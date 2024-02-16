Oliver Tree’s age, real name, birthday, nationality, net worth

Oliver Tree is a singer, songwriter, producer, director, and filmmaker from the United States. He was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 after his track When I'm Down went viral. He has released hit songs like Miss You, Life Goes On and Hurt. What is Oliver Tree's age?

Oliver onstage performing (L) and posing for a photo in an open field outside a temple in Moscow, Russia (R). Photo: @OliverTreemusic on Facebook, @olivertree on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oliver Tree developed an interest in music at a tender age. He wrote his first song at the age of five and released his first album at the age of nine. He has collaborated with artists such as pop-EDM producer Whethan, Allday, Super Computer and Little Big. Oliver Tree's bio expounds on his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Oliver David Tree Nicholson Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Santa Cruz, California, United States Current residence Moscow, Russia Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ethan Nickell Mother Dominica Nickell Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Harbor High School College California Institute of the Arts, San Francisco State University Profession Singer, songwriter, director, filmmaker Net worth $1 million—$5 million Instagram @olivertree TikTok @olivertree Facebook @OliverTreemusic

What is Oliver Tree's age?

Oliver is 30 years old as of February 2024. The American singer was born on 29 June 1993. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is an American citizen of white descent. Oliver Tree's hometown is Santa Cruz, California, United States, but currently resides in Moscow, Russia.

A lot has changed in my life. I no longer live in America and no longer have a bowl cut. I’ve spent the last 4 months in Moscow, Russia where I now call home. I’ve never been happier, healthier and more inspired to make incredible art. Soon enough all of you will see I’ve made the greatest album of my life “Cowboy Tears

He was born Oliver David Tree to his parents, Ethan and Dominica Nickell. His parents were acrobatics. The singer was raised alongside his two siblings, Humphrey and Donne Nickell.

Educational background

Tree attended Harbor High School. He later joined San Francisco State University to study A business-related course. However, he dropped out after two years. He later enrolled in Music Technology at the California Institute of the Arts, graduating in 2016.

How did Oliver Tree get famous?

Oliver became famous through his significant impact on the music industry. The American entertainer found his passion for music at an early age. He was part of the ska band called Irony as a performing artist.

Five facts about Oliver Tree. Photo: @OliverTreemusic on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Additionally, he was a DJ at high school, playing hip-hop and electronic music. He also recorded several rap tracks with the troop, Mindfuck. While still in high school, he produced and performed at various shows under the pseudonym Kryph. He released his first studio album, Splitting Branches, in 2010. He was signed to R&S Records in 2011.

The producer later took a break to pursue his studies. After completing his studies, he released his major EP, Alien Boy, which he wrote and directed in less than a year. Since then, he has released several albums, EPs, and singles.

What genre is Oliver Tree's music? His music transcends the perfect mix of electronic, alternative hip-hop, and indie rock. Below are some of the Tree's songs:

Fairweather Friends

Essence

Bounce

Here We Go Again

Miss You

Cowboys Don't Cry

Miracle Man

The First Night

Strangers

Invisible Man

Me, Myself & I

Movement

Ugly Side

I'm Gone

One & Only

Oliver is also a director, writer, and producer. He has written and directed most of his music videos. His fame has extended to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. As of this writing, he has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and over 14 million followers on TikTok.

The American director also has a YouTube channel currently with over 5 million subscribers, where he mainly uploads his music videos. He is also active on X (Twitter) and Facebook, with over 260 thousand followers and 1.6 million followers, respectively.

What is Oliver Tree's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $4 million, while Money Pro Max and Popular Net Worth allege it to be $5 million and $1 million, respectively. His career as a musical artist, director, writer and filmmaker is believed to be his primary source of income.

FAQs

How old is Oliver Tree? The hip-hop artist is 30 years old as of February 2024, having been born in 1993. When is Oliver Tree's birthday? He marks his birthday on 29 June. What is Oliver Tree's real name? His full name is Oliver David Tree Nicholson. What is Oliver Tree's ethnicity? He is of white descent. What is Oliver Tree's nationality? He is an American national. Where is Oliver Tree from? He hails from Santa Cruz, California, United States. Who are Oliver Tree's family members? His family comprises his parents, Ethan and Dominica, two siblings, Humphrey and Donne Nickell, and himself. Where was Oliver Tree before fame? He worked at Target in California. A job that entailed stocking shelves and assisting customers to find items.

Many online conversations are centred on Oliver Tree’s age because of his early accomplishments. He has gained popularity on various social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok, due to his music. His hit tracks include Life Goes On, Star, and Miss You.

Legit.ng recently published Pasha Petkuns' biography. Pasha is a parkour artist, prominent free runner, and social media influencer, popularly known as Riley Reid's husband. He and his wife share one child.

Pasha Petkuns was born in Daugavpils, Latvia. His wife is an adult film actress. Pasha's breakthrough came in May 2009 when he released a showreel displaying his exemplary freerunning skills. When did Pasha get married? His bio has all the fun details you need to know about him.

Source: Legit.ng