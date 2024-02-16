Global site navigation

Oliver Tree’s age, real name, birthday, nationality, net worth
by  Naomi Karina

Oliver Tree is a singer, songwriter, producer, director, and filmmaker from the United States. He was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 after his track When I'm Down went viral. He has released hit songs like Miss You, Life Goes On and Hurt. What is Oliver Tree's age?

Oliver Tree performing on stage (L ) and posing for a photo outside a temple (R)
Oliver onstage performing (L) and posing for a photo in an open field outside a temple in Moscow, Russia (R). Photo: @OliverTreemusic on Facebook, @olivertree on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Oliver Tree developed an interest in music at a tender age. He wrote his first song at the age of five and released his first album at the age of nine. He has collaborated with artists such as pop-EDM producer Whethan, Allday, Super Computer and Little Big. Oliver Tree's bio expounds on his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full nameOliver David Tree Nicholson
GenderMale
Date of birth29 June 1993
Age30 years old (as of February 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthSanta Cruz, California, United States
Current residenceMoscow, Russia
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherEthan Nickell
MotherDominica Nickell
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolHarbor High School
CollegeCalifornia Institute of the Arts, San Francisco State University
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, director, filmmaker
Net worth$1 million—$5 million
Instagram@olivertree
TikTok@olivertree
Facebook@OliverTreemusic

What is Oliver Tree's age?

Oliver is 30 years old as of February 2024. The American singer was born on 29 June 1993. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is an American citizen of white descent. Oliver Tree's hometown is Santa Cruz, California, United States, but currently resides in Moscow, Russia.

A lot has changed in my life. I no longer live in America and no longer have a bowl cut. I’ve spent the last 4 months in Moscow, Russia where I now call home. I’ve never been happier, healthier and more inspired to make incredible art. Soon enough all of you will see I’ve made the greatest album of my life “Cowboy Tears

He was born Oliver David Tree to his parents, Ethan and Dominica Nickell. His parents were acrobatics. The singer was raised alongside his two siblings, Humphrey and Donne Nickell.

Educational background

Tree attended Harbor High School. He later joined San Francisco State University to study A business-related course. However, he dropped out after two years. He later enrolled in Music Technology at the California Institute of the Arts, graduating in 2016.

How did Oliver Tree get famous?

Oliver became famous through his significant impact on the music industry. The American entertainer found his passion for music at an early age. He was part of the ska band called Irony as a performing artist.

Fact facts about Oliver Tree
Five facts about Oliver Tree. Photo: @OliverTreemusic on Facebook (modified by author)
Additionally, he was a DJ at high school, playing hip-hop and electronic music. He also recorded several rap tracks with the troop, Mindfuck. While still in high school, he produced and performed at various shows under the pseudonym Kryph. He released his first studio album, Splitting Branches, in 2010. He was signed to R&S Records in 2011.

The producer later took a break to pursue his studies. After completing his studies, he released his major EP, Alien Boy, which he wrote and directed in less than a year. Since then, he has released several albums, EPs, and singles.

What genre is Oliver Tree's music? His music transcends the perfect mix of electronic, alternative hip-hop, and indie rock. Below are some of the Tree's songs:

  • Fairweather Friends
  • Essence
  • Bounce
  • Here We Go Again
  • Miss You
  • Cowboys Don't Cry
  • Miracle Man
  • The First Night
  • Strangers
  • Invisible Man
  • Me, Myself & I
  • Movement
  • Ugly Side
  • I'm Gone
  • One & Only

Oliver is also a director, writer, and producer. He has written and directed most of his music videos. His fame has extended to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. As of this writing, he has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and over 14 million followers on TikTok.

The American director also has a YouTube channel currently with over 5 million subscribers, where he mainly uploads his music videos. He is also active on X (Twitter) and Facebook, with over 260 thousand followers and 1.6 million followers, respectively.

What is Oliver Tree's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $4 million, while Money Pro Max and Popular Net Worth allege it to be $5 million and $1 million, respectively. His career as a musical artist, director, writer and filmmaker is believed to be his primary source of income.

FAQs

  1. How old is Oliver Tree? The hip-hop artist is 30 years old as of February 2024, having been born in 1993.
  2. When is Oliver Tree's birthday? He marks his birthday on 29 June.
  3. What is Oliver Tree's real name? His full name is Oliver David Tree Nicholson.
  4. What is Oliver Tree's ethnicity? He is of white descent.
  5. What is Oliver Tree's nationality? He is an American national.
  6. Where is Oliver Tree from? He hails from Santa Cruz, California, United States.
  7. Who are Oliver Tree's family members? His family comprises his parents, Ethan and Dominica, two siblings, Humphrey and Donne Nickell, and himself.
  8. Where was Oliver Tree before fame? He worked at Target in California. A job that entailed stocking shelves and assisting customers to find items.

Many online conversations are centred on Oliver Tree’s age because of his early accomplishments. He has gained popularity on various social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok, due to his music. His hit tracks include Life Goes On, Star, and Miss You.

