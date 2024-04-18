Blueface's net worth, real name, age, where is he from?

Blueface is a rapper from the United States of America. He is widely known for his songs such as Thotiana, Disrespectful and Stay Dangerous. He was nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Award Best Remix in 2020 for his Thotiana remix with Cardi B. Due to his fame and success, fans have been curious about his fortune and personal life. What is Blueface's net worth?

American rapper Blueface posing in a blue T-shirt (L). The rapper sitting on a chair with one arm on his knees (R). Photo: @bluefacebleedem on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blueface's net worth has been a topic of interest for most fans since his career breakthrough in 2018. He has made a substantial fortune since his rise to stardom. The rapper played football during his high school and college days. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Profile summary

Real name John Jamall Porter Famous as Blueface Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Karlissa Faffold Father Jonathan Michael Jamall Siblings 2 Children 3 School Arleta High School, Golden Valley High School College Fayetteville State University Profession Rapper Net worth $4 million Instagram @bluefacebabyy TikTok @bluefacebleedem

What is Blueface's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and Hot New Hip Hop, Blueface's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be $4 million. He has amassed his wealth from his successful career as a rapper. The rapper joined the music industry in 2017.

Where is Blueface from?

He was born John Jamall Porter on 20 January 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Blueface? He is 27 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. His parents are Karlissa Suffold Harvey and Johnathan Michael Porter.

The rapper has 2 siblings, Johnece Miller, famous as Kali, and Andre Harvey. His brother, Andre, is also a rapper well known as D-Roc. He is also an actor known for films such as The Roaches and Soul Plane.

What university did Blueface go to?

The American musician attended Arleta High School and Golden Valley High School. He then went to Fayetteville State University but dropped out to focus on his music career.

Why is Blueface called Blueface?

Top-5 facts about Blueface. Photo: @bluefacebleedem on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rapper revealed in an interview that his name, Blueface, was a street name. It is a reference to his ties to the School Yard Crips street gang.

So Blueface was like a street name I chose…once, I was a part of a gang where I was from; that was my name. Bleedem was like a term we used…that was not part of my name. My name is just Blueface. That is how I got that name.

Career

He is a rapper. He played football during high school and at Fayetteville State University before dropping out in 2016 to pursue his rapping career. He began rapping in 2017. His debut song is Kicc a Doe, and he released it on 22 September 2017.

In 2018, he released his album Famous Cryp, consisting of songs such as Dead Locs and Respect My Cryppin. He became widely recognised in 2019 after releasing his song Thotiana, which was later remixed by famous Cardi B and YG rappers.

His studio albums include Find the Beat, Free Blueface and Dirt Bag. His latest studio album is Free Blueface, with songs like Friday, Winning, and Get Aware. He released the album on 12 January 2024, the same day he turned himself in to the authorities to address his violation of probation arising from the 2021 assault charge. Below is a list of some of the rapper's songs;

Albums

Free Blueface (2024)

(2024) Famous Cryp (2018)

(2018) Find the Beat (2020)

(2020) We Over Famous (2018)

Songs

Baby Momma Drama

Chose Me

Dear Rock

Obama

West Coast

Daddy

Better Days 2

Bussdown

Lonely

Outside

Barbie

How many kids does Blueface have?

He has three kids. The musician has two kids, Javaughn J. Porter and Journey Alexis Porter, with his ex-fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis. His first child, Javaughn, was born in 2019, and Journey was born in August 2022. He also shares a son, King, with Chrisean Rock. King was born in September 2023.

Who is Blueface dating in 2024?

The rapper is allegedly in a relationship with Bonnie Lashay, a musician known for songs such as All Mine, Bad Girl, and That's My Daddy. She was featured in the Blue Girls Club reality show. Rumours about their relationship began in January 2024.

The American rapper was previously in a relationship with Jaidyn Alexis, an Instagram model, social media influencer, and singer. The two started dating in high school, dating intermittently, and got engaged in December 2023. They broke up a few weeks later after their engagement. He has also dated American rapper Chrisean.

FAQs

What is Blueface’s net worth? He is allegedly worth $4 million as of this writing. Who is Blueface? He is an American rapper known for songs such as Dead Locs, Thotiana, and Dear Rock. What is Blueface's real name? His real name is John Jamall Porter. What is Blueface's age? He is 27 years old as of 2024, having been born on 20 January 1997. Who are Blueface's parents? His parents are Jonathan Michael Porter and Karlissa Saffold. What is Blueface's nationality? He is American. Did Blueface go to college? He went to Fayetteville State University but dropped out to work on his music career. How many siblings does Blueface have? He has two siblings, Johnece Miller and Andre Harvey. Where is Blueface now? The rapper is currently behind bars at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles after violating his probation in a 2021 assault case and will be released on 2 July 2024.

Blueface's net worth has grown tremendously since his music career debut in 2017. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. The rapper has three children with two baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean.

Legit.ng recently published Lisa Thorner's bio. She is an actress and model well known as Damon Wayan's ex-wife. She hails from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America. She married Damon Wayans in 1984.

Lisa Thorners has starred in movies such as Dance Flick and My Wife and Kids. She met Damon Wayans in the 1980s and has four children: Michael Wayans, Cara Mia, Kyla, and Damon Wayans Jr. Learn more about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng