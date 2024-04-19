Metro Boomin's net worth, age, height, who has he produced for?

Leland Tyler Wayne, Metro Boomin, is an American Record producer, songwriter, and DJ. He is considered one of the most influential producers of modern hip-hop and trap music. He has worked with notable artists such as Future, Migos, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott. Does his financial status mirror his professional achievements? Discover Metro Boomin’s net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Metro Boomin is among the most sought-after music producers in the US recording industry. He began his career in music production in 2009 at 16 and has since worked with top artists and even released his studio albums. Metro Boomin’s net reflects his sustained achievements and economic prosperity within the music realm.

Profile summary

Full name Leland Tyler Wayne Famous as Metro Boomin Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Bell Canyon, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Leslie Joanne Wayne Father Lamont Wayne Siblings 4 Relationship status dating Girlfriend Chelsea (rumoured) School Parkway North High School College Morehouse College Profession Record producer, songwriter, disc jockey, record executive Net worth $16 million–$45 million Instagram @metroboomin Facebook @Metro Boomin X (Twitter) @MetroBoomin

What is Metro Boomin's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and Market Realist, the American record producer has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $45 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving career as a record producer, songwriter, DJ and record executive.

How does Metro Boomi make his money?

The American record producer generates income from various entertainment endeavours, especially his contributions to the rap and hip-hop genres. His music production, streaming revenue, especially on Spotify, and brand partnerships form the backbone of his wealth. His label, Boominati Worldwide, also expands income streams.

His partnerships with influential artists such as Future, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage have earned him recognition and numerous top-20 hits. He also bolstered his fortune by selling a portion of his publishing catalogue for $70 million, adding to his already impressive Metro Boomin net worth.

Metro Boomin’s age and early life

The American record producer was born Leland Tyler Wayne on 16 September 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America, but currently resides in Bell Canyon, California, United States. He is 30 years old as of 2024. Metro is an American national of African-American heritage. He grew up alongside four siblings.

Metro Boomin's parents are Leslie Joanne Wayne and Lamont Wayne. His family is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. His parents separated when he was in third grade. Following their separation, he was raised by his mother, who unfortunately passed away on 3 June 2022.

He completed high school at Parkway North High School in St. Louis County. He later enrolled at Morehouse College in Atlanta, pursuing Business Management. However, after a semester there, he chose to take a hiatus to focus on his music career full-time.

Who has Metro Boomin produced for?

Wayne quickly gained public recognition for his work with Atlanta-based hip-hop and trap artists, including Future, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and Migos. In 2013, going under the stage name Metro Boomin, he released his debut mixtape, 19 & Boomin.

His journey as a hip-hop producer took off in 2014, marking the beginning of his professional career. He served as an executive producer on Future's mixtape Monster and contributed to producing the sixth single, I Won, on Future's studio album Honest.

In 2015, Metro served as an executive producer for the collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive by Future and Drake.

He has also worked with artists like Young Thug, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Gunna and Nav. In 2017, Forbes dubbed Metro Boomin "easily one of the most in-demand hitmakers in the world." Stereogum described him as "one of the most original, vivid, important voices in rap right now". Below is a list of some of his notable production credits:

Bad and Boujee by Migos

by Migos Mask Off by Future

by Future Bank Account by 21 Savage

by 21 Savage Tunnel Vision by Kodak Black

by Kodak Black Karate Chop by Future ft Lil Wayne

by Future ft Lil Wayne Honest by Future

by Future I Won by Future ft Kanye West

by Future ft Kanye West Tuesday by ILoveMakonnen ft Drake

by ILoveMakonnen ft Drake 3500 by Travis Scott ft Future and 2 Chainz

by Travis Scott ft Future and 2 Chainz Blow a Bag by Future

by Future Where Ya At by Future ft Drake

by Future ft Drake Big Rings by Drake and Future

In April 2018, Metro Boomin declared his retirement from the rap scene via an Instagram post, updating his bio to "Retired record producer/DJ". Nevertheless, he later saw the production of Nicki Minaj's album Queen and Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V, both of which debuted in the top 2 of the Billboard 200 chart.

On 2 November 2018, Metro Boomin released his debut solo album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and 16 on the UK Top 40 Albums. His second album Heroes & Villains, was released on 2 December 2022.

In June 2017, Metro founded Boominati Worldwide in collaboration with Universal Music Group and Republic Records. In early 2018, he teamed up with rapper SZA in a campaign with the retailer Gap. The campaign featured Metro's self-produced remix of the Thompson Twins' track Hold Me Now.

Who is Metro Boomin’s wife?

Metro Boomin has maintained a discreet lifestyle since he has never shared any details about his past and current relationship history. However, he has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with a girl named Chelsea.

The two have been dating since high school. Chelsea owns a fashion website called Chelsea Cotton Beauty. She is also the founder of ECB Studio.

What is Metro Boomin’s height?

The American songwriter is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Metro Boomin? He is an American record producer, songwriter, and DJ. Where is Metro Boomin from? He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. How old is Metro Boomin? The rapper is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 September 1993. How did Metro Boomin get big? The record producer gained popularity in 2016 when he was credited with producing charting hits such as Jumpman, Bad and Boujee, and Low Life. Has Metro Boomin ever rapped? Metro got into production during his early teens and also rapped at the same time. Who is Metro Boomin’s wife? Metro does not have a wife. He is not married yet. What is Metro Boomin’s net worth? He is alleged to have a net worth between $16 million and $45 million. What is Metro Boomin’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Metro Boomin is a popular American hip-hop music producer, DJ, and songwriter. He has become one of the world's most prolific and leading music producers. Metro Boomin’s net worth has exhibited consistent growth across recent years. His music production, streaming revenue, brand partnerships, and label, Boominati Worldwide, have significantly contributed to his earnings.

