How old is SugarHill Keem? The rapper's age, real name and net worth in 2024

Keem Conteh, popularly known by his stage name SugarHill Keem, is an up-and-coming drill rapper from the United States of America. He is famous for his songs such as Ride Thru', and Can't Wait. He is also an Instagram personality. He is still relatively young, yet he has already accomplished more than most artists dream of, which speaks to his unwavering commitment. So, how old is SugarHill Keem?

SugarHill Keem in a brown jacket and brown specs (L). SugarHill Keem posing for a picture inside a house (R). Photo: @officialsugarhillkeem

Source: UGC

SugarHill Keem commenced his professional music career in 2016. His music blends elements of hip-hop, rap, and R&B. He released his debut EP, Lovin' Life, in 2019. The rapper has worked alongside various artists, including Konan and Kemzy.

Profile summary

Real name Keem Conteh Famous as SugarHill Keem Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 2002 Age 21 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States Current residence Harlem, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, Songwriter Net worth $100 thousand

How old is SugarHill Keem in 2024?

The rising rapper is 21 years old as of 2024. When is SugarHill Keem’s birthday? He was born on 20 June 2002. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

SugarHill was born Keem Conteh in Harlem, New York, United States, where he resides. He is an American national of African-American heritage. He has a twin brother named Oy Quan, who is also a rapper and hip-hop recording artist. He is known for songs such as Hazard Lights, FREE MOVE, and Geek.

Top-5 facts about SugarHill Keem. Photo: @officialsugarhillkeem/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

SupeHill commenced his music career at the age of 16. His music often blends hip-hop, rap and RnB. His lyrics often deal with themes of love and loss but also touch on social issues such as racism and police brutality. The rapper has also worked with other rappers, including Edot Babyy.

He released his debut EP, Lovin' Life, in 2019. The EP featured the hit single Ride Thru, quickly gaining views on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Since then, Keem has released two more EPs and multiple singles such as FREE MOVE, The Real Purge, Cant Wait and Evil Twins.

Sugarhill Keem released his first album in September 2022 called KING OF DRILL. Below is a list of some of his songs;

Can't Wait

Ice Cream Truck

Evil Twins

What Ya On

Movelook

The Real Purge

Get Crazy

Geekin

Call From Keem

Opp Thot

What is SugarHill Keem's net worth?

According to Gorilla Overview and Genius, the rising rapper has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand. His primary source of income is earnings from his rising music career.

What is SugarHill Keem's height?

The American rapper stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

What happened to SugarHill Keem?

In April 2023, the New York drill rapper was sentenced to 5 years in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fast facts about SugarHill Keem

Who is Sugarill Keem? He is an up-and-coming drill rapper known for songs such as Flock At The Flockas and Can't Wait. Where is Sugarhill Keem from? He was born in New York, United States. What is Sugarhill Keem’s age? He is 21 years old as of March 2024. When was SugarHill Keem born? He was born on 20 June 2002. What is SugarHill Keem’s real name? His real name is Keem Conteh. Does SugarHill Keem have a twin? Yes, he has a twin brother named Oy Quan. What is SugarHill Keem’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is SugarHill Keem’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand.

How old is SugarHill Keem? He is 21 years old as of March 2024. He is a budding drill rapper from the United States. SugarHill Keem has released numerous singles and EPs, gaining significant popularity in the music industry. His notable songs include Ride Thru', Flock At The Flockas, and Can't Wait.

Legit.ng recently published Chantal Oster's biography. She is a celebrity wife and entrepreneur from Canada. She is widely known as Keith Tkachuk's wife. Her husband is a retired professional ice hockey player who has had an 18-year-long career in the NHL. He played for various teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, and Atlanta Thrashers.

Chantal Oster was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She and her husband have been married for over two decades and have three kids. Learn more about her in her bio, including how she met with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng