Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Dance Away by Roxy Music, and Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel.

What was the biggest hit of the 70s in the UK?

Some of the biggest 70s songs in the UK are Wings' Mull of Kintyre, Boney M's Rivers of Babylon, Blondie's Heart of Glass, and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

The most iconic songs from the 70s were big hits then and continue to influence the musical landscape today. The hits are of different genres and reflect the changes in culture over the decade while also satisfying listeners of different age groups. The era is probably one of the most influential in music history, as many top artists emerged, and the hits are still favourites today.

