Lil 50’s age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Lil 50 is an up-and-coming rapper from the United States of America. He has gained public recognition for his hit singles, such as Freddie N Jason and Out the Sunroof. Despite Lil 50’s age, he has already made a name for himself, and many are eager to learn more about him.

Lil 50 first came into the spotlight after his songs were shared by American rapper and singer Tione Jayden Merritt, popularly known as Lil Tjay, on his social media platforms. He released his debut single, Start It Off Freestyle, in 2022 and has since released numerous other songs.

Full name Lil 50 Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Height in inches 4’2’’ Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 97 Weight in kilograms 44 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession American rapper, singer Net worth $100,000– $500,000

Lil 50’s biography

The budding rapper was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, where he currently resides. He is an American national of African heritage. Lil 50’s parents are separated, and he is raised by his mother.

What is Lil 50’s age?

The American up-and-coming rapper is 15 years old as of 2023. When is Lil 50’s birthday? He was born on 7 July 2008. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

The rapper professionally began his career as a rapper and hip-hop recording artist in early 2022 after he released his debut single titled Start It Off Freestyle. The song quickly became a hit, garnering millions of views on YouTube. His other notable songs include Freddie N Jason and Out the Sunroof. Below is a list of some of his songs.

Young & Ruthless

Keep Going

Green Hearts

Faith in My Iron

Viewz From Tha Topp

Steppin for Real

Law & Order

Robberies

Ready to Slide

What is Lil 50’s net worth?

The rising American rapper has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.

What is Lil 50’s height?

Rapper Lil 50 is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 97 pounds or 44 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Lil 50? He is an American rapper and hip-hop recording artist best recognised for his hit songs, such as Freddie N Jason and Out the Sunroof. Where is Lil 50 from? He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America. When was Lil 50 born? He was born on 7 July 2008. How old is Lil 50? He is 15 years old as of 2023. What is Lil 50’s real name? The rapper has not revealed his real name to the public yet. Who is Lil 50’s girlfriend? The rapper is not in any romantic relationship at the moment. Considering his age. How tall is Lil 50? The rapper is reportedly 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. Who is Lil 50 signed to? He is signed to 100k/Trenchkid record label.

Lil 50’s age is 15 years old as of 2023. He is a budding rapper who has taken over the internet with his unique rapping style. He is best known for his hit songs, including Freddie N Jason, Out The SunRoof, Ready to Slide, and Start It Off. He is currently signed to 100k/Trenchkid record label.

